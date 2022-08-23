ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
holycitysinner.com

SEWE Announces “Flyways,” A New Fall Kick Off Event

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will present “Flyways,” a new fall event that will be held ahead of its 41st annual show in February of 2023. Held in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, this celebration will honor the journey of waterfowl across North America. The event will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Charleston Visitor Center.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
charlestondaily.net

This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston

Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Makes Road Closure Announcement

Beginning on September 1st, 2022, Campbell Thicket Road from SC 27 (Givhans Road) to S. Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville will be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm – this according to Dorchester County. This road closure is due to safety issues as Edisto Electric Cooperative...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Arts And Crafts#Martial Arts#Calories#Athleta#Oaks#Burtons Grill Bar#Barnes Noble School
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Named of the Best Minor League Sports Cities in the Country

Here’s what the site had to say about Charleston’s minor league sports scene:. “Charleston may only have a population of around 138,000, but the city is filled to the brim with arts, culture, tourist attractions — and a few favorite hometown teams to cheer for. One of their most successful franchises is the Charleston RiverDogs minor league baseball team. (The team) is known for one of their quirky and colorful co-owners, SNL alum and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray. (He) is often spotted at RiverDogs games and is easily considered one of their most passionate fans….In addition to the RiverDogs, Charleston sports fans can also catch a South Carolina Stingrays hockey game and the Charleston Battery professional soccer club game.”
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car veers into pond near Summerville

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a pond near Summerville early Sunday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a vehicle was traveling north on Wallace Ackerman Drive. The driver veered off the right side of the road and into a pond.   The crash happened on […]
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Blast Way to 7-1 Victory

Fayetteville, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs hit four home runs, including three in the fifth inning, to take down the Fayetteville Woodpeckers by a 7-1 score on Friday night at Segra Stadium. Six of the team’s seven runs came courtesy of the long ball. The Columbia Fireflies earned a third straight walk-off win to remain 3.5 games behind the first place RiverDogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WCBD Count on 2

CPD working to identify person accused of multiple car break-ins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in downtown Charleston. According to CPD, the individual was involved in the breaking and entering of more than 20 cars on Warren Street, Morris Street, and the Mary Street parking garage. The incidents […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSPA 7News

Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating armed robbery at Ladson convenience store

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning at a Ladson convenience store. Deputies say they were notified of the robbery around 5:30 a.m., where it happened at a Scotchman off US-78. “That two masked robbers with handguns had entered the Scotchman at 10305 Highway […]
LADSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy