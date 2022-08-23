ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kevin Durant has rescinded his trade request, so what does that mean for Kyrie Irving and the Lakers?

By Bryan Kalbrosky
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFUyL_0hS7iDS100
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Nets issued a statement on Tuesday that effectively ended the trade rumors for Kevin Durant, but that’s not a massive surprise.

After the Suns agreed to terms with Deandre Ayton and a sign-and-trade was off the table, there was never an appropriate offer to land KD. The rumors of the Celtics offering Jaylen Brown never felt very legitimate because there was no reason for Boston to blow up their young core that made the NBA Finals.

Especially if the Grizzlies were reportedly not willing to include zero-time All-Star wing Desmond Bane in a trade for the two-time NBA Finals, the appetite for a Durant trade was never strong enough for the Nets to actually find a fair deal. With training camp approaching, Brooklyn’s front office had no choice here except to move on.

Now, any team with Durant (and Ben Simmons!) on its roster is expected to contend for a championship. So there is suddenly less incentive to also trade Kyrie Irving — whose talent on the floor could obviously help a team win a title.

But that’s bad news if you expected Irving as salvation for LeBron James and the Lakers. Due to Irving’s connections to James, the Lakers always made the most sense as his most logical suitor.

According to Shams Charania, Irving has had “constructive dialogue” with the Nets and they “plan to keep” him for next season (via The Athletic):

“[Irving] also opted into his $37 million player option, committed to the 2022-23 season in Brooklyn and sources with knowledge of the situation say he has been working out with teammates and holding constructive dialogue with the organization this offseason. Brooklyn has made clear to interested teams that they plan to keep the seven-time All-Star, according to sources.”

The New York Post’s Brian Lewis has echoed this sentiment, noting that Irving never actually requested a trade. So with Irving effectively off the table, the Lakers will need to find a different path to improving their roster.

Perhaps the most logical option would be to finalize a deal with the Pacers.

Now that James has officially signed his contract extension, Los Angeles has to maximize the time they have with one of the greatest players of all time.

It’s clear that the Russell Westbrook experiment was a colossal failure, so if they can get off his contract while adding valuable players like Myles Turner (who does not seem destined to stay in Indiana) and Buddy Hield (who has been long coveted by the Lakers) from the Pacers, it’s worth doing as much. But they have to sacrifice all of their remaining draft capital in the process.

There is also the potential for a deal with the Jazz, who are now entering a rebuilding phase after trading Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves. With Utah’s front office likely trading Donovan Mitchell next, they’ll want to trot out as young a roster as possible as they begin tanking for Victor Wembanyama.

Los Angeles could have an interest in several of the veterans on Utah’s roster, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jordan Clarkson, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Once players like Beasley and Beverley and Vanderbilt are eligible for a trade, don’t be surprised if the Lakers begin pursuing some of those names mentioned above.

Otherwise, when surveying what is available around the league right now, there simply aren’t many other paths to improving the roster for the Lakers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chet Holmgren's injury has some Thunder fans excited to tank for Victor Wembanyama

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie big man Chet Holmgren reportedly has an injured foot that could keep him sidelined during the upcoming season. Holmgren, a 7-foot center from the Gonzaga Bulldogs who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft after a very impressive freshman campaign, was otherwise expected to play a big role for the Thunder. He had several promising and encouraging flashes while on the court during NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future

Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Brooklyn, NY
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
Person
Lebron James
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jordan Clarkson
Person
Buddy Hield
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

L.A. to Say No Way to Julius Randle Trade with Knicks

Those hoping that a Hollywood ending was in store for the Julius Randle saga will be left disappointed. While the New York Knicks might still look to ship out their newly-minted $117 million, man, his original employers, the Los Angeles Lakers, aren't interested in a reunion according to a report from The Athletic.
NBC Sports

Report: This Celtics offer was best Nets received for Durant

The Kevin Durant-to-Boston rumors have been put to rest with the Brooklyn Nets announcing they will not be trading their superstar forward. But no team was closer to acquiring KD than the Celtics. By including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of a potential deal, the C's separated themselves from the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Massive Jazz haul in Gobert trade made Durant trade impossible

Three unprotected first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027), one top-five protected first-round pick (2029), a pick swap option in 2026, Walker Kessler (the No.22 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft), Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Leandro Bolmaro. The oversized, massive haul that Minnesota gave Utah to land Rudy Gobert...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nba Finals#The Brooklyn Nets#Suns
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics' Grant Williams, Malcolm Brogdon to coach at 2022 Basketball without Borders Africa camp

Veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon and Grant Williams aren’t exactly new to leadership positions as members of the National Basketball Players Association executive committee. But the Boston Celtics duo will continue to build on that experience from a coaching perspective while assisting NBA Africa, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA),...
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy