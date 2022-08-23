Read full article on original website
Another Child Dies In A Hot Car In Texas: This summer was Especially Brutal With Temperatures in The Triple Digitsjustpene50Texas State
U.S. Congressman "Defied Property Tax Law" For Nearly a DecadeTaxBuzzTexas State
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
progresstimes.net
Sullivan City Council backs local educator for school board
The Sullivan City Council backed a candidate for La Joya school board on Tuesday. Mayor Alma Salinas signed a resolution Tuesday afternoon that advocated for the La Joya Independent School District to appoint Guadalupe “Lupe” Chavez, 51, of Mission to school board Place 6. “I’ve always been engaged...
progresstimes.net
7 candidates vying for seats on Agua SUD board
The Agua Special Utility District is headed for a major shakeup in November. Term limits prevent several members of the Agua SUD board from running for re-election — leaving three seats on the seven-member board wide open. Monday marked the deadline for candidates to submit ballot applications. Seven candidates...
riograndeguardian.com
Podcast: Judge Cortez sets up task force to tackle poverty in Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas – Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez has set up a “prosperity task force” to fight poverty in the county. Cortez told the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service that the task force is needed because of his county’s demographics. “As you know, we have...
Former Edinburg mayor found not guilty of voter fraud
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina was found not guilty to charges of voter fraud on Thursday. Molina was accused of fraud in the 2017 mayoral election for changing voters’ addresses and bribing people for their vote. He was arrested in June of 2019 on 11 counts of illegal voting and one […]
Jury deliberating in Molina voter fraud trial
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The jury has been deliberating all day today in the voter fraud trial for former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina. They asked the judge for some of the testimony in the voter fraud case. Former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina is accused of changing voters’ addresses and bribing people for their vote in […]
Weslaco announces Lighted Christmas Parade
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce announced preparation for its annual Christmas parade is underway. The chamber’s social post said the parade is set for Dec. 10. This year’s float theme is “Favorite Christmas Songs”. Registration will open on Sept. 16. For more information contact the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce at […]
anjournal.com
Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand to explain
Beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s what the trial of former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina will come down to when all is said and done. Reasonable doubt. In other words, can his attorneys convince the 12 jurors (11 women and one man) that any reasonable person would think that if they lived in say, Mission, Weslaco, or Pharr, that they could vote in an Edinburg municipal election as long as they had some tie to the city?
riograndeguardian.com
Hinojosa: After Winter Storm Uri, Texas lawmakers did not do enough to help consumers
I think last session, after the Uri winter storm, we knew that the grid was really not able to withstand a super cold season or a super hot summer. And we made reforms. But those reforms were not enough. We replaced the PUC, the public utility commission. We replaced the board of ERCOT, which manages the grid. We also required the producers, the power generators, the gas generators to winterize their equipment, their production equipment. We also tried to identify all the grid infrastructure that needed weatherization.
tpr.org
Texas' 'trigger ban' takes effect. Rio Grande Valley abortion advocates remain undeterred.
In the Rio Grande Valley, about a month before Texas implemented the anti-abortion Senate Bill 8, Edinburg’s City Council voted on whether to pass a local ordinance to outlaw abortion in Edinburg. In response, abortion supporters filled the town hall and the initiative failed. “That was an instance that...
Mission CISD to place police officers at all campuses
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission CISD Board of Trustees approved changes that will result in the doubling of police officers working in district schools. The district’s media release said, Hidalgo County Precinct 3 currently contracts for School Resource Officers that operate primarily at the junior high schools and high schools. With the new agreements, […]
laferianews.net
La Feria ISD Accountability Ratings
We are thrilled to announce that La Feria ISD has earned a district rating on an 88, letter rating B on the Texas Education Agency 2022 Accountability Rating, with a total of 17 stars, which are designation distinctions awarded to campuses for being in the top 25% in different areas. Individual campuses earned the following ratings:
progresstimes.net
Pharr pulls out of ambulance agreement, may stop responding to 911 calls in western Hidalgo County
Faced with financial problems, Pharr EMS may stop responding to 911 calls in rural parts of Hidalgo County. Pharr sent Hidalgo County a termination letter on Monday, informing the county that Pharr EMS would stop responding to 911 calls in Precinct 3 — the western part of Hidalgo County — unless the county paid at least $1.7 million.
progresstimes.net
Report suggests La Joya ISD should cut more than 250 teachers
Faced with declining enrollment, the La Joya Independent School District should consider eliminating more than 250 teaching positions, according to a report prepared by the Texas Association of School Boards. The school board reviewed the report during a work session on Wednesday afternoon. “We’re not making recommendations right now,” said...
texasstandard.org
Reduce or re-use? Reclaiming water in the Rio Grande Valley
On an early August day, the City of Edcouch’s irrigation district — which provides the city’s water — called an emergency meeting. The district’s water source, the Falcon Reservoir, is drying up so the city’s water supply is no longer reliable. “It was explained...
progresstimes.net
La Joya ISD holds press conference following Americo Paredes Elementary incident
La Joya ISD held a press conference Friday morning surrounding the death of a 5-year-old student left inside a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary. The press conference came after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 4:04 on Thursday, with the caller saying the child was unresponsive.
KRGV
Week two: Voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor continues
The voter fraud trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina resumed Monday in Edinburg. . On the fifth day of the trial, the lead investigator for the state and a Hidalgo County Elections Department employee testified. Richard Molina also took the stand. Watch the video above for the full story.
Water restrictions in place for Hidalgo residents
HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo residents will be required to follow a stage 2 water restriction plan in response to drought conditions in the Rio Grande Valley. According to a Facebook post from the City of Hidalgo, irrigation of landscaped areas with sprinklers or automatic water systems and washing of any vehicle are limited to […]
Woman found dead near Donna business
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of a woman was found Saturday at about 8 a.m. near an auto parts business located at 1000 block W. Expressway 83. Donna Police Department confirm an employee from R&R Auto Parts found the body of 43-year-old Monica Coronado De Leon of Pharr. Police tell ValleyCentral they believe the […]
KRGV
Funeral held for Valley soldier
Funeral services were held Friday in Mission for a Valley soldier who died overseas. Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, died last month in a vehicle-related incident in Eastern Europe, according to Hidalgo County officials. SSG Magallan was provided a military escort to a Mission funeral home Tuesday in addition to...
riograndeguardian.com
King: The Valley’s secret sauce? Our teachers look like our students
EDINBURG, Texas – Region One Education Service Center hosted a public hearing recently to review the latest accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency. Region One ESC represents school districts in the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo. As with the pre-Covid years, school districts in Region One are outperforming the state average. There was a big dip during Covid when students had to learn remotely but now that they are back in school they are back on top.
