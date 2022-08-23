ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the Little League World Series, Panama vs. Nicaragua live stream, TV channel, start time

By FTW Staff
 2 days ago
The Little League World Series will continue on Tuesday afternoon with the first game in the international bracket featuring Panama versus Nicaragua with the winner moving on and the loser heading home. We will have three other games that are all elimination games as we get closer to the Championship. This will be a big day in the LLWS.

This should be a great matchup today in the LLWS, here is everything you need to know to catch the action on Thursday.

Panama vs. Nicaragua

  • When: Tuesday, August 23
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Little League World Series Schedule

Tuesday, August 23

  • Panama vs. Nicaragua, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN via fuboTV
  • Hagerstown, IN vs. Hollidaysburg, PA, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN via fuboTV
  • Canada vs. Curacao, 5 p.m. ET, on ESPN via fuboTV
  • Pearland, TX vs. Davenport, IA, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 via fuboTV

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

