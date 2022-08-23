Read full article on original website
middletownri.com
Middletown's Monday Night Beach Concert Series
Join The Ravers for the final night of Middletown's Monday Night Beach Concert Series from Second Beach, 6-9 pm. After The Ravers wrap, a fireworks display is planned from the beach at 315 Sachuest Point Road. #MiddletownRI.
middletownri.com
Important Traffic Update
Starting Monday, Aug. 29, how traffic accesses Naval Station Newport will be changing and is likely to result in more delays during the morning drive. Emergency service providers ask motorists to be patient and factor the situation into their commute.
NECN
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.
middletownri.com
Input Matters
Throughout the recent process to potentially regionalize Middletown and Newport schools, participants have been told their input matters. Get involved now by filing out a survey about the ongoing effort. #MiddletownRI #NewportRI #Regionalize.
I-195 reopens after flooding strands drivers
A portion of I-195 West in East Providence was shut down for hours on Tuesday due to flooding.
Woman killed in Smithfield crash
A Cumberland woman died Sunday following a single-car crash on Douglas Pike.
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts store receives bonus after customer hits it big on $4 million lottery scratch ticket
A big winner has been announced after a southern Massachusetts business issued a scratch ticket that won millions last week. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Kit Kat Nominee Trust of Mattapoisett has claimed the first $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “4,000,000 Jumbo Cash” instant ticket game.
capecod.com
Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape
Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident
COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
everettindependent.com
Stop & Shop Store in Everett Closes After 21 Years in Business
The Stop & Shop supermarket in Everett has closed its doors after 21 years at the busy Revere Beach Parkway location. “It’s a sad day,” said Store Manager Glen Sanford last Thursday, Aug. 14, the final day of operations. “We were the only supermarket in Everett besides McKinnon’s.”
fallriverreporter.com
Court records: Fall River City Council President charged with criminal harassment
The president of the Fall River City Council has been charged. According to court records, Pam Laliberte was charged with Criminal Harassment, Annoying Telephone/Electronic Communications and 2 counts of Intimidation of a Witness on Thursday. The charges stem from an investigation that began in April 2022. As a part of...
'Unacceptable' recycling will be left at curb, Worcester says
WORCESTER — Starting Oct. 1, the company that collects recycling for the city will no longer empty bins that contain any material deemed unacceptable. The changes by Casella Waste Management of Massachusetts Inc. are meant to reduce contamination in the recycling stream. ...
iheart.com
Not A Drought Buster Yet- But More Rain To Come
Depending on where you are---you either got a lot of rain-- or just a touch. Providence about an inch according to the latest report. Burrilleville and Woonsocket got about 2 and a quarter inches a piece. Cranston a touch less than an inch and a quarter. It is a help.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
Family learns short-term rental has basement neighbor from TV story
The family booked a short-term rental in Providence thinking they had the whole house. Then they saw a WPRI story about the basement tenant.
