ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
middletownri.com

Middletown's Monday Night Beach Concert Series

Join The Ravers for the final night of Middletown's Monday Night Beach Concert Series from Second Beach, 6-9 pm. After The Ravers wrap, a fireworks display is planned from the beach at 315 Sachuest Point Road. #MiddletownRI.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
middletownri.com

Important Traffic Update

Starting Monday, Aug. 29, how traffic accesses Naval Station Newport will be changing and is likely to result in more delays during the morning drive. Emergency service providers ask motorists to be patient and factor the situation into their commute.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
NECN

Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence

Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
1420 WBSM

Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tiverton, RI
Government
Middletown, RI
Government
Tiverton, RI
Society
City
Middletown, RI
City
Tiverton, RI
CBS Boston

Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
middletownri.com

Input Matters

Throughout the recent process to potentially regionalize Middletown and Newport schools, participants have been told their input matters. Get involved now by filing out a survey about the ongoing effort. #MiddletownRI #NewportRI #Regionalize.
NEWPORT, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
capecod.com

Updated at 4:45 PM with video: Sagamore Bridge at a crawl as heavy rains cause flooding on the Upper Cape

Bo082222 Flooding by Sagamore Bridge from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo. BOURNE – Large puddles were reported on Route 6 eastbound by the Market Basket on the Cape side of the Sagamore Bridge as seen in video captured by a MassDOT traffic camera. There was a report of at least one stalled vehicle and traffic was at a near standby. The Bourne Bridge may be a better bet for a while. MassDOT crews were working to relieve the flooding. By 2:30 PM, radar showed the heaviest of the rain was moving into Cape Cod Bay: Update: 4:45 PM Traffic was still at a standstill coming onto the Cape over the Sagamore Bridge as MassDOT continued to clear debris left by the flooding. The Bourne Bridge continues to be the better bet.
BOURNE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WPRI 12 News

Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
COVENTRY, RI
everettindependent.com

Stop & Shop Store in Everett Closes After 21 Years in Business

The Stop & Shop supermarket in Everett has closed its doors after 21 years at the busy Revere Beach Parkway location. “It’s a sad day,” said Store Manager Glen Sanford last Thursday, Aug. 14, the final day of operations. “We were the only supermarket in Everett besides McKinnon’s.”
EVERETT, MA
iheart.com

Not A Drought Buster Yet- But More Rain To Come

Depending on where you are---you either got a lot of rain-- or just a touch. Providence about an inch according to the latest report. Burrilleville and Woonsocket got about 2 and a quarter inches a piece. Cranston a touch less than an inch and a quarter. It is a help.
WOONSOCKET, RI
CBS Boston

I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles

BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy