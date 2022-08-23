Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
webbweekly.com
John J. Cole, 77
John J. Cole, 77, of Jersey Shore, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home. Born September 3, 1944, in Kingston, he was a son of the late Major Thomas J. and Second Lieutenant Elizabeth “Bessie” (Howells) Cole. John graduated from B. Reed Henderson High School...
Not everyone seeing big bucks from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Business owners in the Williamsport area know that when the Little League World Series rolls around, they will probably see more customers. The athletes and their families need to eat, and many of them have gone to the Crazy Tomato in Williamsport. "We had a big...
H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Berwick loses slugfest with state power Southern Columbia
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Berwick’s first half of football under new coach Mike Bennett saw the Bulldogs punch the bully right in the nose. But after two hours of waiting at halftime because of a lightning delay, the bully had time to regroup. And...
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore woman victim in Bitcoin theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The loss was more than $1,200 when a phone caller scammed a Jersey Shore woman and a Loyalsock Township hotel earlier in August. Montoursville state police said the victim was Astrid Gallagher from Jersey Shore, the hotel the Best Western at 1840 E. Third Street east of Williamsport.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting
LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
Injured Little League World Series player will undergo surgery to replace skull, family says
The Utah Little League player injured when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday, Aug. 15, is having his skull cap replaced today at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Easton Oliverson’s family said the four-hour procedure was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. “We...
Investigators locate half ounce of cocaine in Williamsport home
Williamsport, Pa. — An undercover officer and confidential informant received cocaine from two men who police followed back to a home near the 1500 block of Louisa Street. Malik McLaughlin allegedly sold drugs to investigators on July 11 in the Rite Aid parking near Little League Boulevard in Williamsport. A second buy of cocaine was called in by an informant the next day, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 12. ...
Williamsport man indicted on drugs and firearms charges
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man was indicted last week in federal court on drug trafficking and firearms charges. Richard Ansley, 39, was charged for allegedly distributing fentanyl on Dec. 2, 2021 and with illegally possessing a .45 caliber Glock pistol on Dec. 6, 2021 in Lycoming County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the incidents. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case. The maximum penalty for the most serious offense is up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl
Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
Accidental shooting sends Williamsport juvenile to hospital
Williamsport, Pa. -- Police and emergency personnel rushed to a residence on the 300 block of Louisa Street the evening of August 23 for reports of a gunshot. In this case, the 13-year-old male in the house was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg, sustained at 7:40 p.m. according to the Williamsport Bureau of Police. EMS staff were able to stabilize the juvenile before transporting him to the hospital for further emergency treatment. While inside the residence officers located and secured the gun. Members of the Criminal Investigation Unit are currently investigating how the juvenile came to be in possession of the firearm. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Agt. Ben Hitesman at at 570-327-7560 ext. 7595 / email: bhitesman@cityofwilliamsport.org.
Man who preyed on elderly woman sentenced to three years
Lock Haven, Pa. — An Avis man convicted in the assault of three elderly women was sentenced this week in Clinton County Court. Eric Montague King, 46, formerly of Lafayette Street, was sentenced to a maximum of seven years and six months — with a minimum of three years and nine months — for the assaults that took place in 2020. King will also serve a mandatory three years on probation and be classified as a sexually-violent predator for the remainder of his life. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reported shooting in Tioga County
Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
Man leads police on chase, resists arrest in Snyder County
Shamokin Dam, Pa. — A man who was allegedly high on drugs led police on a brief car chase and then resisted arrest in Shamokin Dam. Lucas E. Schlief, 22, of Sunbury, also had a suspended license at the time, according to Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police Department. Shipman was patrolling on Old Trail when he saw Schlief traveling 20 mph over the speed limit. Schlief turned into...
DA: Williamsport shootings gang-related
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Lycoming County District Attorney says a string of recent shootings in Williamsport is gang-related. In the last six days, there have been three shootings across the city. The DA says there are two gangs consisting of juveniles, and the violence is a result of gunfire...
msn.com
Coroner called to scene of central Pa. crash
One person is dead after a Friday morning crash on an Adams County road, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the Adams County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 7:30 a.m. on Abbottstown Pike, near Green Springs Road in Berwick Township. Additional...
Woman charged after delivery of oxycodone to detectives
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman was arrested after she delivered oxycodone pills twice over the course of five days in May, according to Lycoming County detectives. Yvonne Linette Fromille was charged with two counts each of possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies. The 45-year-old Lycoming County resident allegedly set up deals for Percocet, but ultimately delivered oxycodone, according to an affidavit filed on...
18-year-old charged with attempted homicide over alleged Snapchat insult
Montoursville, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force arrested Mandon Jacob Watts, 18, at 6:30 a.m. Thursday without incident on the 200 block of W. Foothill Drive, Drums, Pa., according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release. Watts was turned over to the Pennsylvania State Police to await a hearing. State Police in Montoursville said an August 17 investigation into a Snapchat account provided the...
Woman threatens Sunbury convenience store clerk with pepper spray
Sunbury, Pa. — A woman at a Sunbury convenience store threatened a clerk with pepper spray and then threatened to go home and retrieve a gun, police say. Jaden A. Pagan, 21, of Sunbury, was at the Penn Jersey Mart at 201 N. Fourth Street the morning of Aug. 14 when she caused a disturbance. Witnesses told police that Pagan had threatened to spray the clerk with pepper spray but could not get the spray can open, according to Officer Keith Tamborelli of Sunbury Police...
Police: Tractor trailer driver was drunk
Sunbury, Pa. — An alleged hit-and-run driver was drunk when he fled an accident scene in a tractor trailer, police say. Officers say they found a can of Heineken beer behind the driver's seat of the 18-wheeler after they managed to stop driver Danny Van Tran near Chestnut Street on Aug. 14. Here's what police say happened: ...
Comments / 0