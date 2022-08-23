Read full article on original website
Uvalde parents to participate in March For Our Lives rally at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas — Uvalde parents and family members, activists and mass shooting survivors will participate in a March For Our Lives rally Saturday morning at the Texas State Capitol. Organizers say they are asking Gov. Greg Abbott to call an immediate special session to raise the minimum age to...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
Weslaco announces Lighted Christmas Parade
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce announced preparation for its annual Christmas parade is underway. The chamber’s social post said the parade is set for Dec. 10. This year’s float theme is “Favorite Christmas Songs”. Registration will open on Sept. 16. For more information contact the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce at […]
McAllen-based sugar-free chamoy company wins 2022 H-E-B Quest for Texas Best contest
San Antonio-based contestant Puro Nitro canned coffee didn’t place in the contest, but it will be available in H-E-B stores soon.
‘Really had a lot of misconceptions’: Texas faith leaders visit southern border
A small group of Texas faith leaders was on the border in South Texas this week, hoping to help find common ground on the immigration crisis.
Authorities provide information after a child death in Mission, Texas
Authorities provide information after a child death in Mission, Texas. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A child has died after they were found inside a...
Brownsville ranked as the most humid city in the U.S.
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You don’t have to live in the Valley long to know just how humid it is. A new study found Brownsville ranked as one of the cities with the highest humidity in the nation. According to a study conducted by House Method, Brownsville has been placed, along with five cities, as […]
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
Texas church to pay damages to 'Hamilton' after unauthorized performance
MCALLEN, Texas - The Door Christian Fellowship McAllen Church is apologizing after an unauthorized performance of the popular musical Hamilton. In a statement on social media Pastor Roman Gutierrez said, "I would like to personally apologize to the creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the producers of Hamilton, and the numerous others who contributed their intellectual property to Hamilton."
Harlingen South kicks off Cheerleader Challenge
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With high school football kicking off this week – we are launching Cheerleader Challenge. Every week we will select a cheer squad and give them the opportunity to show their school spirit at a local business. Today, the Harlingen South cheerleaders got to spread...
5-year-old La Joya student found dead in car
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Administrators with the La Joya Independent School District say a 5-year-old student was found dead inside a vehicle parked at Paredes Elementary on Thursday afternoon. At a news conference Friday morning, LJISD police chief Raul Gonzalez said the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 4 p.m about an […]
Abbott and ERCOT Keep Texans in the Dark
From selecting a new CEO to an obscure committee report, the governor kept tight control over significant post-storm energy changes. In the two and a half years since the deadly winter power failures of 2021, Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly promised that everything is copacetic regarding Texas’ shaky power grid. He’s even gone so far as to micromanage how often the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s beleaguered independent grid operator, issues public updates on grid conditions. Behind the scenes, he’s also kept a tight grip on the regulatory machinations that have largely taken place behind the scenes with little transparency or public input.
F-22 Raptor team and others to headline SPI airshow
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island is scheduled to hold an airshow this weekend. “Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo” will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. The event is free and open to the public, according to the event’s […]
Rio Hondo ISD benefits from active shooter training
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Hondo Independent School District Police Department hosted an Active Shooter Level 1 exercise. The exercise took place at the high school and middle school on Aug. 16-17 and Aug.18-19, said a news release. The drill was to help local law enforcement agencies work together should a situation arise. […]
Officer found guilty for misuse of information
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An officer was found guilty this morning in Brownsville for misuse of official information. After a one-week trial, Alfredo Avalos was found guilty by a jury on two counts of misuse of official information. Avalos was sentenced by Judge Ricardo Adobatti to four years probation and a $1,000 fine to be […]
Former Edinburg mayor found not guilty on all charges
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina came to an end as the jury delivered a not guilty verdict on all counts of illegal voting and voter fraud. Molina was overcome with emotion as Judge Carlos Valdez read each verdict. The former mayor was acquitted of all 12 charges after eight days […]
