Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Locals continue to lament state of La Jolla medians after quarterly review gives contractor 'standard' rating
The medians at the intersection of La Jolla Parkway, Torrey Pines Road and Hidden Valley Road — known as "The Throat" — continue to lack regular maintenance, according to La Jolla community leaders who also say they haven't seen promised reports from the city of San Diego or its contractor for the maintenance.
NBC Los Angeles
Civil Complaint Names Matt Araiza, 2 Other SDSU Football Players Accused of Gang Raping Teen
A civil complaint filed in San Diego Superior Court on Thursday names three current and former San Diego State football players accused of gang-raping a teenager at an off-campus party last October. The accused players include All-American punter Matt Araiza, whose play earned him the nickname "Punt God" and a...
New CCA line on electric bill shocking some San Diegans
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — People all over San Diego are seeing a new line item on their hefty summer SDG&E bills and don’t know what it is. For the past several months CBS8 has been looking into all those charges and we break down the numbers. Scott...
chulavistatoday.com
The Princeton Review: The University of San Diego, the most beautiful campus in the U.S.
The University of San Diego has been named the most beautiful campus in the country, according to the widely-respected educational company, The Princeton Review. This list was revealed recently, which comes as wonderful news to one of the biggest pride and joys of San Diego, USD. The campus is a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC San Diego
Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront
A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
San Diego mayor recommends Midway Rising redevelopment project
Mayor Todd Gloria is recommending the Midway Rising project for the redevelopment of the Sports Arena area of San Diego’s Midway District.
Our City: Bike The Bay!
Bike the Bay is back this year too! Take this opportunity to pedal along the San Diego Bay on August 28th. This annual ride across the Coronado Bridge is fun for all ages. Get your helmet and bicycle- and get ready to spend a wonderful day riding along the bay, and travel through the cities of Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, and National City before coming back to the finish line- the Embarcadero Marina Park in downtown San Diego. This 25-mile scenic route travels through all five of these communities, giving you the opportunity to admire the diversity of each and every one of them. When you finally return to the start point, you have the opportunity to enjoy a post-ride festival, filled with food, drinks, and entertainment. This event does have some basic rules- like mandatory helmets; by visiting this link you can check them all out The post Our City: Bike The Bay! appeared first on The Urban Menu.
kusi.com
Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, could cost citizens up to four cents per gallon. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, eight months later the coalition of local leaders voted to put the tax back on the table for discussion. Many San Diegans feel betrayed.
RELATED PEOPLE
New mini park opens in San Diego
A new mini park officially opened to the public Tuesday morning in the Valencia Park neighborhood of San Diego.
San Diego guaranteed income program gives families $500 a month for two years
Inflation is taking its toll on family budgets, nowhere more so than high-cost San Diego. Fortunately, a guaranteed income program developed and managed by San Diego for Every Child and Jewish Family Service has relieved some of that financial strain for 150 families in the San Diego area.
California Attorney General urges state to follow San Diego's lead when it comes to gun control
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta was in San Diego Thursday talking about gun violence, but his message was to the rest of the state: Be like San Diego. Why? Red flag laws are what allows a court to temporarily take away someone’s firearm if they are potentially dangerous. San Diegans are taking advantage of this.
northcountydailystar.com
City of Oceanside Awarded $9.9 Million for Pure Water Oceanside
The Secretary of the Interior announced they are recommending a $9.9 million grant award for construction of the Pure Water Oceanside project. The funding will be awarded via the Bureau of Reclamation’s WaterSMART: Title XVI WIIN Water Reclamation and Reuse Projects funding opportunity. Oceanside is one of twenty-five applicants being named in the Federal appropriations process for this funding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alaska Airlines makes emergency landing after departure on San Diego bound flight
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to San Diego had to make an emergency landing and was forced to return to an airport in Seattle shortly after departure on Monday when an engine cover detached, according to the airlines. The airlines reported an unusual...
San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment
Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego: August 25-28
August 26-28 Stone Brewing 26th Anniversary Celebration. For Stone Brewing’s 26th anniversary, the company is hosting a weekend full of events, starting with special beer offerings and live music on August 26 at all local Stone Brewing Tap Rooms. Continuing on Saturday, the Escondido location is throwing an all-day festival starting with a rare beer session from 12-3 p.m. followed by the main festival from 3-7 p.m with beers from over 40 breweries, food and live music. The festivities finish Sunday with a second festival at Stone Brewing Liberty Station location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido.
San Diego awarded $12M to build houses for homeless
The City of San Diego was awarded nearly $12 million from the state's Project Homekey program as the city works to combat chronic homelessness, according to a press release from the mayor's office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dolche Cafe Closing in Solana Beach, Relocating to Chula Vista
Latin Fusion Cafe to Close by End of Week Then Heads South
Thrillist
These Are San Diego’s Most Dog-Friendly Places
Not only is San Diego a great place for people to live, it’s one of the dog-friendliest cities we know of. From off-leash beaches and parks to bakeries stocked with doggie treats, plus breweries, restaurants, bars and even movie theaters, America’s Finest City has an amazing array of places where pups and their humans can eat, drink, and have fun together. We’ve gathered some of our favorite places that you’ll both love to visit:
Lawton Native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego
A native of Lawton, Oklahoma, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, operating out of San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Donnae Guzman, a 2018 MacArthur Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I joined the Navy because I was curious about what the military could provide,”...
San Diego student will receive full refund after squalor BLVD63 apartment
SAN DIEGO — On Friday, CBS 8 showed you a story of a San Diego Mesa College student who planned to move into an off campus apartment at BLVD63 apartments. But on move in day, Kaylie Herzberger was shocked to see greasy appliances, stained carpets and bugs inside the apartment.
Comments / 0