NBC San Diego

Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue Proposed for Chula Vista Bayfront

A developer wants to build a gigantic sports and entertainment complex on Chula Vista’s Bayfront. It would be built across the marina from the Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center which is already under construction. Frederick McDonald pitched his idea to the Chula Vista City Council Tuesday night. According...
CHULA VISTA, CA
The Urban Menu

Our City: Bike The Bay!

Bike the Bay is back this year too! Take this opportunity to pedal along the San Diego Bay on August 28th.  This annual ride across the Coronado Bridge is fun for all ages. Get your helmet and bicycle- and get ready to spend a wonderful day riding along the bay, and travel through the cities of Coronado, Imperial Beach, Chula Vista, and National City before coming back to the finish line-  the Embarcadero Marina Park in downtown San Diego.  This 25-mile scenic route travels through all five of these communities, giving you the opportunity to admire the diversity of each and every one of them. When you finally return to the start point, you have the opportunity to enjoy a post-ride festival, filled with food, drinks, and entertainment.  This event does have some basic rules- like mandatory helmets;  by visiting this link you can check them all out  The post Our City: Bike The Bay! appeared first on The Urban Menu.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor of San Marcos explains how a mileage tax would harm her constituents

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The mileage tax, proposed by some of San Diego’s most influential leaders within SANDAG, could cost citizens up to four cents per gallon. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means of paying for the new infrastructure. However, eight months later the coalition of local leaders voted to put the tax back on the table for discussion. Many San Diegans feel betrayed.
Beth Torres

San Diego rent soars to $2,430 a month for a one-bedroom apartment

Unfortunately for San Diego renters, last month’s decrease in median rent prices was short-lived. As we reported in our July rent report, rents seemed to be going in the right direction with median rent for a one-bedroom apartment down six percent over the previous month to $2,320 a month. Median rent for a two-bedroom apartment during the month was also down six percent, coming in at $2,910 a month.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

8 Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego: August 25-28

August 26-28 Stone Brewing 26th Anniversary Celebration. For Stone Brewing’s 26th anniversary, the company is hosting a weekend full of events, starting with special beer offerings and live music on August 26 at all local Stone Brewing Tap Rooms. Continuing on Saturday, the Escondido location is throwing an all-day festival starting with a rare beer session from 12-3 p.m. followed by the main festival from 3-7 p.m with beers from over 40 breweries, food and live music. The festivities finish Sunday with a second festival at Stone Brewing Liberty Station location from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | 1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Housing
Thrillist

These Are San Diego’s Most Dog-Friendly Places

Not only is San Diego a great place for people to live, it’s one of the dog-friendliest cities we know of. From off-leash beaches and parks to bakeries stocked with doggie treats, plus breweries, restaurants, bars and even movie theaters, America’s Finest City has an amazing array of places where pups and their humans can eat, drink, and have fun together. We’ve gathered some of our favorite places that you’ll both love to visit:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Z94

Lawton Native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego

A native of Lawton, Oklahoma, serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, operating out of San Diego. Petty Officer 3rd Class Donnae Guzman, a 2018 MacArthur Senior High School graduate, joined the Navy four years ago. “I joined the Navy because I was curious about what the military could provide,”...
