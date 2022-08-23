ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
Orioles and White Sox play in series rubber match

Chicago White Sox (63-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-59, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Orioles -105; over/under...
Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th

Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada Leaves Game With Left Hamstring Issue

Moncada went 2-2 at the plate and made several nice plays in the field before his premature departure. He appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second inning on an athletic play that negated a bunt single attempt by Baltimore’s Terrin Vavra. Moncada came up a bit gingerly after recording the out and trainers attended to him on the field. However, the 27-year-old stayed in the game for a few more innings.
The White Sox Have Posted A Sad Mark In August

After winning 93 games in 2021 and running away with the American League Central division, the Chicago White Sox have not been so lucky in 2022. Injuries to key players have certainly played a role in their decline, but they’re struggling to compete with the Minnesota Twins and the Cleveland Guardians, the two teams that they’re currently chasing down.
Johnny Cueto finding a new kind of success with Chicago White Sox

It’s a familiar tale in this game we love: Star pitcher who used to overwhelm hitters with his nasty arsenal is forced to change his style of pitching to account for the natural decline in velocity and stuff that usually comes with, you know, getting older. Sometimes they figure...
How The White Sox Should Adjust Their Lineup With Yasmani Grandal Out

Late in Saturday night’s victory over the Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox and their fans thought another devastating injury had befallen them. Yasmani Grandal, after being inexplicably sent home by third base coach Joe McEwing with no outs on a base hit to centerfield, went down like a ton of bricks and immediately grabbed for his surgically repaired knee. Many feared the worst, as things did not look good. Grandal and the team appeared to have dodged a major bullet, however.
