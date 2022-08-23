Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
A dominant role for serotonin in the formation of human social hierarchies
Social hierarchy is an organizing principle of social life: when resources are limited, living in large social groups inevitably invites competition. To reduce competition's costs, dominance hierarchies emerge, where individuals of lower ranks submit to individuals of higher ranks to avoid injury, be it physical, financial, or social. Navigating these dominance hierarchies is key to successful social interaction.
Nature.com
Include agricultural sustainability in Chile’s proposed new constitution
Andrés Muñoz-Sáez ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-2976-6707 0 &. Leah L. R. Renwick ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8669-5661 1. Andrés Muñoz-Sáez, University of Chile, Santiago, Chile. Leah L. R. Renwick, University of Chile, Santiago, Chile. On 4 September, a referendum will be held for Chileans to vote on a draft...
Nature.com
Cognitive performance, creativity and stress levels of neurotypical young adults under different white noise levels
Noise is often considered a distractor; however recent studies suggest that sub-attentive individuals or individuals diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder can benefit from white noise to enhance their cognitive performance. Research regarding the effect of white noise on neurotypical adults presents mixed results, thus the implications of white noise on the neurotypical population remain unclear. Thus, this study investigates the effect of 2 white noise conditions, white noise level at 45Â dB and white noise level at 65Â dB, on the cognitive performance, creativity, and stress levels of neurotypical young adults in a private office space. These conditions are compared to a baseline condition where participants are exposed to the office ambient noise. Our findings showed that the white noise level at 45Â dB resulted in better cognitive performance in terms of sustained attention, accuracy, and speed of performance as well as enhanced creativity and lower stress levels. On the other hand, the 65Â dB white noise condition led to improved working memory but higher stress levels, which leads to the conclusion that different tasks might require different noise levels for optimal performance. These results lay the foundation for the integration of white noise into office workspaces as a tool to enhance office workers' performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Capturing the COVID-19 Crisis through Public Health and Social Measures Data Science
In response to COVID-19, governments worldwide are implementing public health and social measures (PHSM) that substantially impact many areas beyond public health. The new field of PHSM data science collects, structures, and disseminates data on PHSM; here, we report the main achievements, challenges, and focus areas of this novel field of research.
Nature.com
Queer inclusion equals better mathematics
Being open about being gay allows me to reach my full intellectual potential. Anthony Bonato is a professor of mathematics at Toronto Metropolitan University. You have full access to this article via your institution. When I studied for my mathematics doctorate in the late 1990s, I believed that mathematics was...
Comments / 0