Silver Star Real Estate Purchase 304-Unit Apartment Community in Riverside for $204MM

(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, Silver Star Real Estate acquired the property for $204 million, or about $671,052 per unit.) Los Angeles – August 9, 2022 – CBRE announced the sale of Metro 3610, a 304-unit, value-add multifamily community in Riverside, California, to Silver Star Real Estate, a privately owned real estate company based in La Palma, California. CBRE’s Dean Zander and Stewart Weston represented the sellers.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Kay Properties Sells 114,000 SQFT Commercial Building in South Torrance for $21MM

Los Angeles, Calif. – Colliers today announced the sale of Atrium Business Center, a 114,000 square-foot flex office/industrial project located at 23800-23868 Hawthorne Boulevard in South Torrance. The property sold for $21,000,000 in an off-market deal wherein LCG Atrium, LCC, a joint venture between Ledo Capital Group and Greg St. Clair of St. Clair Commercial, acquired the project from Kay Properties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Resort property sells for $50 million

Murrieta Hot Springs, the 46-acre property in southwest Riverside County that has been home to a Christian conference center and Bible college since 1995, has been sold. Olympus Real Estate Group paid $50 million for the site at 39401 Hot Springs Road, according to a statement released Tuesday. The seller...
irei.com

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells Westfield Santa Anita in Southern California for $537.5m

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has completed the $537.5 million sale of Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., to an established commercial real estate investor that owns other retail assets in Southern California. Westfield Santa Anita, an asset in URW’s U.S. regional portfolio, is an A-rated, 1.48 million-square-foot property, which is 96 percent...
116-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Azusa Sells for $33.6MM

Los Angeles – Aug. 22, 2022 – CBRE announced the sale of the Azusa Portfolio, a three-property, 116-unit multifamily portfolio in Azusa, Calif. Azusa Riviera Holdings, LLC, Azusa Rainbow Holdings, LLC, and 1345 San Gabriel Holdings, LLC sold the portfolio to Azusa 116 Assets, LLC for $33.6 million.
AZUSA, CA
westsidestorynewspaper.com

Carousel Mall Redevelopment in San Bernardino Moving Forward

SAN BERNARDINO, CA— Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43- acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
dailycoffeenews.com

Worker-Owned Slow Bloom Coffee Cooperative Comes Into Its Own in California

Slow Bloom Coffee Cooperative has grown up fast in Redlands, California, following the demise of long-running local coffee company Augie’s Coffee. This past spring, the worker-owned coffee cooperative formed mostly by former Augie’s employees in late 2020 opened its first brick-and-mortar retail shop under its own name. Not...
REDLANDS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
hbsdealer.com

A big day at Ganahl Lumber

The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions

There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
viatravelers.com

15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Riverside, California

Riverside, California, was established in 1870 and named for its proximity to the San Ana River. Riverside County is east of Los Angeles County and Orange County. It often doesn’t get the same press as those other famous Southern California locations. However, the City of Riverside and its surrounding...
RIVERSIDE, CA
menifee247.com

Senior 1-bedroom condo in Sun City neighborhood

Condo with 1 bedroom plus an air-conditioned bonus room and 1 bathroom. Completely remodeled from top to bottom. Kitchen has beautiful quartz counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances (Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included) and separate laundry room and private patio. New flooring, new window blinds, ceiling fans & separate a/c’s in each room; one-car garage. Across street from Stater Brothers & Post office shopping center. $1625 with one-year lease or more. Trash & water included. Ready to move In. Must be 55 years old or older. License 00458573 Call Owner to See: (619) 726-2777.
CBS LA

Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim

As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Rent relief program opens Monday

The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
SANTA MONICA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon

As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

