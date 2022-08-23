Read full article on original website
Related
theregistrysocal.com
Silver Star Real Estate Purchase 304-Unit Apartment Community in Riverside for $204MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to public records, Silver Star Real Estate acquired the property for $204 million, or about $671,052 per unit.) Los Angeles – August 9, 2022 – CBRE announced the sale of Metro 3610, a 304-unit, value-add multifamily community in Riverside, California, to Silver Star Real Estate, a privately owned real estate company based in La Palma, California. CBRE’s Dean Zander and Stewart Weston represented the sellers.
theregistrysocal.com
Kay Properties Sells 114,000 SQFT Commercial Building in South Torrance for $21MM
Los Angeles, Calif. – Colliers today announced the sale of Atrium Business Center, a 114,000 square-foot flex office/industrial project located at 23800-23868 Hawthorne Boulevard in South Torrance. The property sold for $21,000,000 in an off-market deal wherein LCG Atrium, LCC, a joint venture between Ledo Capital Group and Greg St. Clair of St. Clair Commercial, acquired the project from Kay Properties.
iebusinessdaily.com
Resort property sells for $50 million
Murrieta Hot Springs, the 46-acre property in southwest Riverside County that has been home to a Christian conference center and Bible college since 1995, has been sold. Olympus Real Estate Group paid $50 million for the site at 39401 Hot Springs Road, according to a statement released Tuesday. The seller...
irei.com
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sells Westfield Santa Anita in Southern California for $537.5m
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) has completed the $537.5 million sale of Westfield Santa Anita in Arcadia, Calif., to an established commercial real estate investor that owns other retail assets in Southern California. Westfield Santa Anita, an asset in URW’s U.S. regional portfolio, is an A-rated, 1.48 million-square-foot property, which is 96 percent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theregistrysocal.com
CenterPoint Properties Completes 6.5-Acre Assemblage in Los Angeles’ South Bay Submarket
OAK BROOK, IL – CenterPoint Properties continues to zero in on LA’s lucrative South Bay industrial submarket, acquiring a 10,801-square-foot building at 540 W. 132nd Street in Los Angeles, CA. The property gives the investor a 6.5-acre assemblage in one of America’s hottest industrial submarkets. CenterPoint acquired...
theregistrysocal.com
116-Unit Apartment Portfolio in Azusa Sells for $33.6MM
Los Angeles – Aug. 22, 2022 – CBRE announced the sale of the Azusa Portfolio, a three-property, 116-unit multifamily portfolio in Azusa, Calif. Azusa Riviera Holdings, LLC, Azusa Rainbow Holdings, LLC, and 1345 San Gabriel Holdings, LLC sold the portfolio to Azusa 116 Assets, LLC for $33.6 million.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Carousel Mall Redevelopment in San Bernardino Moving Forward
SAN BERNARDINO, CA— Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43- acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties.
dailycoffeenews.com
Worker-Owned Slow Bloom Coffee Cooperative Comes Into Its Own in California
Slow Bloom Coffee Cooperative has grown up fast in Redlands, California, following the demise of long-running local coffee company Augie’s Coffee. This past spring, the worker-owned coffee cooperative formed mostly by former Augie’s employees in late 2020 opened its first brick-and-mortar retail shop under its own name. Not...
theregistrysocal.com
65,318 SQFT Medical Office Building Placed on Market With Pricing Set at $16MM
A Lynwood office building offering a number of medical office tenants has recently been placed on the market. According to a listing for the property from CBRE, the Imperial Medical Plaza has been listed for $16 million, or about $245 per square feet. Located at 3680 E. Imperial Highway, the...
Redlands, CA real estate market update
Redlands, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Redlands, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
spectrumnews1.com
Home sales drop by as much as 38% in Southern California
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Home sales across Southern California have plummeted by as much as 38% year-over-year as the once hot real estate market continues to slow amid a looming recession. According to a Redfin report released Monday, in July, home sales in Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside have...
hbsdealer.com
A big day at Ganahl Lumber
The California prodealer, along with the NLBMDA and WCLBMA, host California Congresswoman Michelle Steel. Southern California prodealer Ganahl Lumber recently hosted Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R- California) to tour its lumberyard operations and hardware store in Costa Mesa. During the Aug. 17 visit, the Congresswoman and Ganahl representatives were joined by...
Loma Linda, CA real estate market update
Loma Linda, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Loma Linda, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
viatravelers.com
15 Fun & Best Things to Do in Riverside, California
Riverside, California, was established in 1870 and named for its proximity to the San Ana River. Riverside County is east of Los Angeles County and Orange County. It often doesn’t get the same press as those other famous Southern California locations. However, the City of Riverside and its surrounding...
Caltrans works to repair 10 Freeway in Riverside Co. after flash flood; eastbound travel no longer impacted
Caltrans crews began working Thursday morning to replace a section of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County that was destroyed by a flash flood. Heavy rainfall hit the area just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, washing away the freeway’s eastbound lanes roughly 30 miles west of Blythe, near Joshua Tree National Park. Devin Croft captured video […]
menifee247.com
Senior 1-bedroom condo in Sun City neighborhood
Condo with 1 bedroom plus an air-conditioned bonus room and 1 bathroom. Completely remodeled from top to bottom. Kitchen has beautiful quartz counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances (Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer included) and separate laundry room and private patio. New flooring, new window blinds, ceiling fans & separate a/c’s in each room; one-car garage. Across street from Stater Brothers & Post office shopping center. $1625 with one-year lease or more. Trash & water included. Ready to move In. Must be 55 years old or older. License 00458573 Call Owner to See: (619) 726-2777.
Resident armed with pickaxe confronts street takeover crowd in Anaheim
As the street takeover crisis continues to plague residents throughout Southern California, one resident in Anaheim took things into his own hands overnight, confronting the crowd with a pickaxe. According to police, there were as many as five sideshows in Orange County in the span of a few hours, and footage from each scene shows much of the same from other events — large crowds, dangerous driving stunts and burnt rubber. At one point a man, shirtless and barefoot, confronted the crowd while armed with a pickaxe as they rallied out front of his home on Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program opens Monday
The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon
As a part of their Operation Clean Streets program Palm Springs Police Department's Homeless Outreach team and Code Compliance unit cleared out a large encampment that was accumulating a large amount of trash near East Palm Canyon and Crossley Road. Police notified the property owner and inhabitants of the camp about the planned clearing out The post Palm Springs Police clear homeless encampment near East Palm Canyon appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 6