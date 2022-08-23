Read full article on original website
Player Previews in 100 Days – Day 100: Alex Erby, Steelton-Highspire HS
School Record Most Passing yards in a single season 2,743. Most Passing Yards in a Game 422 in school history. All-Time Leading Passer in Steelton-Highspire History. Max Prep Freshman All-American honorable mention. Hudl Highlights:. Coaches comments: “Alex has had a great off-season improving his agility, strength, and football IQ. He...
2022 Team Preview: Emmaus Hornets (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (4) Special Team Starters Returning: (2) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Offensively we need to be able to run the ball consistently. We need to cut down on turnovers and penalties which hindered our offensive production last year. Last, but not least, we need to finish in the RedZone. We missed a lot of scoring opportunities down in the RedZone.”
2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #1 Southern Columbia
CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The five-time defending state champions in Class 2A top our preseason list. Southern Columbia is looking to establish a new PIAA record this season by winning six straight championships, and with a backfield arsenal that includes Wesley Barnes and Braeden Wisloski, there’s no reason to suggest the Tigers can’t give […]
H.S. FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Berwick loses slugfest with state power Southern Columbia
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Berwick’s first half of football under new coach Mike Bennett saw the Bulldogs punch the bully right in the nose. But after two hours of waiting at halftime because of a lightning delay, the bully had time to regroup. And...
2022 Team Preview: Upper Perkiomen Indians (1)
League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Frontier Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (3) Defensive Starters Returning: (5) Special Team Starters Returning: (1) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “We now have a bit more depth, but we are very young and inexperienced. The key is getting our timing with a very talented QB who came back to U.P. from the 8-man ball at Perkiomen School and our inexperienced WR’s. The line is a mix of veterans (Hill and Carducci) with some youth. Going to take time for all of this to mesh, but we are moving in the right direction.”
Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech snaps 19-game losing streak with win over Shenandoah Valley
ALMEIDA – Two years ago, it was Shenandoah Valley that carried a long losing streak into its late-season meeting with Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech, and after a back and forth contest, the Blue Devils came away with a 37-34 victory to snap a 34-game losing streak and pick up their first win in over three years.
Wyomissing Blasts Kennard-Dale 49-0
WYOMISSING – New year; new league; no problem. The defending District III 3A champion Wyomissing Area Spartans began their time in the newly refurbished Lancaster-Lebanon League with a 49-0 drubbing of visiting YAIAA Division Two champion Kennard Dale. The Rams, who finished last season with a record of 10-2...
Parkland football punishes Easton in dominating season opener
FULL STORY: Parkland’s new parts exceed expectations in blowout of Easton. No first-game jitters for the Parkland High School football team. Just opening annihilation. The Trojans, ranked No. 4 by lehighvalleylive.com, dismantled No. 7 Easton 42-0 during the season opener for both sides on Friday night at Orefield Middle School.
Black Panthers Blank Mountaineers
MILTON – In the months leading up to the inaugural game at the brand new Alumni Stadium on the campus of Milton High School, head coach Phil Davis may not have been able to dream up a better opening performance. The Milton Black Panthers (1-0) shut out visiting South...
Falcons Refuse To Yield As Cedar Crest Stymies Lincoln, Opens Promising Campaign With Intriguing Nonconference Victory
If you’re a high school football fan living in central Pennsylvania unless of course you’ve been living under a rock for the last couple of years I suppose, you’ve probably already heard the news by now that the 13 football programs that as of just this past season who had made up the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association have since joined forces with the more than two dozen schools that already compete within the Lancaster-Lebanon League to form a mammoth 37-team high school super conference that will almost surely rub elbows with that of other illustrious and prideful leagues from around the state. Yet for all the newfangled changes that such a seismic shift has already brought about and will almost certainly continue to bring about within the local landscape of all things pigskin, perhaps the one common phrase that was uttered the most amongst those who have taken the time to digest such a large swath of teams suddenly getting intermingled in a hopper with one another almost overnight was that “Section One largely remains unchanged save for the addition of Reading High.”
New athletic complex at Milton Area
MILTON, Pa. — Milton Area High School's Alumni Stadium, a $14 million new field and sports complex, officially opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony before the football team's home opener. The Black Panthers were cheered on as they took the field. "It's fun to build our Panther pride back...
Southern Columbia beats Berwick Area 42-27
BERWICK – Mike Bennett rattled off everything which went so right for Berwick in the first half of Friday’s season opener against five-time defending state champion Southern Columbia. There was an effective running game. A handful of key pass plays to extend drives led to two touchdowns. And...
Downingtown West’s Jake Kucera makes a triumphant return in 48-13 win over Highland
The rattling rails of the rollercoasters could be overheard in the background, and the cool breeze pushing off the Atlantic Ocean on Friday afternoon gave Carey Stadium a reprieve from the heat in Ocean City, New Jersey, at the Battle of the Beach. It was a fitting tableau for the...
2022 Team Preview: Bethlehem Catholic Golden Hawks (11)
Offensive Starters Returning: (8) Defensive Starters Returning: (8) Special Team Starters Returning: (3) 2022 Offensive Outlook: “Offensively we need to stress consistency running and throwing the football. We have some talented kids returning. SR Eric Wert and SR Jaiden Ellis-Lahey are a dangerous combination at WR. RB SR Zyaire Morris and SR Rahmel Terry will give us depth in the backfield. Terry missed 2021 with an ACL injury. Our Offensive Line has some experience returning. OT JR Ayache 6’4 275, OG SR George 6’0 295, C SR Spezza 5’9 215, and SR Mark Mulhurn 6’6 315 all started at least 4 games last season. OG SR Eli Thompson 6’3 285 will be the other starter. We have a battle at the QB position. I feel confident whoever wins the job will be ready to lead the team. SR Luke Thomas and JR Auggie Warke had impressive spring practices. Both kids wrestle and are extremely tough. Sophomore WR DJ Kelly and Justin Gonzalez were really impressive running routes and catching footballs.”
Bloomsburg, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Danville Area High School football team will have a game with Bloomsburg High School on August 26, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Mount Carmel edges North Schuylkill 25-17
ASHLAND – Since the 2018 season, Mount Carmel has had two major monkeys on its back. The Red Tornados have only lost 10 games on the field during that time (not including a few forfeits during the shortened 2020 season). Astoundingly, nine of those losses have been to just two teams – North Schuylkill and Southern Columbia.
Palmerton’s Matt Machalik and Kendall Robinson Led The Way in a 42-29 Opening Night Win
PALMERTON – The combination of Matt Machalik and Kendall Robinson combined for three touchdowns in a 42-29 opening night win Friday night. Machalik passed for 236 yards and rushed for 112. Robinson finishes the night catching five passes for 99 yards. On Palmerton’s opening drive, Machalik hit Robinson in...
TMZ.com
Little Leaguer Undergoes Successful Skull Surgery 12 Days After Bunk Bed Fall
Little League World Series player Easton Oliverson has taken yet another huge step toward a full recovery from his terrifying bunk bed fall ... his family just announced he underwent successful skull surgery Friday morning. Oliverson's relatives shared a picture of the 12-year-old -- who suffered severe injuries in a...
Not everyone seeing big bucks from Little League World Series
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Business owners in the Williamsport area know that when the Little League World Series rolls around, they will probably see more customers. The athletes and their families need to eat, and many of them have gone to the Crazy Tomato in Williamsport. "We had a big...
Injured Little League World Series player will undergo surgery to replace skull, family says
The Utah Little League player injured when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday, Aug. 15, is having his skull cap replaced today at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville. Easton Oliverson’s family said the four-hour procedure was scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. “We...
