ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Large Hadron Collider#Infographics#Quarks#The European Union#Nato
Business Insider

Explosions at a Russian base knocked out over half the Black Sea fleet's combat jets, crippling its warfighting ability, Western officials and intelligence say

Recent explosions at a Russian base in occupied Crimea damaged multiple combat aircraft. Over half Russia's Black Sea fleet's combat jets are knocked out, Western intel and officials said. Ukraine did not immediately claim public responsibility for the apparent attack, but it has celebrated it. Recent explosions widely considered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
AOL Corp

'Bastards and scum': Ex-Russian President Medvedev broadcasts dark Kremlin ambitions

WASHINGTON — Once known as a moderating influence within the Kremlin, former Russian President and current top Kremlin security adviser Dmitry Medvedev has recently emerged as a strikingly bellicose presence, using lengthy, hard-edged posts on the social media network Telegram to justify the invasion of Ukraine, revise 20th century history and threaten the West with nuclear war.
POLITICS
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Navy Day: Putin’s New Russian Fleet Has a Message for NATO

This year’s lineup reflects the Russian Navy’s slow-but-deliberate shift away from the hulking cruisers and destroyers of the Soviet era in favor of a leaner and smaller rapid-response force. On Sunday, Russia held a large-scale parade in St. Petersburg to mark Navy Day. This year’s parade featured forty-seven...
MILITARY
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy