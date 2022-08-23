Read full article on original website
top gunner
3d ago
Man o man the libs are attacking Betsy, she’s a big threat, come on Portland let’s get Betsy in office maybe Portland can be restored! It’s Portlands only hope! Kotex is another brown!!! 👍🏻🇺🇸
Reply(14)
26
Shirley Martin
3d ago
I doubt she’s pro guns. Just a ploy to get R votes. People believe this and we will have a D win once again. Betsy straddles the fence.
Reply
17
Daniela Hustler
3d ago
How is that a bad thing? 😂Plus, I believe anyone far from the new left would be better for the job. Heck, just take a normal American and we would be better 👍
Reply(2)
13
