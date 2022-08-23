ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pennathletics.com

Women's Soccer Opens 2022 with 0-0 Draw Against Temple

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania women's soccer team opened the 2022 regular season, and the Dr. Krissy Turner coaching era, against Temple on Friday night at Rhodes Field. The two teams went scoreless through the 90 minutes and played to a 0-0 draw. (A new NCAA rule has eliminated overtime from regular-season matches.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy