How to improve Image Quality in Photoshop CS6
Improving image quality is one of the many things that Photoshop CS6 is used for. Photoshop is one of the top image editing software. Photoshop is used by many to edit images. Improving the quality of a low-quality image is very important to hobbyists and professional graphic designers. Different graphic designers will have different ways of improving the picture and each method will work. Keep experimenting with different methods and tools until you improve or old methods or discover new ones. Note that depending on the original image quality and color combination, it may take more or less work and strategies to get it done.
Gmail storage full; How do I free up Gmail space?
Depending on how often you use Gmail and how many emails are sent and received from your account, there is a good chance you’ll come across a problem where the Gmail storage has run low. Whenever this happens, folks won’t have the ability to send or receive new emails, so the question is, how can this issue be solved? We should note that Google provides free storage of around 15GB, but the problem is, that it is shared storage. That means, the 15GB is used not only for Gmail, but for Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Photos, and your WhatsApp backups if you own an Android device.
DISM /Apply-Image command fails with Error Code 5
Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) is a command-line tool developed by Microsoft which can be used to service Windows images. DISM image management commands can get information about Windows image (.wim) files, Full-flash utility (FFU) files, or virtual hard disks. You can capture, split, and manage .wim files using the DISM commands. Some users, while using DISM /Apply-Image command are seeing error code 5 (ERROR_ACCESS_DENIED).
Data lost upon turning switch ON for Autosave for MS Office
As Microsoft Office progresses through the versions, it keeps getting better. More and more features are added. One of these features is Autosave. It saves your file directly to the cloud. However, some users reported that their data gets lost upon turning the switch ON for Autosave. Data lost upon...
Chrome Browsing History disappeared and not showing
If Google Chrome’s browsing history is disappeared or not showing, here is how you can fix the issue. There are three things you need to check in order to troubleshoot the problem in the Google Chrome browser. Here we have enlisted all the possible solutions so that you can get the browsing history all the time.
How to fix Minecraft Corrupted World
It is pretty standard for a world to get corrupted in Minecraft. It gives various kinds of error messages such as “There was a problem loading this world” or “Disconnected due to world corruption“. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to fix a Minecraft Corrupted World.
Can’t Login to Discord? Fix Discord login problems
Are you unable to log in to your Discord account? Here is a complete guide on fixing the Discord login not working issue on Windows PC. Many Discord users have complained that they just can’t log in to their Discord account. This issue is reported to occur on both desktop and web apps of Discord. In a general scenario, you will likely face this problem if you have entered incorrect login credentials. However, many users said they face the login problem even with the correct login ID and password.
Fix Microsoft Edge Sidebar keeps opening
Microsoft Edge team rolled out a new Sidebar feature that lets you quickly access Microsoft products such as Outlook, Office, Games, Tools, and so on. While it can be helpful for many, you can disable it if it’s not for you. However, a few users reported in the forums that even when disabled, the sidebar keeps reappearing. It happens after they close the browser and relaunch it. This post looks at a solution that can fix this problem once and for all.
How to insert and use Background Removal in Word
In Microsoft Office, you can add commands and tabs to your ribbon by using the customized ribbons settings. When persons insert pictures into their documents, a Picture Format tab will appear that allows them to customize their pictures and even remove the background of the pictures, but what if you want to remove a background of a photo without going on the Picture Format tab? In Microsoft Word, a person can add a Background Removal tab to their ribbon, which of all the features offered removes the background. In this tutorial, we will explain how to insert and use a Background Removal tab in Word.
How to remove the Sync Issues folder in Outlook
If you’re an active user of Outlook, you may have come across files and folders labeled as “Sync Issues”. Although there are no safety concerns behind this, you may, sometimes, wonder how you can delete these folders for the sake of making up space. In this article, we will be explaining how you can get access to these “Sync Issues” folders and delete them on Outlook.
Dead by Daylight CONNECTION ERROR CODE 8018 on PC and Xbox
Are you encountering error code 8018 on the Dead by Daylight game? Here is a full guide to help you fix Dead by Daylight error code 8018 on your Windows PC and Xbox console. Dead By Daylight (DBD) is an online survival horror asymmetric multiplayer game which is getting more popular day by day. It is loved by millions of gaming enthusiasts. But, like any other game and service, it is also not devoid of errors. There are some errors and issues which players keep experiencing time and again. One such error reported by DBD players is the Connection Error with error code 8018. When triggered, you will see the following error message:
Fortnite was not started correctly and needs to be closed
Fortnite is not launching on many Windows computers, when trying to launch the game, users are getting an error message saying Fortnite was not started correctly and needs to be closed. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error message users are seeing when trying to access this game.
Halo Infinite Packet Loss Issue [Fixed]
Are your encountering packet loss issue in Halo Infinite? Here is a full guide on how you can fix Halo Infinite packet loss issue. Halo Infinite is a popular first-person shooter game and is the sixth entry to the Halo series. Millions of gamers love to play this game. But, a lot of Halo Infinite users have complained about experiencing packet loss issues in the game. This issue makes it difficult for gamers to play their games smoothly as it keeps you disconnecting from the game servers randomly. Hence, it becomes crucial to get rid of this issue.
How to sign out of Xbox Series X/S
If you own an Xbox Series X/S video game console, then we suspect you will have no plans of signing out of your account. However, things could change in the near or distant future; therefore, it is a good idea to know how to sign out of one or more Xbox Series X/S accounts.
Windows does not recognize or detect Android Device
You may have several reasons to connect your Android device to your Windows computer. It can be to transfer media files or even share screens between them. A commonality with this process is that you may face when Windows doesn’t recognize your device, and you see a USB device not recognized error. While several fixes exist for the same, what may work for one, may not get the job done for others. In this article, we will look at every measure you can take to get your PC to recognize your Android phone.
Destiny 2 and Destiny Error Code Boar on Xbox, PS4 or PC
Many users see Error Code Boar in Destiny 2 and Destiny when trying to play the game. Developers of the game include an error code that implies the reason for the error. In this article, we will discuss this issue and see what you can do to resolve it. Following is the exact error code users are seeing.
How to use the COUPDAYBS, COUPDAYS and COUPDAYSNC function in Excel
COUPDAYBS, COUPDAYS, and COUPDAYSNC functions are financial functions in Microsoft Excel that are used to calculate the Coupon date or period. The purpose of the COUPDAYBS function is to return the number of days from the beginning of the coupon period to the settlement date. The COUPDAYS function returns the number of days in the coupon period that contains the settlement date. The COUPDAYSNC returns the number of days from the settlement date to the next coupon date.
Group emails not sending or coming to my Inbox in Outlook
A shared mailbox is a useful feature that allows a group of people to monitor and send email from a dedicated account. This can be a public email or a sales email. This shared inbox runs on multiple instances of Outlook on different computers. However, this post will help you resolve the problem if the Group emails are not sent or coming to your Outlook Inbox.
Printer Configuration Error 0x80004005 [Fixed]
In this article, we will see how to fix the printer configuration error 0x80004005. This error makes the printer completely unusable as users cannot print their documents from any software like Word, Excel, etc. Most of the affected users encountered this error on HP printers. However, it can occur on printers of any brand.
