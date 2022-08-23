Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten Californian Ellis IslandAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Related
Lakers News: Derek Fisher Believes Stephen Curry Belongs In Conversation With Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan & Shaquille O’Neal
The Los Angeles Lakers face a familiar foe to open the 2022-23 season — Stephen Curry and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors. Golden State beat the Lakers in three of four matchups last season, including on Opening Night. The lone win for L.A. came when LeBron James put on a show with 56 points.
Report: Young Warriors Player Showing Attitude Problems
Golden State Warriors 2021 first-round pick Jonathan Kuminga has reportedly shown attitude problems
Stephen A. Smith and Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga go at it
Television personality Stephen A. Smith came hard for Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga, and Kuminga didn’t flinch in his hilarious response. NBA players know how to tune out the noise, and some of them are particularly adept at responding to criticism. Even though 19-year-old Jonathan Kuminga just finished his rookie season with the Golden State Warriors, he’s already a seasoned pro at shading critical media personalities.
NBA Analyst Picks Steph Curry Over Kevin Durant
Shannon Sharpe believes Steph is currently better than KD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakers News: Warriors’ Stephen Curry Recalls Impressing Kobe Bryant During Sophomore NBA Season
Kobe Bryant’s fearlessness and competitiveness made him an inspiration for upcoming NBA stars as well as a respected foe among many of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rivals. Bryant’s obsession with winning led to five NBA championships for the Lakers. It also rubbed some of his co-stars up the wrong way, resulting in conflicts with Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard, among others.
How Jason Kidd Changed Mavs Culture
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd helped change the team's direction last season.
NFL World Calling for Major Punishment for Aaron Donald
The case of Myles Garrett’s six-game suspension in 2019 was referenced in response to the defensive tackle’s action on Thursday.
Bleacher Report
Shams: 'Keep an Eye on' Patrick Beverley, Bojan Bogdanovic as Lakers Trade Targets
The Los Angeles Lakers are "open to anything that'll make their team better," and that could include a move for the Utah Jazz's Patrick Beverley or Bojan Bogdanovic, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Charania said the pair are...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
5 Impact NBA Trades with Kevin Durant Saga Behind Us
The NBA might be winding through the final stretch of the 2022 offseason and working toward the 2022-23 campaign, but it's possible a blockbuster deal still comes together and reshapes the hoops world's landscape. It just apparently won't be the blockbuster many had in mind. All Kevin Durant megadeals are...
Bleacher Report
Isaiah Thomas on End of Kevin Durant Nets Trade Saga: 'Finally. Can We Sign Now'
With news Tuesday that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were going to move forward together, there was a sense of relief that spread throughout the sporting world, from sports writers weary of covering every micro detail of the saga to NBA free agents whose statuses were in limbo while teams waited to see what happened with KD.
Bleacher Report
Celtics' Top Trade, Free-Agent Targets After Kevin Durant Agrees to Stay with Nets
The Boston Celtics were among the teams to be in the mix for Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant, but a two-month saga following a June trade request has ended with the Nets announcing he will be sticking in town. With training camp starting in September and the regular season...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. Both Want New Contract Before Start of Season
The Houston Rockets and Kevin Porter Jr. share a mutual interest in agreeing to a contract extension before the 2022-23 NBA season begins, according to The Athletic's Kelly Iko. Porter is eligible to sign a new deal now. Otherwise, he can become a restricted free agent next offseason. Iko wrote...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Knicks Trade Rumors: NY Not Willing to Attach Draft Picks to Julius Randle in Deal
Julius Randle has been included in trade rumors throughout the summer, but the New York Knicks, while exploring their options, have been unwilling to include draft picks to move him, according to The Athletic's Fred Katz. "The Knicks, meanwhile, haven’t been willing to attach a first-rounder or two to send...
Kevin Durant Rescinding Trade is Good For Warriors
Kevin Durant won't be going to the Warriors, or another competitor.
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Star Prefers Move to Knicks, Nets, Heat
The New York Knicks are one of Donovan Mitchell's "preferred destinations" amid continued trade talks, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. "Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, according to sources," Jones wrote. "But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat."
Bleacher Report
Chet Holmgren's Contract Allowed Star to Play in Crawsover Pro-Am Before Foot Injury
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren's contract allowed him to play in the Crawsover Pro-Am event where he suffered his season-ending Lisfranc injury. Bobby Marks of ESPN reported Holmgren's contract includes an Exhibit 5 clause that allows for outside activities, and the Jamal Crawford-led Pro-Am was on the list of events approved by the NBA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Roster, Starting Lineup, Salary Cap After Beverley, Horton-Tucker Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are boosting their defense by reportedly acquiring Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers will send Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to Utah in exchange for Beverley. This marks the second time in the offseason that Beverley has been dealt. He...
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Out for Season After Suffering Foot Injury in Pro-Am
The Oklahoma City Thunder got brutal news about Chet Holmgren's right foot. Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the seven-footer will miss the entire 2022-23 season because of a Lisfranc injury. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Aug. 24 that exams showed Holmgren has "potential torn ligaments" in his foot and was...
With Durant staying put, what’s the biggest trade in NBA history?
Few players could shift the balance of power in the NBA simply by changing zip codes and uniforms. One of those players is Kevin Durant, who rescinded his trade request on Tuesday. A deal that would have sent Durant from the Brooklyn Nets to another team could have been considered...
Bleacher Report
Are Lakers Less or More Likely to Trade Russell Westbrook After Pat Bev Deal?
Now that the Los Angeles Lakers have acquired a veteran capable of starting at the point in Patrick Beverley, is the team more or less likely to trade Russell Westbrook?. Wasn't it just a month ago when James and Westbrook sat on opposite ends of the gym at summer league, a very visible dual snubbing?
Comments / 0