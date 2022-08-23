Rockland Resources Assays 1,388 ppm Lithium Over 25.2 Metres In Channel Samples At Lithium Butte Claystone Property, Utah

Read full article on original website
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Tanker carrying first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than five years will dock in UK before most of it is piped into continent to storage sites
Australian gas will be shipped to Europe for the first time in over half a decade in an attempt to ease pressures as gas shortages continue to bite the continent. The Attalos gas tanker is expected to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames today.
rigzone.com
USA Oil and Gas Producers Recover and Reset
According to the EY U.S. oil and gas reserves, production and ESG benchmarking study, U.S. oil and gas producers recovered and reset in 2021, posting increased profits of $73.7 billion and $211.9 billion in revenues, with significant deal activity that drove $144.1 billion in capital expenditures. Higher commodity prices and...
Peru's $4.5 billion lawsuit against Repsol over oil spill to go to court
LIMA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A Peruvian judge on Tuesday admitted a $4.5 billion lawsuit against Spanish oil firm Repsol SA (REP.MC), eight months after an underwater oil pipeline owned by the company caused a spill of over 10,000 barrels into the Pacific Ocean.
rigzone.com
USA Drops Rig
The U.S. dropped one rig week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on August 19. Following the decrease, the total U.S. rig count now stands at 762, comprising 741 land rigs, 18 offshore rigs and three inland water rigs, Baker Hughes’ count shows. Of the total U.S. rig count of 762, 601 rigs are classified as oil rigs, 159 are classified as gas rigs, and two are classified as miscellaneous rigs.
Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland
BEIJING (AP) — One of the world’s few rare earths processors outside China has bought exploration rights to mine in Greenland, opening an avenue for diversifying supplies of the minerals critical for advanced and green technologies. Rare earths are a group of minerals used in the manufacture of electric vehicles, wind turbines, electronics, robots and other machinery. China currently dominates global production, processing about 85% of the world’s rare earths, but skyrocketing demand is pushing companies to look for other sources. Toronto-based Neo Performance Materials, the rare earths processor, said Monday it plans to develop the Sarfartoq deposit in southwest Greenland and will send the ore to its facility in Estonia in Eastern Europe. It’s one of only two plants outside China that processes rare earths to a high degree. Neo aims to have the mine running in two to three years. It will be the company’s first major mining project. CEO Constantine Karayannopoulos said that by opening the mine, he hopes to shield the company from volatile rare earth prices, which have shot up in recent years due to supply disruptions and strong demand.
Wildlife officials let hundreds of pheasant hatchlings die– critics say there’s a bigger problem
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Less than two weeks after the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) received a shipment of 500 pheasant hatchlings in June, “approximately 470″ of the chicks were found dead in their pens.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
ALX Resources Corp. Receives Drill Results from the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2022) - ALX Resources Corp. AL 6LLN ALXEF ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the results of a diamond drilling program carried out in the winter and early spring of 2022 at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. Three drill holes were completed. for a total of 1,240.3 metres, on two previously untested conductive trends. A total of 262 samples were submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan ("SRC"). Chip samples were submitted to Rekasa Rocks Inc. of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for portable Short Wave Infra-Red ("SWIR") spectral analysis to determine clay mineral alteration species.
Abbott: EPA's attack on Permian Basin oil drilling 'illogical and flawed'
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday criticized President Joe Biden’s “ongoing attack on the Permian Basin,” the most prolific shale oil basin in the U.S. located in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico. Abbott sent another letter to Biden Tuesday in response...
Gold Fields sees progress in winning investors over to Yamana deal
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) is making "encouraging progress" in winning shareholders over to its $6.7 billion all-share purchase of Canada's Yamana Gold (YRI.TO), CEO Chris Griffith said on Thursday.
eenews.net
Biden admin eyes funding Canadian mining
The Biden administration is looking at funding Canadian mining and metals companies, as the new climate law sends U.S. automakers scrambling to find new sources of raw materials for electric vehicles. Manufacturing low-carbon energy and transportation products like electric vehicles can call for a set of unique raw minerals and...
NASDAQ
Rio Tinto (RIO) Sweetens the Pot for 49% Stake in Turquoise Hill
Rio Tinto plc RIO has made a revised offer to Turquoise Hill to acquire the latter’s nearly 49% of the issued and outstanding shares. RIO currently holds a 51% stake in Turquoise Hill. If this deal comes to fruition, then RIO will end up holding a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi, one of the largest known copper and gold deposits in the world.
rigzone.com
McDermott Scores FEED Work On Viva Energy Refinery In Australia
McDermott has been awarded a FEED contract from Viva Energy as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities. — U.S. engineering giant McDermott International has been awarded a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contract from Viva Energy Australia as part of its Geelong Refinery project to provide additional desulfurization capabilities.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Whiteview Village, a Gated New-Home Community in Palm Coast, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Whiteview Village, a new, single-family home community in Palm Coast. Whiteview Village is a gated community conveniently located near Interstate 95 and US-1. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Palm Coast beaches and Belle Terre Park and Ralph Center Park for outdoor recreation, including sports fields, playgrounds and skate parks. The community is also just minutes away from AdventHealth Palm Coast medical center. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005084/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Whiteview Village, a gated new-home community in Palm Coast, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
Coal: a long-lasting source of energy in U.S.
Coal is the primary form of energy used in the United States. The fossil fuel accounts for one-third of the nation’s total energy production. It is the source of 50 percent of the electricity generated nationwide. It is by far the most abundant American energy source, accounting for 90...
rigzone.com
West Texas Gas Export To Mexico In May Hits All-Time High
Natural gas pipeline exports from West Texas to Mexico averaged 1.6 Bcfpd during May 2022 – the most pipeline exports from West Texas on record, according to the EIA. — Natural gas pipeline exports from West Texas to Mexico averaged 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfpd) during May 2022 – the most pipeline exports from West Texas on record, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Mic
This Utah coal plant could be the first to convert to hydrogen energy
Coal production in the United States peaked in 2008. Since then, we have increasingly moved away from the dirty burning energy source, which has greatly reduced the country’s carbon footprint and significantly improved our air quality. Ditching coal is the right decision for the planet, for our budget, and for our health.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Glenwood, a Gated New-Home Community in Highly Desirable Southwest Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 26, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in popular southwest Las Vegas. The new community is ideally located near Blue Diamond Road just east of South Decatur Road, providing easy access to Interstate 15, the Las Vegas Strip, the area’s major employment centers and Harry Reid International Airport. Glenwood is also just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment as well as outdoor recreation at Rhodes Ranch Golf Club and several beautiful parks, including Exploration Peak Park and Mountain’s Edge Regional Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220826005083/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Glenwood, a gated new-home community in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Some cities could be left behind on lead pipe replacements
ST. LOUIS (AP) — In many cities, no one knows where the lead pipes lie underground. That’s important because lead pipes contaminate drinking water. After the lead crisis in Flint, officials in Michigan accelerated efforts to locate their pipes, a first step toward removal. But other places are...
