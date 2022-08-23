ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged in Bulger slaying to stay locked up until trial

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A man charged in the prison killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger will remain behind bars while he awaits trial, a federal judge ruled Monday. Sean McKinnon, 36, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first degree murder. Two other men charged in Bulger’s killing — Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, and Paul J. DeCologero, 48 — were already locked up. The men are accused of conspiring to kill Bulger hours after he was transferred to USP Hazelton in West Virginia from a prison in Florida in 2018. Bulger, who served as an FBI informant and later became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives, had been serving a life sentence for 11 murders and other crimes.
