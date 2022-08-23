Read full article on original website
Antofagasta sues U.S. in bid to revive Minnesota copper project
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc's (ANTO.L) Twin Metals subsidiary sued the U.S. government on Monday in a bid to revive its proposed Minnesota copper and nickel mine, which Biden administration officials had blocked this year over concerns it could pollute a major recreational waterway.
A Mega-Merger Has Left Some Gold Miners Fearing for Their Safety
This article, a collaboration between High Country News and The Nevada Independent, was supported by grants from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and is republished here as part of our Climate Desk partnership.. Note: Because some sources were concerned about the possibility of retaliation, gender-neutral pseudonyms were used in this...
Woman accidentally buys entire neighbourhood of 85 homes instead of one due to typo
A woman accidentally bought an entire neighbourhood of 85 homes instead of one due to a typo in her paperwork. The Nevada-based homeowner, who remains unnamed, spent $594,481 (£491,047.25) on what she believed to be one home in Sparks, northeast of Reno, Nevada. However, when she filled out her...
2 dead, casino damaged by flooding in Las Vegas: "Wettest monsoon season in ten years"
The most "restless" summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly this week, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada and a leaky ceiling forced table games to stop at one Las Vegas Strip casino. A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters...
More human remains surface at shrinking Lake Mead
A fourth set of human remains has surfaced at Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as its waters continue to recede.The National Park Service said Saturday that the remains -- the fourth such discovery since May -- were found at the Swim Beach area, CNN reported. NPS did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.Surfacing bodies have created a massive buzz in the region since the first remains were found May 1 in the drought-depleted lake.Boaters enjoying Lake Mead first discovered human remains in a barrel on 1 May near Hemenway...
I found one of the rarest Lincoln pennies in a nickel coin roll – the exact year that could make it worth $2,000
A COIN collector on YouTube unexpectedly found an antique penny while sorting through rolls of nickels in a recent video. Ryan Quinlan, who runs the YouTube channel Quin's Coins, was shocked to find the rare penny amid five-cent pieces. The coin - a 1918 wheat cent - features the face...
Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town
Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years.They know most of the town's 200 or so residents.Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year raged through the modest homes and stores of the riverside town.“It’s very sad. It’s very disheartening,” Derry said. “Some of our oldest homes, 100-year-old homes, are gone. It’s a small community. Good people, good folks, for the most part, live here and in time will rebuild. But it’s going...
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
Analysis-China no closer to peak coal despite record renewable capacity additions
SHANGHAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Though China is aiming to roll out record amounts of renewable capacity this year as decarbonisation elsewhere stalls, economic challenges mean Beijing is unlikely to tackle rising coal consumption ahead of schedule - and may hit a more painful peak.
California Wildlife Left to Rot in Baking Sun as Drought Dries Lakes
Aquatic wildlife living in two particular lakes in Bakersfield are being left without a home as water levels continue to recede, per KGET.
Sunrise brief: EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water
EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water Modeling 5 to 10 GWh electrified containerships, researchers find that 40% of routes today could be electrified in an economically viable manner, before considering environmental costs. Sheep to manage vegetation at solar project in Colorado Developed by...
Coming soon to the Las Vegas Strip: Drought rules barring fountains, rivers and lakes
Water cuts proposed for southern Nevada to cope with drought could change the face of the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, where thousands of visitors amble by gentle rivers fronting hotel-casinos and watch colorful water shows at night. A series of measures envisioned for metro Las Vegas to reduce water consumption...
Deep in the Democrats’ Climate Bill, Analysts See More Wins for Clean Energy Than Gifts for Fossil Fuel Business
Although Senate leaders have included plenty of favors for the fossil fuel industry in the big climate package they hope to advance this week, most analysts have concluded these concessions amount to consolation prizes in a deal where clean energy is the clear winner. At least three separate analyses by...
Panasonic plans additional $4 billion U.S. EV battery plant - WSJ
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Panasonic Holdings Corp (6752.T), a supplier to electric-car maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O), is in talks to build an additional electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the United States at a cost of around $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Abandoned Oil and Natural Gas Wells Pose a Huge Danger To Environment and Those Who Live Nearby
There are tens of thousands of abandoned oil and natural gas wells across the United States at this very moment. Sometimes called orphan wells, these wells, although unused, pose a huge danger to those who live nearby as well as to the environment. With 4,600 orphaned wells, Louisiana is one of the states where this is a huge problem.
A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials
An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
5 Battery Storage Stocks to Benefit From Inflation Reduction Act
The renewable energy sector presents many opportunities for investors. Battery storage stocks are among the most exciting of those opportunities. Considering the intermittent availability of renewable energy resources like solar and wind, energy storage solutions are needed to ensure the reliability of the power from these sources. What are the best battery storage stocks to buy now?
Broker Marsh launches world first insurance for hydrogen projects
LONDON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Broker Marsh, a unit of Marsh & McLennan (MMC.N), said on Monday it was launching the world's first dedicated insurance for hydrogen energy projects, as the nascent industry looks to scale up quickly in the fight against climate change.
Coal: a long-lasting source of energy in U.S.
Coal is the primary form of energy used in the United States. The fossil fuel accounts for one-third of the nation’s total energy production. It is the source of 50 percent of the electricity generated nationwide. It is by far the most abundant American energy source, accounting for 90...
Hyliion Acquires Revolutionary Hydrogen and Fuel Agnostic Generator Technology From GE
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a new hydrogen and fuel agnostic capable generator (“KARNO”) from GE Additive – part of GE (NYSE: GE) – a world leader in metal additive technologies and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005194/en/ The Hyliion KARNO, a next generation hydrogen and fuel agnostic capable generator, is expected to offer increased efficiency and meet ultra-low emissions levels on conventional fuels. (Graphic: Business Wire)
