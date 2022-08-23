ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Mother Jones

A Mega-Merger Has Left Some Gold Miners Fearing for Their Safety

This article, a collaboration between High Country News and The Nevada Independent, was supported by grants from the Fund for Investigative Journalism and is republished here as part of our Climate Desk partnership.. Note: Because some sources were concerned about the possibility of retaliation, gender-neutral pseudonyms were used in this...
The Independent

More human remains surface at shrinking Lake Mead

A fourth set of human remains has surfaced at Lake Mead, which straddles the Arizona and Nevada border, as its waters continue to recede.The National Park Service said Saturday that the remains -- the fourth such discovery since May -- were found at the Swim Beach area, CNN reported. NPS did not immediately return a request for comment on Sunday from The Independent.Surfacing bodies have created a massive buzz in the region since the first remains were found May 1 in the drought-depleted lake.Boaters enjoying Lake Mead first discovered human remains in a barrel on 1 May near Hemenway...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

Roger Derry, 80, and his son have lived together in the tiny scenic hamlet of Klamath River in Northern California for more than 40 years.They know most of the town's 200 or so residents.Now, they're one of the few families left after California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year raged through the modest homes and stores of the riverside town.“It’s very sad. It’s very disheartening,” Derry said. “Some of our oldest homes, 100-year-old homes, are gone. It’s a small community. Good people, good folks, for the most part, live here and in time will rebuild. But it’s going...
CALIFORNIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water

EV shipping is set to blow internal combustion engines out of the water Modeling 5 to 10 GWh electrified containerships, researchers find that 40% of routes today could be electrified in an economically viable manner, before considering environmental costs. Sheep to manage vegetation at solar project in Colorado Developed by...
INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

A New Concept for Low-Cost Batteries – Made From Inexpensive, Abundant Materials

An aluminum-sulfur battery, made from inexpensive, abundant materials, could provide low-cost backup storage for renewable energy sources. As ever larger installations of wind and solar power systems are being built around the world, the need is growing fast for economical, large-scale backup systems to provide power when the the air is calm and sun is down. Today’s lithium-ion batteries are still too expensive for most such applications. Other options such as pumped hydro require specific topography that’s not always available.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

5 Battery Storage Stocks to Benefit From Inflation Reduction Act

The renewable energy sector presents many opportunities for investors. Battery storage stocks are among the most exciting of those opportunities. Considering the intermittent availability of renewable energy resources like solar and wind, energy storage solutions are needed to ensure the reliability of the power from these sources. What are the best battery storage stocks to buy now?
BUSINESS
Lootpress

Coal: a long-lasting source of energy in U.S.

Coal is the primary form of energy used in the United States. The fossil fuel accounts for one-third of the nation’s total energy production. It is the source of 50 percent of the electricity generated nationwide. It is by far the most abundant American energy source, accounting for 90...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Hyliion Acquires Revolutionary Hydrogen and Fuel Agnostic Generator Technology From GE

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a new hydrogen and fuel agnostic capable generator (“KARNO”) from GE Additive – part of GE (NYSE: GE) – a world leader in metal additive technologies and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005194/en/ The Hyliion KARNO, a next generation hydrogen and fuel agnostic capable generator, is expected to offer increased efficiency and meet ultra-low emissions levels on conventional fuels. (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS

