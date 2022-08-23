Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Indian Exchange CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App, Signaling Shift Towards Web3
Indian crypto exchange CoinDCX launched Okto, a decentralized finance (DeFi) mobile app, on Friday, aimed at easing the transition of crypto consumers to DeFi, co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal told CoinDesk. "For crypto to succeed (in India) consumers will have to migrate to Web3 and DeFi setup and at the moment, it's...
CoinDesk
Decentralized Exchange THORSwap to Support Cross-Chain Swaps for Over 4,300 Ethereum-Based Tokens
The developers behind THORChain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) THORSwap this week said the protocol had added more than 4,300 Ethereum-based tokens to its cross-chain liquidity aggregator – a move that allows users to swap them into other supported blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Cosmos, Dogecoin and THORChain. Liquidity aggregators rely on...
4 Decentralized Oracle Platforms that Bridge Real-World Data to the Blockchain
Oracles are an important innovation in the blockchain industry, making it possible for real-world data to interact with blockchain-based protocols. Here's a look at some four different oracle networks in the decentralized oracle space and how they work. The first oracle platform is Chainlink, it works as an intermediary to transfer data between non-blockchain platforms to smart contracts. The ORAI token is governed by the platform's native token, and it powers the ecosystem by compensating users who participate in the network.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
tokenist.com
Ethereum Foundation Announces Official Date for the Merge
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The Ethereum Foundation officially announced the schedule for the long-awaited update dubbed the Merge, which will see the blockchain transition from the current Proof-of-Work (PoW) to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. According to the announcement, the first part of the Merge, known as the Bellatrix upgrade, is scheduled for Sept. 6, while the full transition is due to occur between Sept. 10 and Sept. 20.
CoinTelegraph
Malaysian bank works on crypto-friendly ‘super app’ with Ant Group tech
Malaysia continues accelerating its pace of cryptocurrency adoption as one of the major local banks is moving into cryptocurrency trading as part of its default banking offerings. Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad, one of the largest private investment banks with more than 500,000 customers, has partnered with China’s tech giant Ant...
CoinDesk
As Censorship on Ethereum Begins, Could This Open-Sourced Code Help Counter It?
Flashbots, the team of developers behind MEV-Boost, a critical piece of software for the next phase of Ethereum, has decided to accelerate the open-sourcing of some of its code as the broader Ethereum community frets over looming risks of transaction censorship. The move comes in reaction to the U.S. Treasury...
cryptopotato.com
Massa: Unleashing Autonomous Smart Contracts
Every decentralized blockchain network has three core features – scalability, decentralization, and security. But there is a widespread belief that blockchain developers must forgo one component to accommodate the other two at any given time, thus raising the question, which feature should be sacrificed? This theorem is widely known as the Blockchain Trilemma.
Ars Technica
Ethereum’s “Merge” is about to put every ether miner out of work
In a few weeks, Ethereum is slated to undergo the most significant change in its seven-year history. Until now, the Ethereum blockchain has been secured using a method called "proof-of-work," which consumes more electricity than the entire nation of Belgium. Next month's switch to a new method called "proof-of-stake" is expected to cut Ethereum's energy consumption by a factor of 1,000.
CoinDesk
Most NFT Projects ‘Convey No Actual Ownership’: Galaxy Digital Research
Non-fungible token (NFT) holders may not own the intellectual property (IP) rights of the assets they’ve purchased, says Alex Thorn, Galaxy Digital’s head of research. Thorn, who specializes in development research for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, told CoinDesk TV on Wednesday that “the vast majority of NFT art projects … convey no actual ownership for the underlying content.”
Nature.com
A blockchain based lightweight peer-to-peer energy trading framework for secured high throughput micro-transactions
With the electric power grid experiencing a rapid shift to the smart grid paradigm over a deregulated energy market, Internet of Things (IoT) based solutions are gaining prominence and innovative Peer To Peer (P2P) energy trading at micro-level are being deployed. Such advancement, however leave traditional security models vulnerable and pave the path for Blockchain, an Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with its decentralized, open and transparency characteristics as a viable alternative. However, due to deregulation in energy trading markets, massive volumes of micro transactions are required to be supported, which become a performance bottleneck with existing Blockchain solution such as Hyperledger, Ethereum and so on. In this paper, a lightweight 'Tangle' based framework, namely IOTA (Third generation DLT) is employed for designing an energy trading market that uses Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) based solution that not only alleviates the reward overhead for micro-transactions but also provides scalability, quantum-proof, and high throughput of such transactions at low confirmation latency. Furthermore the Masked Authentication Messaging (MAM) protocol is used over the IOTA P2P energy trading framework that allows energy producer and consumer to share the data while maintaining the confidentiality, and facilitates the data accessibility. The Raspberry Pi 3 board along with voltage sensor (INA219) used for the setting up light node and publishing and fetching data from the Tangle. The results of the obtained benchmarking indicate low confirmation latency, high throughput, system with Hyperledger Fabric and Ethereum. Moreover, the effect of transaction rate decreases when the IOTA bundle size increases more than 10. For bundle size 5 and 10 it behaves absolutely better than any other platform. The speedy confirmation time of transactions in IOTA, is most suitable for peer to peer energy trading scenarios. This study serves as a guideline for deploying, end-to-end transaction with IOTA Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and improving the performance of Blockchain in the energy sector under various operating conditions.
biztoc.com
Thirdweb, which makes a development toolkit to build and launch Web3 products, raises $24M at a $160M valuation from Haun Ventures, Shopify, and Coinbase
There’s been a lot of hype about “Web3”, but the reality is that it’s still a largely nascent and fragmented concept, and that has led to Web3 startups building platforms to engage with it more easily getting a lot of attention. In the latest development, a startup called thirdweb — which has created a development toolkit to make it easier to build and launch Web3 products such as blockchain games, NFTs, DAOs, marketplaces and more — has raised $24 million, a Series A that values the London startup at $160 million.
cryptoglobe.com
$ETH: Coinbase Derivatives Exchange Perfectly Times Launch of Its Nano Ether Futures Product
Coinbase Derivatives Exchange seems to have found the perfect time to launch its second listed crypto derivatives product, i.e. Nano Ether futures (ET). As you may already know, on January 12, Coinbase announced that it was “acquiring FairX, a CFTC-regulated derivatives exchange”, that this acquisition was “a key stepping stone on Coinbase’s path to offer crypto derivatives to retail and institutional customers in the US,” and that this acquisition was “expected to close in Coinbase’s first fiscal quarter.”
CoinDesk
Binance, FTX Among Crypto Players in Hunt to Buy Voyager Digital Assets as Coinbase Backs Out: Sources
CORRECTION (Aug. 25, 2022, 20:40 UTC) – Updated to correct the dates when bids for Voyager are due and when any resulting auction would take place. The story previously gave the dates as they were before a revision Wednesday. Voyager Digital, the lender whose collapse into bankruptcy worsened this...
Blockchain protocol for metaverses, Meta0, announces partnership with Polygon
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Meta0, a new blockchain startup that connects metaverses and blockchain ecosystems through a Layer 0 protocol, has announced an official partnership with Polygon. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005476/en/ (Graphic: Meta0)
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Binance to Help S. Korean City of Busan Develop Its Blockchain Industry
Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, signed an MoU with Busan, South Korea, to help the city develop its blockchain ecosystem and promote the Busan Digital Asset Exchange, Binance said in announcement Friday. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Busan includes several services and technological help. Binance will...
NEWSBTC
Independent Developers of Ton Announce the Latest Upgrade of the @Wallet Bot, Transforming It into a Full-Service Cryptocurrency Wallet
The development of Toncoin, designed to work in conjunction with the Telegram messaging app, has been one for the books. TON, which stands for “The Open Network,” got its own @wallet bot on Telegram’s open WebApps platform back in April, enabling users to transact Toncoin from within the messaging app. The revolutionary development has since then witnessed growth in terms of usage and transaction volumes.
CoinDesk
Uniswap Community Behind DEX Establishes Foundation to Support Open-Source Development
Community members of decentralized exchange Uniswap have voted to create the Uniswap Foundation, an organization aiming to support open-source development and community governance within the protocol. The voting, which concluded Tuesday evening, overwhelmingly supported creating the foundation. The foundation aims to streamline its grants process and reduce friction in governance...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lirium to Support Digital Asset Access for Mexican Fintech, Expands LatAm Operations
Lirium, a licensed provider of B2B2C digital asset access solutions, will begin powering digital currency access and settlement services for Mexican digital wallet Albit, reaching “more than 2 million customers.”. Lirium already partners “with financial services companies in Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.”. Lirium’s white...
Business Insider
How to invest in blockchain, the high-risk but high-potential technology behind bitcoin and other digital transactions
Investing in blockchain technology has become hot due to its role as the database for cryptocurrencies and digital transactions. You can invest in blockchain technology via stocks of companies that offer cryptocurrency-related services or are developing other industrial applications for it. Despite its growth potential, blockchain technology should be seen...
