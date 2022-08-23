ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska City, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Rep. Adrian Smith stops in Beatrice, tours food pantry

BEATRICE - A southeast Nebraska food pantry gave a tour to an elected official on Thursday evening. Rep. Adrian Smith stopped in Beatrice and was given a tour of the community food pantry. Smith met with Karen Mains, the head of the pantry. Smith says making stops such as these are part of his routine when not in session.
BEATRICE, NE
Nebraska City, NE
News Channel Nebraska

$10 million security upgrade at Omaha arena 'progressing quickly'

After three years of COVID delays, security barriers at Omaha’s Convention Center and Arena are finally heading for the finish line. The 10-million-dollar project is aimed at keeping cars and trucks away from pedestrians by erecting permanent barriers, known as bollards, in front of the CHI Health Arena in downtown Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Summer attendance at Big Blue Aquatic Park topped 18,000

BEATRICE – This summer’s season at the Big Blue Aquatic Park in Beatrice turned out to be a good one, from an attendance standpoint. "The total admissions throughout the pool season was 18,233." Mayor Stan Wirth says there were over 400 season passes sold for the season. "That...
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Cynthia Sturgeon, founder of Omaha's Project Pink'd, has died

OMAHA, Neb. — The woman behind Project Pink'd in Omaha has died. The organization is remembering Cynthia Sturgeon, its former president, as a warrior. Sturgeon was first diagnosed with cancer at the age of 40 – she spent the last six years fighting metastatic disease. Project Pink'd says...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Large RV expo rolls into Lincoln for the first time

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – RVers from across the country are in Lincoln this week at the Lancaster Event Center for the 150th Family Motor Coach Association International Convention and RV Expo. The expo takes place every year in different places across the country, but this year, the FMCA decided...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Group mystified by city's opposition to railroad museum

NEBRASKA CITY – Supporters of a movement to establish a railroad museum in Nebraska City were elated in 2020 when the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway deeded over property to them, but have since been entangled in court filings and mystified by the reaction of city government. About four...
klkntv.com

More Nebraska districts fire back at critics amid LGBTQ controversies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several Nebraska school districts are defending their handling of LGBTQ issues amid growing controversies. For the third time this week, a superintendent is responding to escalating debates involving everything from training to the books in schools. Grand Island Public Schools is the latest district to...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Daily Nebraskan

COLUMN: Chancellor Ronnie Green almost ran me over

The other day, my boyfriend and I were showing my mom and grandma around campus. We were waiting to cross R Street toward the Centennial Mall, and several cars kept ignoring us as we inched out into the crosswalk. After the third or fourth car, my mom had enough. She...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students

Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here’s an example of not everyone paying their fair share. Along one Omaha street, 33 homes have parking pads on the city’s right of way. Yet only one homeowner is paying a lease fee. That’s why an Omaha city ordinance is being enforced three decades after it was put on the books.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Kearney holds off Lincoln East 14-6

LINCOLN - The Kearney Bearcats have started off the season on a winning note. Kearney defeated Lincoln East 14-6 at Seacrest Field on Thursday night. Kearney got on the board first thanks to a 5 yard connection between Treyven Beckman and Zander Reuling to take a 7-0 lead into halftime.
LINCOLN, NE

