Governor Tate Reeves has declared a State of Emergency as flood waters are expected to inundate many Jackson homes and businesses within the week. Originally meteorologists estimated the water line from the Pearl River would crest at 36 feet on Tuesday, but the river is climbing at a higher rate than expected. Now, they estimate a crest of 36 feet will arrive late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO