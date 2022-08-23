Read full article on original website
Related
The Toyota bZ4X Isn’t Eligible for the EV Tax Credit Because Toyota Wasted Them All on Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs)
The EV tax credit is a great way to save money on some amazing EVs and hybrids. However, the Toyota bZ4X is not eligible. Here is why. The post The Toyota bZ4X Isn’t Eligible for the EV Tax Credit Because Toyota Wasted Them All on Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Vehicle Orders: Can a Car Dealership Change the Price of a Car?
Can a car dealership change the price of a car? If you have a signed purchase order, you might have something to protect you. The post New Vehicle Orders: Can a Car Dealership Change the Price of a Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
FOXBusiness
Toyota exec says car shortage will last another year and shoppers may reject EV push
Car shopping is not going to get much easier anytime soon, according to an executive at the world's largest automaker. Toyota's executive vice president of sales, Jack Hollis, told the Automotive Press Association on Thursday that he does not expect the supply shortage to ease up until late 2023. "We're...
digg.com
Electric Vehicle And Gas-Powered Car Price Changes Over The Past Year, Compared
One expert thinks used EV prices might come down over the next few months. After crunching the numbers of over 13.5 million used car sales between July 2021 and 2022, iSeeCars compared how EV and gas powered used car prices have fluctuated. They looked at prices for particular models, too. Here's what they found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dollar General Stores At Risk of Not Re-Opening Due to “Safety Issues”
The entity has been shuttering locations since June. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, Cleveland19.com, News Journal, and Yahoo.com.
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world
The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
5 Reliable Used SUVs Under $8,000, Approved by Kelley Blue Book
Here are some reliable used SUVs under $8,000 including the Toyota Highlander, Honda CR-V, Honda Element, Toyota RAV4, and Honda Pilot. The post 5 Reliable Used SUVs Under $8,000, Approved by Kelley Blue Book appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
J.D. Power’s 5 Best Compact and Small Cars of 2022
Here are J.D. Power's picks for the top compact cars of the 2022 model year. The post J.D. Power’s 5 Best Compact and Small Cars of 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Toyota, Subaru, Honda owners beware: Car part theft 'epidemic' is targeting your catalytic converter
If you drive a Toyota Prius, Subaru Forester or Honda Element, auto experts are advising you keep an extra eye on this one specific car part that’s seen a 1,215% increase in thefts since 2019. "It's an epidemic," Joe’s Expert Auto owner Joe Betancourt told FOX Business’ Grady Trimble...
Lexus Is the ‘Class’ of Luxury, Yet Strong Moves From Acura and Infiniti Make It a Race, ACSI Data Show
ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Satisfaction with the auto industry is moving in reverse. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005135/en/ Scores for automobiles from the American Customer Satisfaction Index Automobile Report 2021-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime is a small SUV with excellent fuel economy. But that's not all it has going for it. The post The 2022 Toyota RAV4 Prime Topped U.S. News’ list of Small SUVs with the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Americans are borrowing at record levels to pay for their expensive cars
U.S. consumers are responding to surging prices for new cars and trucks by going deeper into debt, pushing the average new vehicle loan to a record-high $40,290 during the second quarter, credit monitoring company Experian said Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Series Sales Underperform Segment During Q2 2022
Ford E-Series sales fell in the Unites States and Canada during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford E-Series deliveries totaled 5,336 units in Q2 2022, a decrease of about 21 percent compared to 6,762 units sold in Q2 2021. In the first six months of the...
The Most Expensive SUVs to Fill up With Gas: August 2022
The most expensive SUVs to fill up with gas in August 2022 are the Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Suburban, Toyota Sequoia, Nissan Armada, and Infiniti QX80. The post The Most Expensive SUVs to Fill up With Gas: August 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient?
The 2022 Toyota Corolla and 2022 Hyundai Elantra are both comfortable and fuel-efficient sedans. But which one sips fuel more efficiently than the other? The post 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota RAV4 Adaptive Headlights Led to New Class Action Lawsuit
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 adaptive headlights, also known as the Adaptive Front Headlight System, were not included. Some buyers paid extra for these lights. The post Toyota RAV4 Adaptive Headlights Led to New Class Action Lawsuit appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Honda Civic: Compact Car Competition!
Take a look at this 2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Honda Civic comparison and find out the strengths and weaknesses of each compact car. The post 2023 Toyota Corolla vs. 2023 Honda Civic: Compact Car Competition! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
U.S. News Unveils the Best Cars for Teens
Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Cars for Families and Best Cars for the Money, today unveiled the Best Cars for Teens. “The Best Cars for Teens awards highlight the cars and SUVs that can help teens hone their driving skills and lower the risk that they’ll be involved in an accident,” said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. “Each winner offers active safety features and strong crash test ratings, so there’s a better chance of being protected if a collision occurs.”
Comments / 0