Cape Canaveral, FL

Watch NASA’s Super Guppy plane land in prep for Artemis moon mission

It’s not a whale. Or a fish. It’s a plane called Super Guppy. The uniquely-shaped, last-of-its-kind NASA aircraft made a rare appearance at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville yesterday to deliver an Orion stage adapter from the Kennedy Space Center as part of the upcoming Artemis missions to the moon.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Astrophotographers share 'ridiculously detailed' moon shot showing craters, colours and textures of the lunar surface ahead of NASA's Artemis I launch

A 'ridiculously detailed' image of the moon that captures its craters, colours and textures has been shared ahead of NASA's Artemis I launch next week. The 174-megapixel picture was put together by two American astrophotographers who combined more than 200,000 individual moon shots into one image. Arizona-based Andrew McCarthy worked...
ASTRONOMY
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 astronauts are just about ready for launch

The next group of four astronauts lucky enough to travel aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule are close to completing their training for next month’s mission to the International Space Station (ISS), NASA has confirmed. NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, together with Koichi Wakata of JAXA (Japan...
NASA 'go for launch' for planned Artemis I moon mission

With a week to go before the Artemis I rocket has its first shot at the moon, NASA managers said the hardware is good to go. The massive Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft atop the mobile launcher rolled out to Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-B last week ahead of the first launch window that opens at 8:33 a.m. next Monday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orbital Reef Space Station Advances to Design Phase After NASA Review

LOUISVILLE, Colo. & KENT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 22, 2022-- The Orbital Reef team, led by partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, has successfully completed its System Definition Review (SDR) with NASA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220822005045/en/ Orbital Reef Space Station, led by co-lead investment partners Sierra Space and Blue Origin, advances to design phase after NASA review. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break

NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA's new 3D sky-mapping space telescope gets a custom test chamber

The customized chamber will prepare the SPHEREx space telewscope's sensitive infrared optics for deep views of universe. A custom-built test chamber for a new NASA space telescope has arrived at Caltech in Pasadena to help ready the spacecraft for launch in 2025. The Spectro-Photometer for the History of the Universe,...
NASA Announces Potential Lunar Landing Sites for Artemis III

Later this year, a new era of space exploration is set to begin when Artemis I launches. As its name suggests, that will be the first of a number of NASA missions with the end goal of sending crewed vessels back to the surface of the Moon. If you’ve been depending on watching For All Mankind for your regular allowance of “Americans in space” — and you should, it’s a fantastic show — you’ll soon be able to get some science fact alongside your science fiction.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA Shares Wild Southern Lights Picture Captured on Space Station

Sometimes the most beautiful space pictures come from the closest sections of the cosmos. Tuesday, NASA shared one such snapshot captured by astronaut Bob Hines. Shared to the agency's social media platforms, the picture shows the green and red hues of the "southern lights" above the Indian Ocean near Antarctica.
ASTRONOMY
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NASA Artemis Days From Launch and Orion Lunar Flyby’s

The Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket lift off for the first time from NASA’s modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA is targeting an SLS launch for August 29, 2022. It has cost over $40 billion to get to this point and many years of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

