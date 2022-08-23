ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Police Looking for Two Men Who Impersonated Cops and Carried out Home Invasion in Glendale

Queens Post
Queens Post
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lZsc_0hS7SmDU00
Police on Monday released video footage of two suspects who impersonated police officers during a home invasion in Glendale last month that netted them $10,000 cash (Photos: NYPD)

Police on Monday released video footage of two suspects who impersonated police officers during a home invasion in Glendale last month where they allegedly stole around $10,000 cash.

The suspects, who were dressed as police, rang the doorbell of a house in the vicinity of Woodhaven Boulevard and Doran Avenue on July 23 at around 1 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The pair identified themselves as police officers to a 27-year-old woman who was inside the residence and said they were looking for her boyfriend, the NYPD said.

The police impersonators then kicked the door open and barged their way into the house before handcuffing the woman, cops said.

The suspects then stole around $10,000 cash from the house before fleeing in a dark-colored Ford Mustang.

There were no injuries reported.

CCTV footage released by police shows two of the suspects walking up to the house before the home invasion takes place.

One of the perpetrators can be seen waving a flashlight and wearing a blue t-shirt with what appears to be the NYPD emblem on the left breast. He is also wearing a baseball hat, gloves and there are handcuffs hanging from his belt. He has a tattoo on his lower left arm.

The video does not get a clear shot of the second suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pxbWS_0hS7SmDU00
One of the perpetrators, pictured, can be seen waving a flashlight and wearing a blue t-shirt with what appears to be the NYPD emblem on the left breast (Photos NYPD)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Police: 74-year-old woman randomly punched in face

NEW YORK - Police say a 74-year-old woman is recovering after she was the victim of a random attack in Midtown. It happened in broad daylight around 11 a.m. Wednesday near 52nd Street. Police said a female suspect punched the woman in the face, knocking her onto the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Glendale, NY
PIX11

Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man gropes girl, 10, walking with mom in Manhattan, police say

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man groped a young girl in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said on Thursday. The 10-year-old victim was walking with her mother in the vicinity of Hamilton Place and West 139th Street at around 2 p.m. when the suspect groped her before running off, authorities said. They said there were […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#Baseball Hat#Ford Mustang#Cctv#Crime Stoppers
PIX11

Bronx shooting: Man found dead inside Concourse NYCHA building

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a public-housing building in the Concourse section of the Bronx late Wednesday, according to authorities. Police responding to a 911 report of gunfire in a Morrisania Air Rights development high-rise on Park Avenue near East 158th Street around 9:30 p.m. […]
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Danilo Cruz, 40, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1950 hours, the following 40-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Danilo Cruz. NYPD Officer. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

NYPD officer out of coma after violent robbery, wife says

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — NYPD officer Muhammad Chowdhury’s condition is reportedly improving, according to his wife, Nadira Sherin. Sherin spoke to PIX11 News off camera Wednesday evening, after returning from visiting Chowdhury at the hospital. She said that her husband is out of a medically induced coma, is now breathing on his own and […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Girl, 13, becomes fourth suspect arrested in connection with fatal beating of Queens cabbie

A 13-year-old girl has become the fourth suspect arrested in connection with the fatal beating of a Queens cabbie, police said Wednesday. The teen was nabbed Tuesday and charged with gang assault and theft of service for her alleged role in the Aug. 13 Rockaways confrontation in which yellow cabbie Kutin Gyimah was killed. Her name was not released because she is a minor. Another teen girl is ...
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy