Police Looking for Two Men Who Impersonated Cops and Carried out Home Invasion in Glendale

Police on Monday released video footage of two suspects who impersonated police officers during a home invasion in Glendale last month that netted them $10,000 cash (Photos: NYPD)

Police on Monday released video footage of two suspects who impersonated police officers during a home invasion in Glendale last month where they allegedly stole around $10,000 cash.

The suspects, who were dressed as police, rang the doorbell of a house in the vicinity of Woodhaven Boulevard and Doran Avenue on July 23 at around 1 a.m., according to the NYPD.

The pair identified themselves as police officers to a 27-year-old woman who was inside the residence and said they were looking for her boyfriend, the NYPD said.

The police impersonators then kicked the door open and barged their way into the house before handcuffing the woman, cops said.

The suspects then stole around $10,000 cash from the house before fleeing in a dark-colored Ford Mustang.

There were no injuries reported.

CCTV footage released by police shows two of the suspects walking up to the house before the home invasion takes place.

One of the perpetrators can be seen waving a flashlight and wearing a blue t-shirt with what appears to be the NYPD emblem on the left breast. He is also wearing a baseball hat, gloves and there are handcuffs hanging from his belt. He has a tattoo on his lower left arm.

The video does not get a clear shot of the second suspect.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/