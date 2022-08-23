Artemis I will be the first integrated flight test of NASA’s deep space exploration system: The Orion spacecraft, Space Launch System rocket and the ground systems at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral. The Orion spacecraft will launch on the most powerful rocket in the world and travel thousands of miles beyond the moon, farther than any spacecraft built for humans has ever flown. At least 130 Florida companies and an array of university researchers across the state have a role in Artemis. [Source: Florida Trend]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO