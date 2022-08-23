Florida universities, students at forefront of new era of space exploration. As NASA pursues its next moonshot, the agency is also partnering with academia to help address technology gaps to solve an array of space travel challenges, ranging from growing food to creating lunar landing pads. An in addition to projects with most of Florida’s research universities, NASA also has active agreements with universities through its Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs, which provide early-stage funding for research and development. More from Florida Trend.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO