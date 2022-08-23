ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Two far-right paramilitary members guilty of plot to kidnap Michigan governor

By Abe Asher
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGVQ7_0hS7Rvsa00

Two men have been found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov Gretchen Whitmer in a 2020 plot that government prosecutors said was designed to spark a second US civil war.

A jury found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr guilty of not just conspiring to kidnap Ms Whitmer, but also to obtain a weapon of mass destruction — a bomb they planned to use to blow up a bridge to hold off police if they were able to kidnap Ms Whitmer at her vacation home in northern Michigan.

The plot ultimatley failed. The FBI infiltrated the paramilitary group that planned the kidnapping, using both informants and undercover agents to foil the plot against Ms Whitmer in one of the highest profile domestic terrorism investigations the bureau has been responsible for in recent years.

This trial represented prosecutors’ second attempt to convict Fox and Croft for their roles in the plot. A different federal jury could not agree on a verdict following a trial this spring. Two other men have been acquitted of charges relating to the plot, while two others have plead guilty and cooperated with the government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tzAs_0hS7Rvsa00

This latest trial was staged at a particularly charged moment. Ms Whitmer, a Democrat, is running for re-election as Michigan governor while the FBI has faced a deluge of criticism from conservatives for seizing documents from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

A number of prominent figures on the political right have accused the bureau of operating in a partisan manner, and defence attorneys for Fox and Croft made criticism of the FBI’s investigation a central piece of their case — arguing that FBI agents effectively entrapped their clients by goading them into reckless and illegal behavior. FBI agents, for instance, accompanied Fox, Croft, and others on a scouting mission to Ms Whitmer’s vacation home.

“In America, the FBI is not supposed to create domestic terrorists so that the FBI can arrest them,” Christopher Gibbons, a lawyer for Fox, said during his closing argument.

The jury ultimatley did not agree with that interpretation of events. It instead handed a victory to prosecutors who praised the FBI’s work, arguing that the bureau successfully prevented what would have been a major political crisis in the buildup to the 2020 election.

A number of observers linked the plot to kidnap Ms Whitmer to a rise in right-wing political violence that culminated in the Capitol riot on January 6 of the following year.

Mr Trump, who was president during the kidnapping attempt and has spent plenty of time in recent weeks criticising the FBI, said during a recent speech that the plot was “fake” and that “Gretchen Whitmer was in less danger than the people in this room right now, it seems to me.”

Ms Whitmer, for her part, said she was not closely following the trial. She is favoured to win a second term as governor in November against an opponent who recently claimed that being forced to have a baby can help rape victims experience “healing.”

Comments / 2

Related
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
The Independent

Mar-a-Lago raid: Mole remains secret but affidavit shows papers endangering US intelligence sources may have been at ‘unsecure’ Trump home

The redacted affidavit that FBI agents used to obtain a warrant to search former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home has been unsealed, revealing more details about what the Department of Justice knew about government records at Mr Trump’s home before the search.According to the 38-page document, which was made public on the order of US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday, FBI agents who examined the contents of boxes retrieved from Mr Trump in January 2021 found “184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as confidential, 92 documents marked as secret, and 25 documents...
POTUS
The Independent

67 confidential. 92 secret. 25 top secret. The documents in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago boxes, by the numbers

An FBI affidavit outlining the justification for the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property has revealed that the former president held onto hundreds of classified documents after he left office.A redacted copy of the 32-page affidavit was released by the Justice Department on Friday in response to public pressure over its extraordinary search of Mr Trump’s resort and residence. During that search, on 8 August, FBI agents carried away 20 boxes containing 11 sets of classified government records, some of which were labeled “top secret.”While the affidavit does not describe what was seized in the search of Mar-a-Lago, it...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Independent

Mar-a-Lago infiltrated numerous times by Ukrainian woman using fake name, report says

At a time when former President Donald Trump is under the microscope for hoarding sensitive government documents, another bizarre security flaw at his Mar-a-Lago home has been revealed — a woman, claiming to be an heiress from a famous European banking dynasty, visited the seaside golf resort on numerous occasions, mingling with guests including Mr Trump.The woman, however, was not a wealthy heiress, but instead a Ukrainian born daughter of a truck driver in Illinois, and with an alleged shady background connecting her to charity scams and organised crime. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and the Organised Crime Corruption and Reporting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy

A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday.Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved in planning a raid on the foster home where her then 7-year-old son lived in the fall of 2019. She had lost custody of him earlier that year after being accused of medical child abuse — lying about him having seizures and other health problems in order to trick doctors into providing unnecessary care.Jurors...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump denies Truth Social finance issues as Lindsay Graham under fire for riot comments

Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday warned against “riots in the street” if former president Donald Trump is prosecuted over the handling of classified documents found from his Mar-a-Lago home during the FBI search.“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets,” he told Fox News, in an apparent reference to the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state.Mr Graham levelled allegations of “double standards” by the investigators in probing matters against Mr Trump, with the aim of...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Governor Of Michigan#Fbi#Northern Michigan#Government Of Michigan#Politics State#Violent Crime#Politics Governor#Democrat
The Independent

Voices: Republicans already know who to blame for their looming Senate disaster

If you had a bad week, just take comfort in knowing it likely wasn’t as terrible as Florida Senator Rick Scott’s.Campaign committee chairmen rarely make headlines as they go about their largely thankless work. They generally exist to raise money, recruit candidates and determine which races to support. Yet Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has become Democrats’ latest punching bag, and Republicans seem ready to let him take the blame. By comparison, Scott’s Democratic Senate counterpart Gary Peters of Michigan is rarely heard from. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney caused a stir among his...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Senator Lindsey Graham warns of ‘riots in the street’ if Trump is prosecuted

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsay Graham has said that if former president Donald Trump is indicted then there will be “riots in the streets.”Speaking to Fox News host Trey Gowdy on Sunday, Mr Graham said: “Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him.”“There is a double standard when it comes to Trump. What happened with Hunter Biden is that the FBI weighed in to make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election. “We now have whistleblowers at the FBI telling Sen. [Chuck] Grassley that they were...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Moldovan killer convicted of ‘evil and depraved’ rape and attempted murder

A convicted killer from Moldova is facing a life sentence after being found guilty of the “evil and depraved” rape and attempted murder of a stranger who he left for dead in an alleyway.Sergiu Boianjiu, who came to Britain after serving ten years for the murder of his girlfriend in 2002, was caught on CCTV in February as he raped and repeatedly stamped on the head of a woman in Northamptonshire.Footage recovered by police also showed Boianjiu, who thought he had killed the victim, leaving the scene to fetch a wheelie bin in which he tried to hide her apparently...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Even with redactions, the Trump affidavit and the papers in his basement are genuinely shocking

There are times when it is easy to become overwhelmed by distractions. This is one of them.How many documents was the Department of Justice releasing? What was the difference between the letter outlining its legal justification and the actual affidavit itself? And what real sense can one make of any of them when so much of the contents are redacted?It is on days such as today when it is easier to focus on the basics: The Department of Justice publicly revealed for the first time that officials had recovered 184 classified documents that Donald Trump had been keeping at his...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

US says it's reviewed documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday.The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master to review the seized documents and to set aside any that may be covered by claims of legal privilege.A hearing is set for Thursday in federal court in Florida.The Justice Department said in its filing that it would disclose more information later this week.
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

Trump Lawyer Tried to Fend Off DOJ Probe into Mar-a-Lago Docs by Citing a Law the Feds Didn’t End Up Using to Support Search, Unsealed Letter Shows

A letter unsealed Friday from Donald Trump attorney M. Evan Corcoran to the U.S. Department of Justice says the ex-president asserted “[n]o legal objection” to the transfer of some of the documents stored at Mar-a-Lago back to the government. But other documents that allegedly were retained at the compound were the subject of increasing government angst despite Corcoran’s assertion that one particular secrecy law didn’t pertain to Trump.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

White House trolls Marjorie Taylor Greene for student loan criticism: ‘She had $183k in PPP loans repaid’

The White House called out congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday, after the Georgia Republican criticised the Biden administration’s student loan debt plan as unfair despite getting more than $183,000 in federal loan forgiveness herself.Ms Greene has been a vocal critic of the president’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt, dismissing it as an unfair policy and a partisan ploy because Democrats “need votes in November.”“For our government just to say, well OK, your debt is completely forgiven, obviously they have an agenda for that,” she said in a recent appearance on Newsmax. “They...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump lashes out at FBI and judge as Mar-a-Lago search affidavit released: ‘Nothing mentioned on Nuclear’

Donald Trump lashed out at the FBI and a federal judge as the redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit was released and bragged that there was “Nothing mentioned on Nuclear” in it.The former president took to his Truth Social platform to again attack the search on his Florida estate for top secret documents he took with him from the White House and insisted, “WE GAVE THEM MUCH.”And he followed it up with a second post, that read: “WITCH HUNT!!!”The FBI told the judge that there was “probable cause to believe” that classified national security materials had been taken to “unauthorized”...
POTUS
The Independent

The Independent

813K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy