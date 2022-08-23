Read full article on original website
Related
Inside China’s World Robot Conference featuring creepy humanoid machines that act just like you
A HUMANOID robot with the ability to react to facial expressions and model human behavior has shocked attendees at a robotics fair. The World Robot Conference in Beijing is one of the premier robot expos in the world. The three-day robotics conference provided a window into the future of medical,...
Rare upgraded AI pupper will help save us from another chip shortage
Good ol' Boston Dynamics has been keeping me in the loop with updates to its rarest pupper, Spot. Aside from dancing to rock and/or roll (opens in new tab), he's bedcoming a little more autonomous to help him carry out his many, crucial roles at manufacturing plants and warehouses across the globe.
Mobile app offers new learning tools for anatomy students. But tech isn’t a silver bullet
For most people who finished school or university even a decade ago, the idea of virtual reality in the classroom probably seems like the stuff of science fiction. But immersive technologies like virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality – which all aim to marry the physical and digital worlds – are increasingly being used to bolster teaching and learning.
Fujitsu’s quantum computers could beat Google’s and IBM’s to the market
The idea of a quantum computer was first proposed in the 1980s: A miracle machine that could outperform classical computers on special tasks. Since then, many groups have invested in research that could make this dream real. Now, the devices are inching ever closer to existing in the real-world as Fujitsu and the Riken research institute plan to jointly develop and sell quantum computers to corporations starting April 2023, becoming the first to do so in Japan, Nikkei Asia reported earlier this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cloudflare Is One of the Companies That Quietly Powers the Internet. Researchers Say It's a Haven for Misinformation
How back-end companies could play a bigger role in policing the internet
Quantum computing on smartphones: Baidu's new release opens a new era
Chinese multinational technology company Baidu just released its first quantum computer on Thursday. The first superconducting quantum computer, "Qian Shi" can integrate hardware, software, and many applications. Baidu also introduced the world's first all-platform quantum hardware-software integration solution - Liang Xi - that provides access to various quantum chips via mobile app, PC, and cloud.
hypebeast.com
Microsoft Responds to Playstation 5 Price Raises, Claiming Xbox Will Not Follow Suit
Just yesterday, Microsoft announced that it would be increasing the prices of the Playstation 5 across various regions outside of the U.S. While Sony has announced the price increases in various markets across a number of Asian countries as well as in the U.K., Europe, Canada and Mexico, Microsoft wants to ensure their gamers that the same will not happen for the Xbox X/S Series consoles.
WebMD
Our Wearable Future, Part 1: What Will New Tech Look Like?
This is the first in a two-part series on the future of wearable tech. Part two examines the incredible advances in power and electronics that will make future wearables work and can be found here. smartwatches on each wrist. Overkill? Some desperate innate need to get an accurate step count?...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thefastmode.com
Spark NZ Trials E2E 5G SA Network with Mavenir, AWS, Nokia & OPPO
To lay the groundwork for Spark to roll out standalone 5G at scale in the future, and explore the future benefits of 5G, Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir (5G standalone cloud-native core solution) and AWS (multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions), and technology partners Nokia (cell site infrastructure) and OPPO (5G devices).
thefastmode.com
Rakuten Mobile's New Open Innovation Lab Supports Open vRAN Verification
Rakuten Mobile announced the opening of the Rakuten Mobile Open Innovation Lab, a technology verification environment that utilizes the technologies and experience acquired by the operator through building its Open vRAN commercial mobile network. As of today, the virtualized Open vRAN verification platform will be made available to operators, vendors,...
maritime-executive.com
The Maritime World Gets More (IoT) Connected
Control your hybrid communication with the Global Data SIM and the on-shore management platform. Our world is becoming more and more connected. Just think about the apps we use on our mobile phones, fitness trackers, wearables and our connected vehicles with dynamic route planning and even remote software updates. In the maritime vertical, IoT is also supporting the digital transformation, operational processes and automated ESG reporting. Digitalisation brings with it exciting possibilities looming on the horizon that will certainly shape the future of operations at sea.
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
Samsung Odyssey Ark shown off at Gamescom 2022 (Video)
Samsung recently announced their new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor and now Samsung is showcasing the device at Gamescom 2022. The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch gaming monitor with a 4K resolution and it can easily be used in both landscape and portrait modes as it can be rotated. Watch...
Humanoid robot Ameca seen winking, pursing its lips, scrunching its nose and grimacing after getting upgrade to facial expression capabilities from robotics company
The humanoid robot Ameca can be seen winking, pursing its lips, frowning and grinning in a mirror after receiving an upgrade to its facial expression capabilities. The android, was given 12 new face actuators - basically a component of a machine that controls movements - and the life-like bot showed off its capabilities in front of a mirror in a video uploaded to YouTube.
biztoc.com
Enovix Rips Higher As Futuristic Battery Tech Comes Into Focus
Summary Enovix has started to realize revenue for its 3D Silicon lithium-ion batteries. Revenue for its fiscal 2022 second quarter came in higher than consensus estimates. Shares have built on their rally following the publication of an extremely positive research note from a sell-side analyst. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) has bucked the...
Google’s amazing new photo AI brings light to darkness and much much more
Photographers may soon be able to effectively ‘see in the dark’ after Google Research added a new AI noise reduction tool to its MultiNeRF (opens in new tab) project. The RawNeRF program can read images, using artificial intelligence to add higher levels of detail (and far fewer unsightly artifacts) to photos taken in darker conditions and low-light settings. According to the team behind the project, it works better than any other noise reduction tool out there.
ClearOne to Highlight Powerful and Affordable Hybrid Work and Learn AV Conferencing Solutions in InfoComm India 2022
Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to meet the needs of today’s hybrid work environment, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced it will return to InfoComm India 2022 (September 5-7) to showcase its award-winning line of professional conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming products at Booth F65 in the Bombay Exhibition Center in Mumbai. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005749/en/ ClearOne’s BMA 360 Beamforming Microphone Array is the world’s most technologically advanced ceiling tile beamforming mic array, delivering unrivaled audio performance and deployment ease. (Photo: Business Wire) Builders, architects, designers, contractors, and commercial integration professionals play an important role in offering best-in-class conferencing and collaboration solutions for a hybrid work environment — wherever that work environment might take place.
Samsung's new partnership with Meta is a deal with the devil
You can use your new Galaxy Flip or Fold in Flexcam mode in Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp but first, you should read those pesky terms and conditions.
DIY Photography
Google’s new NeRF AI has learned to see in the dark better than any camera you own
Computational photography is a big thing these days. Not only when it comes to smartphones but also with software for the desktop using photos shot with a “real camera”. One particular area where it’s beneficial is noise reduction. It’s built into many smartphone camera apps automatically and it’s available for the desktop in applications like Noise Ninja and Topaz DeNoise AI, not to mention denoising features built into apps like Lightroom.
Comments / 0