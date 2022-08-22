Election Results August 2022

Results will come in live below after polls close.

(WETM) – Voters across New York were headed to the polls on August 23 for the Congressional Primaries, while Southern Tier voters also voted in the Special Election for NY-23. Polls will close at 9:00 p.m. on August 23.

According to the Boards of Elections in Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler Counties, early voters totaled 415, 860, and 152, respectively.

In the Southern Tier, voters will choose between Republican candidates Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino in the general election primary for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.

The district also has a Special Election following the resignation of Congressman Tom Reed earlier this year. Voters will choose between Democratic candidate Max Della Pia and Republican candidate Joe Sempolinski in the special election.

18 News reached out to all four candidates for live interviews. Della Pia, Sempolinski, and Langworthy agreed; we were unable to schedule a time with Paladino.

All three interviews are available to watch in their entirety here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.