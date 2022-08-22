ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Election Results August 2022

By David Sorensen, Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BTkD_0hS7QUCs00

Results will come in live below after polls close.

(WETM) – Voters across New York were headed to the polls on August 23 for the Congressional Primaries, while Southern Tier voters also voted in the Special Election for NY-23. Polls will close at 9:00 p.m. on August 23.

According to the Boards of Elections in Chemung, Steuben and Schuyler Counties, early voters totaled 415, 860, and 152, respectively.

Your Local Election Headquarters

In the Southern Tier, voters will choose between Republican candidates Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino in the general election primary for New York’s 23rd Congressional District.

The district also has a Special Election following the resignation of Congressman Tom Reed earlier this year. Voters will choose between Democratic candidate Max Della Pia and Republican candidate Joe Sempolinski in the special election.

Hochul has early lead over Zeldin in new Siena poll

18 News reached out to all four candidates for live interviews. Della Pia, Sempolinski, and Langworthy agreed; we were unable to schedule a time with Paladino.

All three interviews are available to watch in their entirety here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Special election candidates to be sworn in Sept. 13

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WETM) – Joe Sempolinski, New York’s 23rd Congressional District’s special election winner will be sworn into office on Sept. 13, 2022. Sempolinski will be serving out the remainder of former Rep. Tom Reed, that term expiring in January. Other pending special election candidates will also be sworn in on Sept. 13, 2022, by […]
ALASKA STATE
WETM 18 News

NY-23 Primary Election: How did each county vote?

(WETM) – Voters across the Southern Tier took to the polls Tuesday night to vote in two elections for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. In the general primary on August 23, 2022, Republican candidate Nick Langworthy beat his opponent Carl Paladino. According to the New York State Board of Elections, with 423 out of 424 […]
ELECTIONS
WETM 18 News

New York Congressional Primary results

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–One of New York’s most competitive primary races was in the 10th Congressional District. The democratic winner being announced as Dan Goldman, who will go up against Republican Benine Hamdan in November. In the 12 district, two democratic incumbents, Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney went head to head after redistricting placed them […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WETM 18 News

NY-23 Special Election: Who won each county and by how much?

(WETM) – Voters across the Southern Tier took to the polls Tuesday night to vote in two elections for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Republican Joe Sempolinski was declared the winner of the Special Election to finish the rest of former Congressman Tom Reed’s term. Sempolinski was up against Democratic candidate Max Della Pia. According […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WETM 18 News

Steady flow of voters cast ballots in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the polls began to close voters are still heading to cast their ballots. Today marks the beginning of the New York States primary and special elections. At the New Beginnings Church, the turnout was steady around noon and started to pick up as they reach their peak time around 6:00 […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Langworthy
Person
Carl Paladino
WETM 18 News

Gov. Wolf pardons over 2,000 Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed more than 2,000 pardons since he first took office in 2015, many of which include non-violent marijuana-related offenses. “Pardoning more than 2,000 Pennsylvanians ​is one of the greatest honors of my time in office,” Wolf said. “We all deserve the opportunity to learn from our mistakes […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

How do New York, Pennsylvania rank for teacher salaries?

(WETM) – New York and Pennsylvania are among the best states for teacher wages, according to a new report from business.org. The report, which drew data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the National Center for Education Statistics, compared the average teacher salary in each state with the average salary of all other occupations […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Local Election#Southern Tier#The Boards Of Elections#Steuben#Schuyler Counties#Republican#Democratic#Siena#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Destination PA: State Capitol Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While lawmakers are making history, they are also surrounded by historical beauty. The history begins just steps inside the State Capitol. Right beyond the entrance, former President Theodore Roosevelt attended the dedication in October 1906. He called it the most handsome building he has ever seen, and it still holds up. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Destination PA: Bloomsburg, the only town in the state

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Did you know the Commonwealth’s biggest agricultural fair is in Bloomsburg? Well, in all of Pennsylvania, Bloomsburg is also the only game “in town” in another way, too. Across the state, there are 57 cities, 956 boroughs, and 1,546 townships, but just one town — Bloosmburg., What’s the difference? Admittedly, it […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WETM 18 News

10K naloxone requests filled by PA mail-in program

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTRY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wolf administration announce Thursday a recent milestone in filling 10,000 requests for naloxone through a mail-based program. The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP,) the Department of Health (DOH,) and the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) announced that they have officially filled 10,000 requests for naloxone […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa. Game Commission warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy