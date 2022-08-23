Read full article on original website
WECT
Power fully restored to customers in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - All power in the Wilmington area has been restored as of 10:40 p.m. according to the Duke Energy outage map. According to the map, many of the outages were along Market Street from S. 3rd Street to Princess Place Drive and along Oleander Drive from Dawson Street to Independence Blvd. At about 2 p.m. there were about 6,000 customers affected; as of 5:50 p.m. the website shows 17,000 customers without power. Just before 7:30 p.m. the map was updated to show about 3,000 customers are still without power. Before 9:30 p.m., less than a hundred people are currently without power.
foxwilmington.com
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
WECT
Kipos hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new Wilmington location
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kipos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Wilmington location on Aug. 25. The restaurant celebrated its new location at 11 a.m., per the announcement from the Giorgios Hospitality Group. Located in Lumina Station at 1900 Eastwood Road, the restaurant will serve Hellenic cuisine with...
WITN
New area code coming to Onslow & Duplin counties; customers can keep existing one
ONSLOW & DUPLIN COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - A new area code is coming to Onslow and Duplin counties, but government officials make clear that customers can keep their existing one. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the...
foxwilmington.com
Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Thousands of homes and businesses lost power in Wilmington on Wednesday and many people called WECT to find out why. A spokesperson for Duke Energy told WECT that there was an equipment failure at the substation on 9th Street and Orange Street. The company has what’s called self-healing technology that automatically re-routes the power to another nearby substation.
WECT
Southport will take another look short-term rentals following Wilmington’s legal battle
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Vacation rentals, short-term rentals, homestays, and whole-home rentals; they go by different names but there’s one thing that stays the same: their existence and popularity is an issue dividing communities. Some love them and see them as a valuable part of a tourism industry and...
WECT
UPDATE: Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Surf City police are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. The SCPD released the pictures below of the person it is seeking. A news release says the suspect is connected to a death investigation. Surf City police were conducting a death...
usatales.com
10 Amazing Things To Do In Carolina Beach
If you are visiting Carolina Beach and wondering about the things to do in Carolina Beach, then here are some exciting and amazing things that you can do. These activities can be done by all kinds of people, indoors and outdoor. You can take historical, recreational walks in historic Fort Fisher or get acquainted with the gorgeous Carolina Beach attractions. There are many fun things to do in Carolina Beach, so decide your own pace and select some of the best activities according to your interest.
WITN
Onslow County man gets up to 3 years for Subway restaurant robbery
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man arrested for robbing a Subway in November has been found guilty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Russell May was found guilty of common law robbery and given an active sentence of up to three years. Deputies say when...
foxwilmington.com
Surf City Fire Department to hold annual 9/11 walk
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Surf City is hosting its third annual 9/11 bridge walk to honor those who lost their lives in the 9/11 plane attacks. The walk starts at 8:46 a.m. but attendants are asked to arrive by 8:30 a.m.. First responders will also be walking in the event.
WECT
Neon green water in Wrightsville Beach leaves people with questions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The water along the south end of Wrightsville Beach on Monday was a surprise to folks living there: it was neon green. Social media posts spurred speculation as to what caused the green water. While some thought it might be runoff from fertilizers, others suspected algae was to blame, and a few believed it was some sort of dye.
New area code coming to parts of North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — The North Carolina Utilities Commission has approved the implementation of a new area code to help in the 910 area code region of North Carolina, which includes Jacksonville. The 910 area code serves areas of Fayetteville, Wilmington and Jacksonville. The commission said in a press release back in June the area […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New technology streamlining arrest process for Leland Police Department
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has implemented new technology allowing officers to better serve the community. The technology simplifies the arrest process, consisting of the Video Magistrate System, an Automated Fingerprint Identification System, and an Intoximeter. These items mean that officers can fully process someone who’s...
WECT
FAA responds to complaints that despite agreement, jet noise continues in historic districts
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents were optimistic in January of 2022 that jet noise disruptions to Wilmington would be alleviated after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Wilmington International Airport (ILM), and 2D Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) reached an agreement known as the LOA. However, eight months later, some say that the noise from military aircraft using the runways at ILM is back.
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville shootout injures one
A fight turned into dozens of shots being fired and one man being hit in the leg in West Whiteville Monday afternoon. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Burkhead Street near Legion Drive. Jackson said the fight led to a shootout with numerous participants. One man was struck by a bullet “in the lower leg,” Jackson described.
WECT
Surf City police identify victim in homicide investigation
UPDATE: Surf City police identify suspect in homicide investigation. Duke Energy explains reason for widespread power outage on Wednesday. Here's a look at this week's high school football games. Sheriff’s office: More allegations against Leland man charged with sexual assault. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Sheriff’s office: More allegations...
WITN
WHO AM I? Woman is suspect in theft from adult business
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police have released surveillance photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a theft at an adult novelty store. The Jacksonville Police Department says the theft happened at Priscilla McCall’s on Aug. 18th. Anyone who knows the identity of the woman in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
foxwilmington.com
Bladen County jailer accused of impersonating an officer says he was trying to stop a road rage incident
FAYETTVILLE, N.C. (WRAL) – A Bladen County Sheriff’s detention officer was arrested Tuesday and charged with impersonating an officer after being accused trying to pull over a woman even though he didn’t have the authority to do so, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. Stephon Singleton, 51,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting
CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
