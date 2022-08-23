ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Big tipper? Here are the most generous states for eating out

By Danielle Cotterman, Jocelina Joiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJyWF_0hS7LuDF00

( WJW ) — Despite inflation , a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.

According to software provider Toast Inc.’s second-quarter Restaurant Trends report , tips are up nearly 10%, and in-person diners are tipping on average 19.7%, showing a growth of 22% in the second quarter compared with the first quarter.

“The appetite for in-person dining remained strong in Q2 through rising inflation, economic uncertainty, and COVID-19 subvariant spikes,” according to Toast.

Got an extra $11,500? You’ll need it to keep up with 2022 prices

The report also showed that diners were less likely to tip as much when ordering delivery or takeout, tipping an average of 14.5%.

“This trend remains similar to Q1 2022’s findings, where diners on-premise tipped more than off-premise diners,” Toast found.

The report also broke down the states with the biggest tippers on average, though tip size didn’t vary much.

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ prices to increase: Here are the new costs, and when they’ll change

Indiana topped the list for the second straight quarter based on average tip percentage, with West Virginia and Ohio following. At the bottom of the list was California, which has one of the country’s highest minimum cash wage laws for tipped employees, according to the Department of Labor.

Here are the top 10 states for the most generous tippers:

  • Indiana (21%)
  • West Virginia (20.8%)
  • Ohio (20.7%)
  • Delaware (20.7%)
  • Kentucky (20.7%)
  • Wyoming (20.5%)
  • New Hampshire (20.4%)
  • Wisconsin (20.3%)
  • South Carolina (20.3%)
  • Pennsylvania (20.2%)

And if you were wondering which states tipped the least, they include:

  • California (17.5%)
  • Washington (18.3%)
  • Florida (18.5%)
  • New York (18.5%)
  • Hawaii (18.8%)
  • Texas (18.8%)
  • Nevada (18.8%)
  • Louisiana (18.9%)
  • New Jersey (18.9%)
  • Arkansas (18.9%)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

States with the most and least student debt

(STACKER) – In the late 1980s, a high school graduate who wanted to attend college or university was looking at average tuition of $15,160 per year for a private, nonprofit school and $3,190 per year for a public college or university. As of 2021, that number had ballooned to $37,600 for private, nonprofit colleges and $9,400 for […]
EDUCATION
WRBL News 3

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Louisiana State
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
WRBL News 3

PHOTOS: Columbus Police seize guns and drugs in several arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department confiscated a large amount of guns and drugs while arresting several people over the weekend, according to Command Sergeant Alan Malone. The first arrest was the result of a traffic stop where the driver refused to stop and disobeyed traffic laws, police say. Officers seized 112.8 grams of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Three suspects arrested, charged with murder in connection to Americus death

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Three people were arrested in connection to a 19-year-old found dead in Americus, Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). 23-year-old Charles Harvey Jr. was taken into custody on Aug. 25 by the GBI Americus Field Office, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Americus Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Toast Inc#Restaurant Trends#Espn#The Department Of Labor
WRBL News 3

Red Devils feel no pressure after being ranked #1

Phenix City, Al (WRBL) – The Central Red Devils football team is usually in the conversation for State Championship contenders. In just the second week of the regular season, Central has made yet another strong case to be considered a contender since they were ranked #1 in the ASWA polls. In their season opener the […]
FOOTBALL
WRBL News 3

Milton Church defrauded out of almost $165,000, secretary charged

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement charged a woman with grand theft after a Milton Church was defrauded out of $164,716. More News from WRBL Lisa Michelle Hively, 55, was charged with one count of organized schemes to defraud and one count of grand theft. Hively was arrested after investigators opened up an […]
MILTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WRBL News 3

Lee Co. Sheriff searching for fake cop who stopped woman off Hwy 280

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber just off Hwy 280. The incident happened along Lee Road 183 in Salem Wednesday afternoon around 4:15.   Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported […]
SALEM, AL
WRBL News 3

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police Department looking for Target theft suspect

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The Opelika Police Department (OPD) is looking for a Target theft suspect and asking for the public’s help locating him.  On Aug. 9, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property, third degree, which happened at the Target located at 2640 Enterprise Dr. in Opelika, Alabama.  Surveillance footage shows […]
WRBL News 3

Affidavit: Ex-Alabama lawmaker groped woman at restaurant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An ex-Alabama legislator who campaigned in the state for former President Donald Trump has been charged with groping a woman at a restaurant. Perry Hooper Jr., 67, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree sex abuse. An affidavit filed with the arrest warrant said Hooper was leaving the upscale Ravello Ristorante […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy