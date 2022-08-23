ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Area Thieves Stealing Catalytic Converters- If You Have This Car, Watch Out

By Zuliesuivie
101.5 The BUZZ
101.5 The BUZZ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wUnmN_0hS7Lhz200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GNykg_0hS7Lhz200

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

If you have been victimized of a stolen catalytic converter, you are not alone.

Criminals continue to go after people’s cars, stealing their catalytic converter across many cities and suburbs and its because they hold such a high value.

Catalytic converters are piece under the car that helps the exhaust system filer out pollutants. All it takes is for your car to be parked and for someone to slide under the car using a metal tool cutter and then within seconds, they can your catalytic converter.

“One the side of the roads, parking lots, mall parking lots, usually places where there are no cameras, not well lit and very accessible to the public,” Cpl. Michel Eckerd said.

Catalytic converters contain expensive precious metals like rhodium, platinum, palladium and sometimes even gold.

Thieves can sell your catalytic converter and get anywhere from $50 to $300 if they sell the converters to scrapyards. Depending on the car, a new catalytic converter can cost around $2,000.

How To Know if Your Catalytic Converter Was Stolen & 5 Ways To Prevent It

In Philadelphia, police reported more than 3,400 catalytic converter thefts last year. Earlier this month, authorities said a Philly block captain was shot when he tried to stop crooks from stealing a neighbor’s catalytic converter.

I myself (the author of this article), have been victimized of a stolen catalytic  converter just four weeks ago. I was borrowing my friend’s 2004 Honda Accord and parked the car at 52nd and Locust in West Philadelphia overnight.

The following morning, I went to cut the car on and the car made a loud roar, a noise that sounded louder than a motorcycle. When I moved the car up, I noticed a metal pipe that was laying right where the car was parked. The metal pipe was freshly cut from underneath the car, allowing the thief to get access to the catalytic converter.

Anthony Campanella, a mechanic at Paul Campanella’s Auto and Tire Center, said he’s seen vehicles get catalytic converters replaced or fixed and stolen almost immediately afterwards.

Experts say the most commonly targeted vehicles for catalytic converter thefts are Honda Accords, Toyota Priuses and pick up trucks.

RELATED: Kia Boyz Are Outta Pocket! Stealing Cars Using USB Cables [Theft Tutorial & Videos]

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
delawarevalleynews.com

Bucks County Auto Body Shop Owner Busted For Insurance Fraud

When someone owns a body shop, they are hoping to forge relationships with Insurance Carriers. When that happens, they become trusted and when they say a car needs $9876.00 in parts and labor, they are taken at their word. That as opposed to having an appraiser come out. This speeds up to process for policy holders.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

These are the cars most commonly targeted by catalytic converter thieves

PHILADELPHIA - As criminals continue to target catalytic converters in cities and suburbs across the country, mechanics who see the costly damage first-hand shared what models are most commonly picked on. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps filter out pollutants. They're found on the underside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police searching for catalytic converter thief in Bensalem, Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A brazen theft. Someone used a pipe cutter to steal catalytic converters from Stone World Kitchen and Bath in Bensalem.The crime happened last Thursday and police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video above.He is believed to have been driving an older model Jeep Cherokee.If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Two Children Charged In Attempted Carjacking Tuesday

Delaware State Police have arrested a 14-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male both of Wilmington for robbery and related charges following an attempted carjacking that occurred Tuesday night, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on August 23, 2022, at approximately 6:37 p.m., in...
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Cars
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Police/FBI seize $1.5 million in drugs, guns, cash in two separate investigations

The Bensalem Special Investigations Unit, along with FBI agents and members of the Bucks/Montgomery County Safe Streets Task Force, conducted two large-scale narcotics seizures simultaneously, on Thursday, Aug. 18. After a three-month investigation, Bensalem SIU, along with agents from the FBI, conducted surveillance at a Bensalem hotel and subsequently arrested...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Sullivan
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington drug investigation nets 17 pounds of pot

Wilmington Police said two men are behind bars on drug and weapons charges after they were arrested on August 17, 2022, in the 500 block of West 6th Street. Police said the drug investigation yielded 695 bags of marijuana weighing in at over 17.5 pounds, a loaded 38-caliber revolver reported stolen out of South Carolina, and more than $15,000 in cash.
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stealing Cars#Vehicles#Catalytic Converters#Thieves#Cpl
NBC Philadelphia

69-Year-Old Man Unloading Groceries Fights Off Would-Be Carjacker

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 69-year-old man unloading groceries outside of his home fended off a would-be carjacker armed with a gun late Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy neighborhood. Police told NBC10 it was a crime of opportunity, however, the victim didn't let the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Dover Police seek pursuit suspect

Dover Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding the suspect who drove his vehicle towards an officer, and then led police on a pursuit on Thursday night, August 18, 2022. Police have posted a store surveillance photo of the suspect and are asking anyone who can identify the...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ocscanner.news

BRICK: DRUG DEAL IN PARKING LOT LEADS TO THREE ARRESTS

On Tuesday, August 16th, at 6:20 P.M., Street Crimes Unit Detectives observed a drug sale transaction in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Route 88 when Ashley Kamaris (34 years old from Brick) approached a vehicle occupied by Louis Whittington and Shaquanda Calhoun, (both 35 years old from Toms River) to buy cocaine. Kamaris was charged with loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance (CDS), possession of CDS, possession of paraphernalia, being under the influence, and hindering apprehension. Whittington and Calhoun were charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, distribution of cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. Kamaris was released on a summons. Whittington and Calhoun were lodged in Ocean County Jail.
BRICK, NJ
101.5 The BUZZ

101.5 The BUZZ

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's News Talk Station

 https://thebuzzcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy