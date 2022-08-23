ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenandoah National Park Announces Masks Are Required in All Park Buildings

Visitors to Shenandoah National Park will now have to wear masks in some parts of the park. According to a release from the National Park Service, starting on Aug. 22, masks will be required inside all park buildings and common areas in Shenandoah National Park, per WRIC. These areas include park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants.
Smithonian

Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park

Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
tripsavvy.com

The Best Places to Go Camping in Olympic National Park

With more than 2.5 million visitors passing through its gates on an annual basis, Washington's Olympic National Park ranks among the most popular parks in the U.S. The majority of those visitors come for just the day, spending several hours hiking a stunning trail or spending some time at the iconic Lake Cresent Lodge.
Outdoor Life

Feds Close Dall Sheep Hunting in Alaska’s Central Brooks Range

Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Beckons Visitors Back to National Park After Historic Flooding

With a gorgeous new behind-the-scenes feature, the Yellowstone cast is doing their part to welcome visitors back to their namesake, Yellowstone National Park and Valley. “Our namesake Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding areas experienced devastating flooding earlier this year. But thanks to the resilience of the community, Montana is open for business!” posts the official Twitter of television’s #1 show. We’d explain more, but it’s best to let the cast do the talking.
outsidemagazine

This Gravel Bike Turned a Mountain Biker into a Roadie

It’s safe to say that gravel biking has moved beyond a cycling trend and has grown into its own legitimate cycling discipline. Gravel races are booming and average cyclists like myself are ditching their road bikes for gravel-specific whips. And bike manufacturers are responding by giving those gravel bikes design tweaks that make them more capable on rough roads and dirt trails.
xdaysiny.com

Canyon de Chelly Travel Guide & Itinerary

Mysterious cliff dwellings, spectacular monoliths taking to the skies, and a rare opportunity to connect with Native Americans from the Navajo tribe on their quest to preserve their ancestral land. In this Canyon de Chelly travel guide and itinerary, we’ll explore how to experience these thrilling highlights on a visit to one of the Southwest’s finest gems.
tripatini.com

Everest Base camp trekking

The Mount Everest Base Camp Trek, commonly known as the EBC Trek, is a popular adventure activity among people all over the world. It's because you can get a breathtaking up-close view of Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, from every direction when hiking to Everest Base Camp.
