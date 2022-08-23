Read full article on original website
Some Bozo At Glacier National Park Tries His Hardest To Get Railroaded By A Bighorn Sheep
The straight up stupidity of some people is truly unbelievable. You would think that the three bison attacks in one week at Yellowstone National Park would be enough for people to finally think to themselves:. “Hmm, I probably should keep my distance from these creatures like the park says to.”
Shenandoah National Park Announces Masks Are Required in All Park Buildings
Visitors to Shenandoah National Park will now have to wear masks in some parts of the park. According to a release from the National Park Service, starting on Aug. 22, masks will be required inside all park buildings and common areas in Shenandoah National Park, per WRIC. These areas include park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants.
WATCH: Moronic Tourist Scales Fallen Log Instead of Bridge Above Roaring Waterfall in Glacier National Park
With the last few days of summer approaching, many are hitting the trails to soak up the remaining sunshine. However, many hikers, like this one in Glacier National Park, are on the hunt to get the perfect pic, despite putting their lives at risk. Sadly, some tourists devote too much...
WATCH: Yellowstone National Park Rangers Step in When Tourists Tick off Huge Bull Elk
There’s a certain irony in watching a family of Yellowstone National Park tourists run from a huge, angry bull elk with a bright red sign in the foreground that warns “Stay Back: Keep 75 feet Away From Animals.” This family deliberately ignored that warning as they walked up and started bothering a bull elk, who nearly charged them.
Smithonian
Three Climbers Reported Dead at Glacier National Park
Three men died while climbing mountains in Montana’s Glacier National Park in recent days. On July 25, rescuers recovered the bodies of mountaineers Brian Kennedy and Jack Beard, who had set off together on July 21 to climb Dusty Star Mountain. Kennedy and Beard, who were both 67 and...
WATCH: Moron Tourist Gets Within Inches of Huge Bighorn Sheep in Glacier National Park
At this point, it’s easier to assume that tourists will do the exact wrong thing around wild animals. The latest incident took place at Glacier National Park when a foolish visitor decided to ignore all common sense and walk right up bighorn sheep in one of the parking lots.
Black Bear Chases Montana Mountain Biker Down The Side Of A Mountain In Wild Video
You may have seen a post earlier this week with footage of a curious black bear casually following a jogger in Teton National Park. The man’s poise and ability to remain calm and move slow likely prevented the bear’s predatory instincts from being sparked. Had he panicked and ran away, it could have very well caused the bear to chase him down.
Utah Driver Stumbles Upon 2 Young Mountain Lions Eating Deer On The Highway
Mountain lions are one badass animal. Even the young ones are absolute killers. It’s their only option to survive. Deer are their preferred meal but they will go after just about anything that’s a living animal and they are constantly hunting from the morning to night. It’s all they do.
mansionglobal.com
A Working Horse Ranch With a Custom Modern Residence in Central Oregon Asks $19 Million
A 190-acre ranch in Central Oregon is on the market for $18.95 million. A 190-acre working horse ranch in Central Oregon that features top-notch equestrian facilities as well as a main residence custom built in 2011 has come to the market for $18.95 million. The property, called R&B Ranch, is...
tripsavvy.com
The Best Places to Go Camping in Olympic National Park
With more than 2.5 million visitors passing through its gates on an annual basis, Washington's Olympic National Park ranks among the most popular parks in the U.S. The majority of those visitors come for just the day, spending several hours hiking a stunning trail or spending some time at the iconic Lake Cresent Lodge.
Feds Close Dall Sheep Hunting in Alaska’s Central Brooks Range
Earlier this week, the Federal Subsistence Board voted unanimously to close more federal public lands in Alaska—this time for Dall sheep hunters. The decision, called WSA22-02, took many hunters by surprise. It was submitted for consideration in early 2022 by the Western Interior Alaska Subsistence Regional Advisory Council—it was written and championed by its chairman Jack Reakoff. The now-approved request states the following:
WATCH: ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Beckons Visitors Back to National Park After Historic Flooding
With a gorgeous new behind-the-scenes feature, the Yellowstone cast is doing their part to welcome visitors back to their namesake, Yellowstone National Park and Valley. “Our namesake Yellowstone National Park and the surrounding areas experienced devastating flooding earlier this year. But thanks to the resilience of the community, Montana is open for business!” posts the official Twitter of television’s #1 show. We’d explain more, but it’s best to let the cast do the talking.
In Yosemite National Park, camping under oak trees can be dangerous in the summer
In late July of last year, as night fell over the Housekeeping Camp in Yosemite National Park, Kathi Andrews and her grandsons returned from the restrooms to their cabin. Andrews was just about to climb into bed, when she heard “the most tremendous cracking and crashing sound.”. “I actually...
The body of a Zion hiker who was missing for 3 days after being swept away from flood waters has been found, National Park Service says
Jetal Agnihotri, a 29-year-old from Tuscon, Arizona, was pronounced dead after being found in the Virgin River in Zion National Park.
This Gravel Bike Turned a Mountain Biker into a Roadie
It’s safe to say that gravel biking has moved beyond a cycling trend and has grown into its own legitimate cycling discipline. Gravel races are booming and average cyclists like myself are ditching their road bikes for gravel-specific whips. And bike manufacturers are responding by giving those gravel bikes design tweaks that make them more capable on rough roads and dirt trails.
Crystal Clear Video Shows Grizzly Bear Protecting Its Kill From Wolf During Intense Showdown At Yellowstone National Park
This is a solid 3.5 minutes of anxiety. A crystal clear video was taken at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming in September a couple of years back and shows a big ol’ grizzly bear with its kill (an elk) going nose to nose with a grey wolf. Needles to...
xdaysiny.com
Canyon de Chelly Travel Guide & Itinerary
Mysterious cliff dwellings, spectacular monoliths taking to the skies, and a rare opportunity to connect with Native Americans from the Navajo tribe on their quest to preserve their ancestral land. In this Canyon de Chelly travel guide and itinerary, we’ll explore how to experience these thrilling highlights on a visit to one of the Southwest’s finest gems.
tripatini.com
Everest Base camp trekking
The Mount Everest Base Camp Trek, commonly known as the EBC Trek, is a popular adventure activity among people all over the world. It's because you can get a breathtaking up-close view of Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world, from every direction when hiking to Everest Base Camp.
