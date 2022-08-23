Pat Boswell, a longtime member of the Francis Marion University campus community, celebrated his retirement after nearly three decades of service. Friends, family and university colleagues gathered at the FMU Honors Center on the main campus Thursday to honor Boswell’s 29 year career. During the reception, Dr. Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion, presented Boswell with an official proclamation and thanked him for his many years at the university.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO