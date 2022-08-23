Read full article on original website
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
CAR AND DRIVER
The Real Cost of Owning an Electric Car
The Nissan Leaf was the first mass-market electric car sold in the United States. Yes, there were EVs available before the Leaf (General Motors' EV1 and Tesla's Roadster are two well-known examples), but it was Nissan that tried to thread the needle of zero-emission mobility with a cost of entry low enough to sell tens of thousands—as opposed to a few hundred or thousand—of EVs to interested customers.
My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold Forever
Tesla's margins are superior to nearly any other automaker. Ford is hot on Tesla's tail for a leadership position with the F-150 Lightning entering production. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The transition to the production of electric cars can lead to unemployment around the world
The production of fully electric cars is a new technology and production process that will eliminate a number of jobs. Today, many automakers have actively taken up the electrification of their model range. Moreover, many in the coming years have decided to completely abandon the production of cars with internal combustion engines. But this medal has a downside.
topgear.com
Mythbusting the world of EVs: will only regulation and taxes get us into electric cars?
The myth is that we have to be forced into EVs, but if they're desirable and cheap, then maybe not so... Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. MYTH: only legislation and taxes will get us into EVs. These days, most people accept manmade climate change is...
With Gas Prices Falling, 36% Of People Don't Think Buying An Electric Car Is Necessary Now
In June 2022, the average price of gas in the U.S. hiked over $5 per gallon to set a new record in its history, as reported by Bloomberg. The increased costs were even more alarming in a state like California where the price of gasoline surpassed $6 per gallon. Amid the fuel crisis, the demand for electric cars soared in early 2022, and giant automakers like Tesla, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor struggled to deliver EVs to customers on schedule. According to The New York Times, the supply of electric cars fell short of the demand due to the global chip shortage.
Rising Gas Prices: The True Cost of Going Electric
Here's a rundown of costs involved so you can make the best decision when buying an electric car.
Rising Gas Prices Got You Thinking Electric? Here’s How Much You’ll Pay for the Most Popular Used EVs
The rise in gas prices has led to a spike in interest in electric vehicles (EVs). From February 2022 to March 2022, CarMax received 1.5 times the search volume for the term "electric" -- around the...
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Ford confirms cutting 3,000 jobs as it pushes towards electric
US auto giant Ford confirmed Monday it is eliminating around 3,000 jobs, mainly in North America and India, as the company pushes to accelerate its transition to electric vehicles. The job cuts announced Monday are "consistent with what we have been describing for quite some time" and are intended at making Ford "more efficient," the spokesman said. jum/bfm/hs
digg.com
Electric Vehicle And Gas-Powered Car Price Changes Over The Past Year, Compared
One expert thinks used EV prices might come down over the next few months. After crunching the numbers of over 13.5 million used car sales between July 2021 and 2022, iSeeCars compared how EV and gas powered used car prices have fluctuated. They looked at prices for particular models, too. Here's what they found.
Tesla Could Deliver More Than 2 Million Vehicles in 2023
The electric-car maker looks poised to exit 2022 with impressive momentum at its factories, setting it up well for soaring growth in 2023.
Opinion: Ford Will Cut 3,000 Jobs to Reduce Costs during Its Transition to Electric Vehicles!
"Ford Motor is preparing to cut 3,000 jobs as part of a drive to reduce costs and become more competitive amid the auto industry’s transition to electric vehicles." —Neal E. Boudette.
California’s Gas Car Ban Is Going to Make Electric Cars Better
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. California is set to require electric vehicles (EVs) to be an ever-increasing share of the state’s new car market starting in 2026, rising to the point where they must account for virtually all new cars sold in the state beginning in 2035. It will be a major step in the state’s—and by ripple effect, the country’s—transition to EVs.
Ars Technica
California calls time on internal combustion engines from 2035
On Thursday when the California Air Resources Board gathers for its monthly meeting, it's widely expected it will approve a ban on new vehicles with internal combustion engines, set to go into effect in 2035. The state has been a leader in accelerating the transition to clean transportation, and this latest move continues that trend.
Top Speed
Here’s Proof that Hydrogen Can Save ICE-Powered Cars
If there’s one automaker that is constantly in pursuit of perfecting hydrogen technology, that would be Toyota. Okay, so almost every automaker has dipped their toes into hydrogen technology, but no other automaker is as committed as Toyota to this type of fuel. Just recently, Toyota further wants to prove to the world that hydrogen can save the internal combustion engine (ICE) by driving their hydrogen-powered GR Yaris at a demonstration run during the ninth round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) in Ypres, Belgium.
California says new cars must be zero emission by 2035
California ruled Thursday that all new cars sold in America's most populous state must be zero emission from 2035, in what was billed as a nation-leading step to slash the pollutants that cause global warming. The rules demand an ever-increasing percentage of new cars sold to California's 40 million inhabitants produce no tailpipe pollutants, until their total ban in 13 years' time.
California bans the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035
California's Air Resources Board (CARB) has voted in favor of banning the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. "This is monumental," CARB board member Daniel Sperling told CNN Wednesday. "It's important not just for California, but it's important for the country and the world." The goal...
