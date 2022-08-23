ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GolfWRX

McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes

On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
The Spun

Lee Westwood Sounds Off On PGA: Golf World Reacts

Earlier this year, Lee Westwood left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The former World No. 1 was honest from the jump about his decision to sign with the Saudi-backed league. During an interview with Golf Digest, Westwood opened up about the rift between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas over players-only meeting

The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is likely to continue for months and even years, and Tiger Woods is one of the people at the center of the latest chapter. Larry Klayman, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, announced in a press release on Thursday that Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be subpoenaed over the players-only meeting that was held in Delaware last week. The statements says it is “believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Announce New Golf League

Tiger Woods and Roy McIlroy will play in a new golf league in the foreseeable future. The two golf legends recently announced the launch of TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. The league, which will begin play in 2024, will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players competing in a tech-infused venue on Monday nights. There will be 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches starting in January 2024. TGL is part of TMRW Sports, a company launched by Woods and McIlroy.
