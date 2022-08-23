Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson’s conduct while Greg Norman trolls in the wake of PGA Tour changes
On Wednesday, Jay Monahan announced several enhancements to the PGA Tour and its schedule in a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship. The new changes include additional “elevated events” for 2023, with top players (defined as players who finish in the top 20 under the current Player Impact Program and players who finish in the top 20 under the revised PIP criteria) set to participate in at least 20 PGA Tour events (up from 15, previously).
Lee Westwood Sounds Off On PGA: Golf World Reacts
Earlier this year, Lee Westwood left the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf. The former World No. 1 was honest from the jump about his decision to sign with the Saudi-backed league. During an interview with Golf Digest, Westwood opened up about the rift between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.
Yardbarker
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy served subpoenas over players-only meeting
The legal battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is likely to continue for months and even years, and Tiger Woods is one of the people at the center of the latest chapter. Larry Klayman, a lawyer representing the lead plaintiff in a case against the PGA Tour, announced in a press release on Thursday that Woods, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will be subpoenaed over the players-only meeting that was held in Delaware last week. The statements says it is “believed that discussions occurred which are alleged in the above complaint to be anticompetitive and violative of the antitrust laws vis a vis the LIV Golf Tour and its players.”
Photos: Check out the stadium renderings for the Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy golf league
Wednesday was a busy day for the PGA Tour. Not only did it announce several changes coming next year, including top players committing to at least a 20-tournament schedule which will include 12 “elevated events,” but a partnership with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy under their new company, TMRW Sports.
Jordan Spieth says LIV Golf has been a 'catalyst' for recent PGA Tour changes
LIV Golf doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. The Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led breakaway circuit has forced the PGA Tour to make changes to its schedule and payment structure to entice players to stay put. But is the start-up league entirely responsible for the slew of upgrades the Tour revealed...
Popculture
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Announce New Golf League
Tiger Woods and Roy McIlroy will play in a new golf league in the foreseeable future. The two golf legends recently announced the launch of TGL, a new tech-infused golf league in partnership with the PGA Tour. The league, which will begin play in 2024, will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players competing in a tech-infused venue on Monday nights. There will be 15 regular season matches followed by semifinals and finals matches starting in January 2024. TGL is part of TMRW Sports, a company launched by Woods and McIlroy.
PGA Tour announces major changes in response to rival LIV Golf
The PGA Tour makes its boldest response yet to LIV Golf, announcing a plan that includes the best players committing to a 20-tournament schedule.
Reigning champ Patrick Cantlay: ‘Got to be’ better FedEx Cup scoring method
The complex and often criticized system for determining the FedEx Cup champion is again a topic of discussion at the
