Read full article on original website
Related
WISN
Wisconsin inmates sue Gov. Tony Evers over delays
MILWAUKEE — Eight people in Wisconsin county jails are suing Gov. Tony Evers and the state Public Defender’s Office citing delays in getting counsel appointed. The suit was filed Tuesday in Brown County but lists plaintiffs from across the state. Mindy Norton's boyfriend Dwight Moore of Milwaukee is...
captimes.com
Wisconsin Republicans tour Kenosha two years after Jacob Blake shooting, unrest
KENOSHA — Two years after the city erupted in protests, riots and civil unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, several Kenosha County officials are calling for a top-to-bottom review of what went wrong, bringing accountability they say has yet to surface. It’s a political flashpoint in Wisconsin’s...
CBS 58
Evers urges lawmakers to use surplus to ease inflation after poll reveals majority of voters concerned about rising costs
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With inflation top of mind among voters, Governor Tony Evers again urged lawmakers to use a portion of the state surplus to issue tax cuts after new polling shows a majority of voters are "very concerned" about rising costs. At a campaign event in...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha area residents react to Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents. Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wisconsinrightnow.com
REPUBLISHED: Watch as Kenosha Arson Suspects Start Fire That Destroys Business
We are republishing articles from the Kenosha riots to remind voters what occurred that week. Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul – as well as weak local leadership – must be held accountable for surrendering the city to a criminal mob. We were there. We witnessed a...
WISN
Former Milwaukee alderwoman sentenced for embezzling from her campaign fund
MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee alderwoman was sentenced Thursday for embezzling from her campaign fund. Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation. In court Thursday, Lewis apologized but maintained the case was a result of bad recordkeeping. "An unequivocal bad judgment and bad...
WISN
Judge grants defense motion to drop 6 counts against Waukesha parade suspect
WAUKESHA, Wis. — On Thursday afternoon, a Waukesha County judge granted the defense motion to dismiss six counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against Darrell Brooks. Wisconsin state law said a defendant can't have multiple punishments for the same crime, Judge Jennifer Dorow said. Brooks is...
2 years after Jacob Blake shooting: Acknowledgment and elections
Two years ago today, Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha. Blake survived but was left partially paralyzed.
Chantia Lewis sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years probation
Former Alderwoman Chantia Lewis was sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years probation during a hearing on Thursday.
wtmj.com
Jacob Blake’s uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him
MILWAUKEE (AP) — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff’s deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee. He alleges that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha’s public safety building during an April 2021 protest when sheriff’s deputies arrested him and strapped him into an emergency restraint chair for almost seven hours. He says his neck, back and shoulders were injured and that the Kenosha County deputies’ treatment of him amounted to state-sponsored torture. A white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, during a domestic disturbance in August 2020. He was left paralyzed from the waist down.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Drug arrest in Germantown, WI | By Washington County Sheriff
August 25, 2022 – Germantown, WI – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:15 p.m., a deputy stopped a Porsche Panamera on I41 near Maple Road in the village of Germantown for a traffic violation but the K9 unit hit on drugs. During the stop, the Germanton K9...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Racine Roundup: Latest news in Racine County
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Our partners at the Racine County Eye have the report. via IFTTT. Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog...
WISN
UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn
RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Brookfield Wheel & Sprocket proposed, residents voice concern
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The owner of a Brookfield bicycle shop is looking to turn the property into a new store with dozens of apartments and townhomes, giving the long-time business a leg up on the changing times. But that idea is falling flat with a couple who is looking to put the brakes on the project.
treksplorer.com
The 17 Best Beaches in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Traveling to Wisconsin and want to enjoy some time by the water? Cool off at some of the best beaches in Milwaukee, WI!. Poised on the banks of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee is one of the Midwest’s most surprising destinations for a beach vacation. With lakeside resorts offering water sports, activities, and trails to enjoy, there’s plenty for beach-goers to enjoy in & around Wisconsin’s largest city.
CBS 58
Racine students lock cellphones away for class
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- "Put your phone down and pay attention." Parents and teachers around the world have said it or thought it at one time or another. But St. Catherine's High School in Racine is doing something about it. Principal Michael Arendt says the idea is bringing engagement from students back in the classroom.
CBS 58
Dozens in Kenosha gather to remember the unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Remembrances of the Kenosha unrest that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake continue tonight, on Aug. 24, with a slide presentation. Dozens gathered at Civic Center Park, which was ground zero in Aug. of 2020. Two years later, Jacob Blake remains paralyzed from the...
kenosha.com
Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye
With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
Milwaukee woman to open food truck park in area she grew up in
An empty parking lot near 71st and Capitol Dr. may not look like much at the moment but, a year from now, Whitney Walker says this will be the destination of her new food truck park.
CBS 58
Milwaukee residents notice increase in rodent population
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee ranked number 22 on a list of America's most rat-infested cities. Pest exterminators in Milwaukee tell us they've been busier than ever. Some people may find them creepy, crawly, or just downright gross. "Probably one of the most disease-carrying animals that we run into," said...
Comments / 0