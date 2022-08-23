ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Crypto.com arena to undergo comprehensive renovations

By Georgia Valdes, City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lL7t6_0hS7INPz00

Crypto.com Arena will undergo comprehensive renovations over the next two years, officials announced Monday.

The renovations for the home of the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks include a new “City View Terrace” featuring dining and entertainment with a view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline, a “Tunnel Club” with event-level viewing and a backstage window for VIP guests, and the arena’s first-ever main concourse suites.

Dan Beckerman, president and CEO of Anschutz Entertainment Group, which owns the arena, said that the renovations will allow Crypto.com Arena to continue to deliver the best experience possible.

“Since its opening, we have invested hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure that the venue remains state-of-the-art, while consistently creating a world-class event and fan experience,” Beckerman said. “The investment in these renovations demonstrates the ongoing commitment of AEG, the Lakers and the Kings to deliver the best experiences for all of our fans, partners, artists and teams.”

The renovations are privately financed and will cost nine figures, according to Sports Business Journal. The project, to be conducted in phases, and is expected to be completed by fall 2024 though some parts may be ready as early as the 2022-23 NBA and NHL seasons.

Other upgrades include a “Chairman’s Club” for select season ticket members and VIP guests, two new LED screens, new food and beverage menus at the Impact Sports Bar & Grill on the main concourse, a redesign of dining areas in the Yaamava’ and Lexus Clubs, and a refresh of the Premium and Suite Level Entrances and concourses and the Kings, Lakers and Sparks’ locker rooms.

The project will also include an expansion of Xbox Plaza at L.A. Live.

Michelle Kajiwara, senior vice president of premium and events business at Crypto.com Arena, said the renovation “represents an exciting opportunity that will allow us to reimagine the premium experience for our guests with the creation of new premium inventory inside of our building.”

Kajiwara added, “We look forward to bringing even more value and unforgettable fan experiences to both our new and existing premium members as we embark on this project and the next phase of Crypto.com Arena*s incredible legacy together.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Vanessa Bryant plans to donate trial win funds to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

Vanessa Bryant, widow of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, plans to donate proceeds from the $16 million judgment she won Wednesday in a lawsuit against Los Angeles County to a foundation named in her husband's and daughter's memory, it was reported Thursday.The nonprofit Mamba and Mambacita Sports foundation offers sports education to underserved athletes. Started in 2016 as the Mamba Sports Foundation -- Kobe Bryant's nickname was Black Mamba -- the charity was renamed in 2020 to honor the Bryants' 13-year-old basketball-playing daughter, Gianna, who died alongside her father in the January 2020 helicopter crash that prompted the lawsuit against the county.After...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Vibe

Kevin Durant Addresses Retirement Rumors

The off-season saga involving Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets continues to generate headlines, with one deemed as comical by Durant himself. Earlier this month, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that one NBA executive believes that Durant would rather retire than to play for the Nets again, a rumor KD himself debunked hours later. Taking to his Twitter account, Durant referenced the report in a post, urging his followers to believe him over “unnamed sources” while reassuring them that retirement will not be in the cards for him anytime soon.More from VIBE.comLeBron James Becomes Highest Earning Player In NBA HistoryDraymond...
NBA
HeySoCal

Arte Moreno explores sale of LA Angels

Arte Moreno, who has owned the Los Angeles Angels for nearly two decades, announced Tuesday he is exploring a possible sale of the franchise. The team announced it has hired a financial advising firm to evaluate “strategic alternatives including a possible sale of the team.”. “It has been a...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aeg#S Club#Web3 Technology#Crypto Com Arena#Sports Business Journal#Nba#Nhl
NBC Sports Chicago

Rodman's 1997 NBA Finals jersey from Game 6 set for auction

A historic Chicago Bulls jersey from the 1997 NBA Finals will be featured in an upcoming auction presented by Sotheby's. Dennis Rodman's signed, game-used jersey from Game 6 of the '97 Finals will be one of 16 artifacts showcased in part two of Sotheby's online auction titled Invictus, with open bidding scheduled for September 6-14.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

Shaquille O'Neal and Arcade1Up Team Up for 'NBA JAM: Shaq Edition' Arcade Machine

During his 19-year NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal was a rim-rattling, backboard-breaking, opponent-owning force who — among many other monikers — was dubbed “MDE,” or “most dominant ever” for his unstoppable blend of power and agility. Now, Shaq is bringing his overpowering game to another realm by teaming up with home arcade system manufacturer Arcade1Up for a special NBA Jam: Shaq Edition arcade machine.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Sports
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "Rookie Season" is Enhanced with MJ Memorabilia

When it comes to basketball, Michael Jordan is regarded as one of the greatest in history. From his humble North Carolina beginnings to his 13-season stance with the Chicago Bulls, he emblazoned himself as a star on and off the hardwood. In addition, Jordan’s legacy has lived on through his...
NBA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy