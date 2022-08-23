BEULAH - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a suspicious death earlier this week in a Phelps County residence. Michael Douglas Billingsley, 37, was taken into custody after the death of his girlfriend, 40-year-old Vanessa Lee Bradfield. Around 12:44 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female and found her deceased upon arrival, according to a news release.

PHELPS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO