ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KOMU

Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis County police officer is charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Man charged with murder of his girlfriend in Phelps County

BEULAH - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a suspicious death earlier this week in a Phelps County residence. Michael Douglas Billingsley, 37, was taken into custody after the death of his girlfriend, 40-year-old Vanessa Lee Bradfield. Around 12:44 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female and found her deceased upon arrival, according to a news release.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Former JCCC inmate charged with assault of corrections officer

COLE COUNTY − A former Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate has been charged in connection to an assault of a corrections officer. Gavin Syring is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim. Syring is also a defendant in a civil lawsuit from the corrections officer and his wife.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Ex-St. Louis alderman pleads guilty in federal bribery case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis alderman has pleaded guilty in a federal bribery case. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad on Tuesday admitted to the bribery, racketeering and wire fraud crimes. A grand jury in May indicted Collins-Muhammad, former Board of Alderman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Edwardsville, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
County
Camden County, MO
Camden County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Edwardsville, IL
City
Camdenton, MO
KOMU

Structure fire reported in Jefferson City Thursday evening

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on 2400 Hyde Park Rd. at 6:49 p.m. this Thursday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived to find a burning storage shed behind the building, with the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

MoDOT explores possible bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - As part of a statewide effort to improve connectivity between modes of transportation, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for feedback for a potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City. The Columbia—Jefferson City Express Bus Study explores potential transit service between downtown Columbia, Jefferson City...
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy