KOMU
Missouri officer charged in death of officer during chase
MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis County police officer is charged after he hit and killed another officer while chasing a suspect. The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney announced Wednesday that Brian Rayford, of Florissant, faces a first-degree involuntary manslaughter charge in the December 2020 death of Sgt. Herschel Turner, of Moline Acres.
KOMU
Man charged with murder of his girlfriend in Phelps County
BEULAH - A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a suspicious death earlier this week in a Phelps County residence. Michael Douglas Billingsley, 37, was taken into custody after the death of his girlfriend, 40-year-old Vanessa Lee Bradfield. Around 12:44 a.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a report of an unresponsive female and found her deceased upon arrival, according to a news release.
KOMU
Former JCCC inmate charged with assault of corrections officer
COLE COUNTY − A former Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate has been charged in connection to an assault of a corrections officer. Gavin Syring is charged with first-degree assault on a special victim. Syring is also a defendant in a civil lawsuit from the corrections officer and his wife.
KOMU
Ex-St. Louis alderman pleads guilty in federal bribery case
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis alderman has pleaded guilty in a federal bribery case. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad on Tuesday admitted to the bribery, racketeering and wire fraud crimes. A grand jury in May indicted Collins-Muhammad, former Board of Alderman...
KOMU
Structure fire reported in Jefferson City Thursday evening
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on 2400 Hyde Park Rd. at 6:49 p.m. this Thursday, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Fire Department. Fire personnel arrived to find a burning storage shed behind the building, with the...
KOMU
Pedestrian in serious condition after being hit by SUV in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - A pedestrian is in serious condition after being struck by a car in Jefferson City on Thursday. The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) said 49-year-old, William Kaullen, sustained serious head injuries after being hit by an SUV at the 1600 Block of Southwest Boulevard. Officials said they...
KOMU
MoDOT explores possible bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - As part of a statewide effort to improve connectivity between modes of transportation, the Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for feedback for a potential bus service between Columbia and Jefferson City. The Columbia—Jefferson City Express Bus Study explores potential transit service between downtown Columbia, Jefferson City...
KOMU
Lincoln University houses State Tech students after record-breaking enrollment
LINN − The State Technical College of Missouri has set another enrollment record this year, with a record-breaking 2,200 students enrolled. As a result of these high numbers, there were some State Tech students without housing for this year. "This year was a little bit different," said Brandon McElwain,...
