ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Tom Carper sure doesn't sound sold yet on the permitting deal Chuck Schumer struck with Joe Manchin: "I’m reserving judgment for now."

POLITICO
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
POLITICO

Meet the Republican who plans to turn the investigative tables

PRESENT AND POTENTIAL PROBES — As outrage and suspense builds among Republicans around the investigations into Trump world, a Republican is waiting in the wings to take the reins and launch investigations… into Democrats, of course. Rep. James Comer, third-term Kentucky Republican, is the chair-in-waiting of the House...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Montana State
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Bob Casey Jr.
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#West Virginia Metro News
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy