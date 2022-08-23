Tom Carper sure doesn't sound sold yet on the permitting deal Chuck Schumer struck with Joe Manchin: "I’m reserving judgment for now."

Read full article on original website
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
POLITICO
Meet the Republican who plans to turn the investigative tables
PRESENT AND POTENTIAL PROBES — As outrage and suspense builds among Republicans around the investigations into Trump world, a Republican is waiting in the wings to take the reins and launch investigations… into Democrats, of course. Rep. James Comer, third-term Kentucky Republican, is the chair-in-waiting of the House...
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Charlie Crist Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis, According to Polls
On Tuesday, Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to challenge DeSantis in November.
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
Speaker Nancy Pelosi reported that her husband sold all of his stock in chip-maker NVIDIA. The document states Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares worth up to $5 million — at a reported loss. The trade comes as Congress is set to pass a $54 billion bill to bolster US...
I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022
One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House
"This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.
WATCH: Fox News host clashes with Manchin in fiery interview
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) accused Harris Faulkner of not wanting good things for the United States after the Fox News host said the senator was dodging a question on the midterm elections.
New York Post
Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Kathy Hochul, voters tired of Chuck Schumer: poll
President Biden’s popularity is sagging even further in blue-leaning New York, according to a new poll that also has Republican Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The same survey shows more voters prefer someone else to re-electing Democratic incumbent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The...
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
Kyrsten Sinema reportedly wants to block Democrats from narrowing the carried interest loophole benefiting rich investors
Obama and Trump both tried and failed to close the carried interest loophole. Biden's big bill hangs in the balance with Sinema still undecided.
McConnell and 25 Senate Republicans issue rare statement of support for Pelosi as she visits Taiwan in defiance of China's threats
McConnell's support for Pelosi exemplifies how challenging China has become a bipartisan issue in Washington despite historic political divisions.
Benzinga
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
Sean Hannity: God forbid President Biden would ever give any credit to his predecessor
Sean Hannity discussed President Biden's comments following his COVID-19 recovery and how he refuses to give credit to his predecessor Trump on "Hannity." Fox News host Sean Hannity talked about President Joe Biden's diagnosis and recovery from COVID-19 and discussed Biden taking a swipe at former President Trump over his own brush with COVID-19.
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Dan Crenshaw are feuding again — this time over whether the FBI should be defunded over the Mar-a-Lago raid
Crenshaw commented on Greene's push to "defund the FBI," calling the far-right Georgia lawmaker "unserious."
71 members of Congress have violated a law designed to prevent insider trading and stop conflicts-of-interest
Insider has identified numerous members of Congress who've violated the STOCK Act. Congress is now considering banning lawmakers from trading stocks.
Lisa Murkowski ‘Disturbed’ By McConnell-Trump Coordination
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) says she was “disturbed” by Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) coordination with President Donald Trump on impeachment proceedings.
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is reportedly in the running to be the House Speaker, if Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should give up her seat. A new report by The Washington Post revealed that Schiff is supposedly making an effort to try to take the top position in the House, if Pelosi, 82, decides to retire following the 2022 Midterm Elections in November.
