Loveland, CO

Police call discovery of woman's body in river "suspicious," asking Colorado public for help

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: carlballou (iStock).

The Loveland Police Department is investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday, according to a news release.

Crews responded to Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM after receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river. A woman's body was recovered from the water and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials from the police department, this death is being investigated as "suspicious," though there was no indicator as to why that might be the case.

Barnes Park is located on the south side of the City of Loveland. It is home to multiple baseball/recreation fields and a batting cage facility. Big Thompson River cuts through the area.

"Detectives, in cooperation with the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office, are currently investigating. An autopsy will be performed by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identity of the victim," the release said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at 970-962-2061.

Comments

Claytron
1d ago

alls I know is before they found her I called 911 to get some dude that was passed on the trail close to where she was found. I'm pretty sure they arrested him though.

Reply
2
 

OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

