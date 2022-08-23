Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Metablox announced the Genesis Miner-NFT, will be pre-launched on the Binance NFT marketplace limited, which is the first miner pegged NFT
The first ever miner-pegged NFT with cloud mining capabilities will be pre-launched by MetaBlox on August 24th, 2022 on Binance NFT. MetaBlox is a leading project in the Decentralized Wireless Network (DWN) and Decentralized ID (DID) sectors, and is building important infrastructure for Web3. The MetaBlox NFT is a crypto mining NFT: each will link to a miner that provides the general public with free Wi-Fi at particular locations. The miners generate passive income (MBLX tokens) for the NFT holders.
TAU Invests in Eco-Friendly Textile Dyeing Tech With 2 Acquisitions
TAU Investment Management LLC announced agreements for two simultaneous investments in sustainable, waterless textile dyeing. A special purpose vehicle formed and managed by TAU will acquire significant interests in DyeCoo Textile Systems B.V. and CleanDye Holding B.V. as part of TAU’s strategy to invest in sustainable, transparent and responsible supply chains of the future. TAU joins other investors such as Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, together with Nike and Otto Group. TAU said dyeing and treatment of textiles is responsible for an estimated 20 percent of industrial water pollution globally. DyeCoo’s patented DyeOx technology allows for waterless and chemical-free...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List Battle Infinity (IBAT) on August 26, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 25, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Battle Infinity (IBAT) on August 26, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the IBAT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 26, 2022. Aiming to...
zycrypto.com
Limau DAO Launches Investment Ecosystem Powered by NFTs
Limau is an exciting DAO ecosystem that rewards its NFT holders from the revenue the project generates from its soon-to-be vast investment portfolio. Community members will gain access to a large investment portfolio covering multiple industries, including real estate, timber and forestry, manufacturing, mining, pharmaceuticals and more. Fusing Real-world Businesses...
NEWSBTC
Launching Cryptocurrency Exchanges: A Fad or a Trend?
Is the popularity of crypto exchange businesses well-founded?. Since the ICO boom of 2015-2017, a steady trend of opening new crypto exchanges has begun. In times of huge amounts of crypto freely circulating on the market, startups raised money for crypto exchanges through ICO. It significantly minimized the risks of investing their own funds. The trend was understandable. Now, however, the desire to start crypto exchanges looks financially questionable. Forex CRM Provider UpTrader regularly receives requests to buy a White Label Crypto Exchange or even develop our own from scratch. We make sure to refer such clients to partners, but what drives today’s businessmen? Is it really a profitable business or a fad?
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu, FreeWoly, and NEAR Protocol: What Makes These Crypto Coins Shine in the Bear Market?
The 2022 crypto winter will remain imprinted in the memory of crypto enthusiasts forever. It replaced the bull market of 2021 with a bearish trend that culminated in a crypto crash. As the bear market sets in, crypto coins began shedding values and traded at 70% to 90% down in May and June. However, a few crypto tokens, such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Near Protocol (NEAR), have started an upward trend in July and look potent to break out of the bear market soon. FreeWoly (FWOLY), a new cryptocurrency, looks imminent to join the league of performers.
NEWSBTC
Thinking to Buy Bitcoin? New Cryptocurrency Battle Infinity Lists on PancakeSwap and is Better Alternative
Bitcoin may be the biggest cryptocurrency by popularity and market cap, but are there better alternatives that can produce even bigger gains?. Some of the best ICOs have provided massive returns for investors, and IBAT is getting ready for its listing on PancakeSwap (its IDO). Is it a Good Time...
NEWSBTC
Revolutux Token Boasts Of A Wide Range of Features Like Ethereum, But Will it Become the Next Big Cryptocurrency?
Cryptocurrencies serve various purposes, including utility, payment, decentralized finance, security, and more. A crypto’s features can set it apart from others in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum (ETH) boasts many features. The upcoming Revolutux Token (RVLT) has many great features. This article will review the features of both tokens to...
NEWSBTC
AscendEX Lists StonkLeague (AEGIS), a Gamified Trading Platform
August 10th, 2022 – AscendEX is excited to announce the listing of StonkLeague under the trading pair: $AEGIS/USDT. Trading begins at 1:00 PM UTC on August 24th, 2022. StonkLeague is a digital asset gaming and trading platform, that enables retail traders to engage in fantasy trading games. Gamify the...
NEWSBTC
Gaming And Cryptocurrency Education: Five RoboApe Unique Features You Need to Know
As the number of altcoins grows daily, they have overloaded the cryptocurrency market. Some altcoins appear to serve similar purposes, others lack a clear use. This could account for the cryptocurrency meltdown. A new cryptocurrency project called RoboAape (RBA) aims to transform the meme coin market. Learn more about this new cryptocurrency and its novel features.
Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, signed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to be used as a reseller demonstration device for its customers. Weatherspoon will actively integrate Knightscope ASRs into its consulting and security services to expand its offering to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005607/en/ Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin, ApeCoin, and Avalanche: Crypto Projects With Promising Prospects
The cryptocurrency market has constantly experienced growth in valuation, adoption, and the number of projects over the years, with more notable growths experienced in the DeFi, NFTs, Meme, and gaming sectors of the market. This progressive occurrence has given millions of crypto market players plenty of revenue-generating opportunities, and you can also leverage the market to achieve your financial goals by adopting profitable live projects.
NEWSBTC
After Celsius: How Crypto Lenders Can Improve Sustainability
We’re in the midst of an intriguing cryptocurrency bear market, to say the least. The past several months provided high-profile collapses such as algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD, crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and more recently, crypto lender Celsius Network. While overall macro events take some responsibility for the failure of these organizations, there’s more to it than that.
TechCrunch
Animoca Brands’ Japan unit raises $45M at $500M valuation for NFT push
The investment, which was shelled out equally by the parent firm Animoca Brands and MUFG Bank, the largest bank in Japan with 360 years of history, comes at a time when the country is tightening regulations around the crypto industry. Japan isn’t the most crypto-friendly country. Currently, it imposes a...
TechCrunch
Egypt’s SubsBase raises $2.4M for its subscription and recurring revenue management platform
These businesses often use outdated methods such as Excel sheets to keep a record of these collections, especially subscription-based ones, or build in-house automation systems, therefore, they miss out on vital data leading to loss of revenue and inefficiencies like hiring more accountants than required to manage collections. SubsBase, a...
NEWSBTC
Polygon, Avalanche, And GryffinDAO: Three Cryptocurrency Projects Set To Survive This Bear Market
The current bear market is not limited to the cryptocurrency markets, as price shocks can be felt in other global markets. These price shocks are a result of macroeconomic trends that are affecting all markets. Investors are best served when they position their portfolios to make the most from the bear market. Cryptocurrency investors can decide to preserve their capital and wait for the market to turn or buy small cap gems while prices are low.
Walmart Intros Brands for Its Beauty Accelerator Program
Walmart on Tuesday (Aug. 23) announced the first class of Walmart Start, its beauty accelerator program that features five upstart brands that have the potential to launch at the retail giant. “Walmart Start focuses on finding the next big names in beauty,” the company said in a news release. “Each...
cryptoglobe.com
Ripple’s Managing Director for UK and Europe on Crypto Regulation
During a recent interview with UK-based news outlet Financial News, Sendi Young, Managing Director for UK and Europe at FinTech firm Ripple, shared her thoughts on the regulation of the crypto space. On 30 June 2021, Ripple announced Young’s appointment. Ripple’s press release stated that Sendi will “oversee strategy and...
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Aims to Raise $50 Million As It Plans to Compete with Meme Coin Competitors Shiba Inu and Dogecoin
This year has been challenging for cryptocurrency buyers. As the value of numerous well-known crypto networks has fallen, it has been one of the most surprising and stressful moments. The bear market was terrible for major cryptocurrency players like Bitcoin, Terra, and Ethereum. One strategy to handle the volatility of...
Top Startup Crowdfunding Campaigns To Invest In
If you're looking for startups to invest in, here's Benzinga's list of the top startup investments for August 2022. Gryphon is recognized as one of the fastest-growing startups in Southern California with its founders being behind some of the most well-known disruptive tech such as MiFi mobile hotspot & Apple iPod. Gryphon is a cloud-managed network protection service platform that combines a high-performance mesh WiFi system, a simple to use App and cloud-based machine learning that will continuously improve the protection over time and usage. The company has 6 patents issued and other patents pending for home network protection.
