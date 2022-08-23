Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG 13.08%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO 13.77%) Q4 2022...
Motley Fool
Peloton Interactive (PTON) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Peloton Interactive (PTON -18.32%) Q4 2022 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM 14.71%) Q2...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Coty (Class A) (COTY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Coty (Class A) (COTY 10.55%) Q4 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale
Imagine the potential of an e-commerce and fintech giant addressing Latin America. Yes, a $2 trillion company can become a $3 trillion-company -- and a $4 trillion one. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon rips remote work and Zoom as ‘management by Hollywood Squares’ and says returning to the office will aid diversity
The Wall Street CEO used the dated reference in a call with wealthy clients last week.
Motley Fool
Tesla Stock Is Rising Ahead of Its Stock Split
The electric car maker's stock is up more than 30% since the beginning of July. Shares of the growth stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis on Thursday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
No longer willing to work as long as his staff, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge fund steps down
Alameda Research, the crypto hedge fund founded by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, is losing a co-CEO after Sam Trabucco said he had reached a point in life where other things were important beyond work, like boats. After just a year at the helm, the co-CEO of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto hedge...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks You'll Be Happy You Own When the Bear Market Is Over
Stocks have recovered since their 2022 lows. That doesn't necessarily mean the bear market is over. When the bear market is officially over, investors buying beaten-down stocks will be happy they did. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies
Aug 13 (Reuters) - Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.
Motley Fool
Could Bitcoin Be Worth More Than $150,000?
The BlackRock-Coinbase collaboration could provide the foundation for Bitcoin to propel past previous highs. Cathie Wood and her team have simulated precisely what could happen if institutions begin purchasing Bitcoin. If ARK analysts are correct, then Bitcoin could double its previous all time high. You’re reading a free article with...
Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that Weatherspoon Enterprises, Inc., a North Carolina based integrated security services and solutions provider, signed a contract for a K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to be used as a reseller demonstration device for its customers. Weatherspoon will actively integrate Knightscope ASRs into its consulting and security services to expand its offering to include the most cutting-edge technologies focused on public safety. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005607/en/ Security Services Provider Signs Reseller Agreement and Contract for Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) (Photo: Business Wire)
Motley Fool
3 Reasons Deere Can Continue to Outperform the Industrials Sector
Deere & Company has handily outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average this year. Short-term catalysts are the likely cause for this year's beat. There are a few reasons why Deere can continue its outperformance for years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
This week has seen a strike by London Underground workers and Kenya’s Raila Odinga challenging the election results in his country. Meanwhile, captured Russian military vehicles were installed in downtown Kyiv ahead of Independence Day. The European Aquatics in Rome and the European Championships in Munich dominated sports. The...
Brainvest Wealth Management announces Jan Gunnar Karsten as Brazil CEO and Fernando Gelman as Global CEO
SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Brainvest Wealth Management (Brainvest) welcomes Jan Gunnar Karsten, CFA, CFP, as Brazil CEO and partner of the company. He takes the place of Fernando Gelman, who will now assume the role of Global CEO. This joint action aims to strengthen and accelerate the national and international growth of the Multi-Family Office, opening a new chapter in the history of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005645/en/ Alex Gorra (right) Chief Growth Officer of Brainvest with Fernando Gelman (center) Global CEO of Brainvest, and Jan Gunnar Karsten (left) Brazil CEO of Brainvest (Photo: Business Wire)
Amazon, UnitedHealth Said To Be Pursuing Cathie Wood-Backed Healthcare Firm
Home-health company Signify Health Inc. SGFY is being pursued by e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH and a couple of other firms, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. What Happened: UnitedHealth has tabled the highest bid of over $30 per share for Signify, and...
The Verge
Peloton CEO thinks losing $1.2 billion is a sign of ‘substantial progress’
Peloton’s numbers don’t look great. In its Q4 2022 earnings release this morning, the company reported a $1.2 billion operating loss, a 28 percent revenue drop, a membership decline, and a monthly subscriber churn exceeding 1 percent for the first time in a long while. (Perhaps ever?) And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In a nutshell, losses were greater than both Peloton and investors had anticipated.
CoinDesk
Investment Bank Cowen Nabs 2 Crypto Hires for Digital Asset Team
Cowen Inc. (COWN) is growing its digital asset team with the addition of two crypto-native hires. The New York-based investment bank hired Jackie Rose as director of institutional sales within its Cowen Digital team. Rose was previously head of institutional business development at Blockchain.com. In addition, Cowen hired Chase Campbell...
Comments / 0