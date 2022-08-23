SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Brainvest Wealth Management (Brainvest) welcomes Jan Gunnar Karsten, CFA, CFP, as Brazil CEO and partner of the company. He takes the place of Fernando Gelman, who will now assume the role of Global CEO. This joint action aims to strengthen and accelerate the national and international growth of the Multi-Family Office, opening a new chapter in the history of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005645/en/ Alex Gorra (right) Chief Growth Officer of Brainvest with Fernando Gelman (center) Global CEO of Brainvest, and Jan Gunnar Karsten (left) Brazil CEO of Brainvest (Photo: Business Wire)

