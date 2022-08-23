ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FanNation Fastball

Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
CHICAGO, IL
IBWAA

Five High Notes From The Lackluster 2022 Chicago Cubs Season

Today, we take a quick look at a handful of somewhat positive stories to try to find a semblance of a silver lining to the disappointing ChiCreative Commons Attribution 2.0. Spoiler Alert: The Chicago Cubs don’t make the MLB postseason this year. What started as an attempt to achieve mediocrity, at this point the Loveable Losers are somewhere between thinking about putting together a run towards a .500 season and just trying to not lose 100 games. While Cubs fans lament the frustrating and forgettable 2022 campaign, it is worth exercising our perspectives and noting a few intriguing and mostly positive stories before we put a lid on it.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (54-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-58, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -157, Cubs +134; over/under is 7 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Cubs' Rafael Ortega out Thursday afternoon

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Nelson Velazquez will move to center field in place of Ortega while Seiya Suzuki starts in right and hits third. Velazquez has a $2,200 salary...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will patrol center field after Nelson Velazquez was shifted to right and Seiya Suzuki was rested. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at...
CHICAGO, IL

