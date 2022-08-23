ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gonzalez will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Josh Harrison moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox, Orioles clash after single-game excursions

The Baltimore Orioles took a victorious side trip prior to their Tuesday night home game against the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox remain on their own unusual trip. The Orioles split a pair of games in Boston on Friday and Saturday, then beat the Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. Then they headed back home.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Bryce Harper news

Bryce Harper dominated Minor League pitching during the first two games of his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. That’s all that the Philadelphia Phillies needed to see from the two-time National League MVP. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson announced on Thursday that the Phillies will activate Harper...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Astros take on the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (65-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-5, 6.25 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -229, Orioles +185; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th

Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Orioles and White Sox play in series rubber match

Chicago White Sox (63-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-59, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Orioles -105; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles’ 2023 schedule, featuring games against all 29 other teams and a visit from Buck Showalter’s Mets, released

The Orioles will begin a 2023 schedule featuring matchups with all 29 other major league teams March 30 on the road against the Boston Red Sox, marking the fifth straight season opener away from Camden Yards. After that series, the Orioles visit the Texas Rangers for three games before their home opener April 6 against the New York Yankees. As per Major League Baseball’s new collective ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor out of Orioles' order Thursday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rounged Odor is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox. Odor went 0-for-6 with a walk and a whiff in the first two games of the series. Terrin Vavra will start on the keystone and hit seventh.
