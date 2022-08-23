ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs

Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
Padres visit the Royals to open 3-game series

San Diego Padres (68-58, second in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (51-75, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (8-6, 2.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 136 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (2-8, 5.29 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -192, Royals +162; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Elehuris Montero sitting Thursday for Colorado

Colorado Rockies infielder Elehuris Montero is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets. Montero will sit for the second time in three games. C.J. Cron will move to first base while Charlie Blackmon returns to be the Rockies' designated hitter and No. 3 batter.
DENVER, CO
Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

Mets host the Rockies, look to continue home win streak

Colorado Rockies (54-72, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (80-46, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.16 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 138 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -343, Rockies +270; over/under is 8...
DENVER, CO
Nick Madrigal sitting for Cubs' early game Tuesday

Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Madrigal led off the past five games and went 6-for-21 with a walk, three runs, and an RBI. Zach McKinstry will take over on second base and handle leadoff duties while Madrigal takes a seat.
CHICAGO, IL
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will patrol center field after Nelson Velazquez was shifted to right and Seiya Suzuki was rested. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at...
CHICAGO, IL
Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning and Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer as the Colorado Rockies edged the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Rockies overcame two three-run deficits. Cron's two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season off Brock Burke (6-3). Cron, hitting .171 with two homers since the All-Star break, had not played since Friday. "I didn't touch a bat...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Rockies and Texas Rangers meet in game 2 of series

Texas Rangers (56-67, third in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (54-70, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (9-4, 2.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Rockies: Jose Urena (2-4, 4.71 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -135, Rockies +114; over/under is 11 runs.
DENVER, CO

