guitar.com

Friedman reveals revamped version of Steve Steven’s signature amp head

Friedman has announced a reimagined and newly improved take on its original SS100 amp head, updating the 2011 model which was first designed alongside Billy Idol guitarist, Steve Stevens. Announced earlier this week, the brand unveiled a new and updated edition of its Steve Stevens signature amp head, the SS100-v2....
guitar.com

Steven Tyler turned down offer to replace Robert Plant after auditioning for Led Zeppelin

Steven Tyler has recalled what it was like to audition to become Led Zeppelin’s new vocalist and explained why he ultimately turned down the role. In an interview with Classic Rock, Steven Tyler describes how he declined the offer to replace Robert Plant in Led Zeppelin due to the emphasis he wanted to place on his pre-existing projects.
Variety

Taylor Swift Announces All-New Album Set for October

Taylor Swift surprised fans Sunday night with the announcement of an all-new album set to come out Oct. 21. The reveal came during her climactic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, as she accepted an award for video of the year. “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I now that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” she said, accepting for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version).” “Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ which included the winning song] if...
960 The Ref

2022 MTV Video Music Awards: See the complete winners list

NEWARK, N.J. — The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards descended upon the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday with Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner Nicki Minaj hosting. Meanwhile, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored with the Global Icon Award, according to Variety. Kendrick Lamar, Jack...
guitar.com

Madison Cunningham on tackling grief in song writing, and the end of the idea of the “female guitarist”

The buzz surrounding Madison Cunningham is getting increasingly harder to avoid. Hot off the heels from a European tour, a debut appearance on NPR’s critically acclaimed Tiny Desk, and a punchy performance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert, comes her new sophomore album, Revealer – showcasing her rapid and startling development as both musician and songwriter.
guitar.com

Pantera announce first reunion dates for 2022, with Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante

The first four dates for Pantera‘s 2022 reunion tour have been announced, which includes three Knotfest dates in South America. In a brief Twitter statement posted on 25 August, Pantera revealed they will be performing at Knotfest Colombia this 9 December, Knotfest Chile on 11 December and Knotfest Brasil on 18 December. The band also later revealed an appearance at Heaven & Hell Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexaco this 2 December.
