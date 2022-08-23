Read full article on original website
guitar.com
Friedman reveals revamped version of Steve Steven’s signature amp head
Friedman has announced a reimagined and newly improved take on its original SS100 amp head, updating the 2011 model which was first designed alongside Billy Idol guitarist, Steve Stevens. Announced earlier this week, the brand unveiled a new and updated edition of its Steve Stevens signature amp head, the SS100-v2....
guitar.com
Robert Plant says he feels “overwhelmed” when he listens to Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven
Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant has shared that the band’s iconic track Stairway to Heaven makes him feel “overwhelmed” when he listens to it. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Plant discussed the song’s meaning, saying, “When I hear it in isolation, I feel overwhelmed for every single reason you could imagine.”
guitar.com
Steven Tyler turned down offer to replace Robert Plant after auditioning for Led Zeppelin
Steven Tyler has recalled what it was like to audition to become Led Zeppelin’s new vocalist and explained why he ultimately turned down the role. In an interview with Classic Rock, Steven Tyler describes how he declined the offer to replace Robert Plant in Led Zeppelin due to the emphasis he wanted to place on his pre-existing projects.
Taylor Swift Announces All-New Album Set for October
Taylor Swift surprised fans Sunday night with the announcement of an all-new album set to come out Oct. 21. The reveal came during her climactic speech at the MTV Video Music Awards, as she accepted an award for video of the year. “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made, and I now that every second of this moment that we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it weren’t for you, the fans,” she said, accepting for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version).” “Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my album [‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ which included the winning song] if...
Eminem Once Revealed He Stopped Listening to His Song ‘Kim’ Because the Pain Was Just Too Real
Eminem once revealed that he couldn’t listen to the song ‘Kim’ anymore because it felt too painful and real at the time he recorded it.
guitar.com
Matt Bellamy says Slipknot and Rage Against The Machine influenced new Muse album
Matt Bellamy has spoken out about the unlikely sources of inspiration behind Muse’s new album, saying that his admiration towards Rage Against The Machine and his son’s love of Slipknot made him take a more aggressive approach to songwriting. In a new interview with Zane Lowe, frontman Matt...
2022 MTV Video Music Awards: See the complete winners list
NEWARK, N.J. — The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards descended upon the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday with Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award winner Nicki Minaj hosting. Meanwhile, the Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored with the Global Icon Award, according to Variety. Kendrick Lamar, Jack...
guitar.com
The Unwritten Future Of Guitar: Off with their heads – the future of headless guitars
In his new column charting the bleeding edge of modern (and future) guitar design, Boutique Guitar Showcase boss Jamie Gale delves into American folklore and a few legends of luthiery. I have been travelling the world with unique, world-class instruments for decades, having conversations about the objects that form our...
guitar.com
Robert Fripp says King Crimson’s dynamic has “always been complex, always problematic and always very demanding”
Robert Fripp, who is seldom seen participating in public interviews, has opened up about his time in King Crimson and described why he believes conflict arose so frequently between the members. In Guitarist, Fripp recalled the three main principles the band were expected to follow and implied that whenever ‘personal...
guitar.com
Madison Cunningham on tackling grief in song writing, and the end of the idea of the “female guitarist”
The buzz surrounding Madison Cunningham is getting increasingly harder to avoid. Hot off the heels from a European tour, a debut appearance on NPR’s critically acclaimed Tiny Desk, and a punchy performance on The Late Show with Steven Colbert, comes her new sophomore album, Revealer – showcasing her rapid and startling development as both musician and songwriter.
guitar.com
Pantera announce first reunion dates for 2022, with Zakk Wylde and Anthrax’s Charlie Benante
The first four dates for Pantera‘s 2022 reunion tour have been announced, which includes three Knotfest dates in South America. In a brief Twitter statement posted on 25 August, Pantera revealed they will be performing at Knotfest Colombia this 9 December, Knotfest Chile on 11 December and Knotfest Brasil on 18 December. The band also later revealed an appearance at Heaven & Hell Metal Fest in Toluca, Mexaco this 2 December.
