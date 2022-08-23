Read full article on original website
NME
Arctic Monkeys announce their seventh studio album, ‘The Car’
Arctic Monkeys have announced their highly-anticipated seventh studio album, ‘The Car’ – find all the details below. The Sheffield band will release the 10-track record on Friday, October 21 via Domino. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. ‘The Car’ was produced by James Ford and recorded at Butley...
NME
Manic Street Preachers share unreleased track ‘Studies In Paralysis’
Manic Street Preachers have shared a previously unheard song called ‘Studies In Paralysis’ with an official video by Kieran Evans – check that out below. The song appears on the band’s forthcoming expanded and remastered version of 2001 album ‘Know Your Enemy’, which will be released on September 9 and can be pre-ordered here.
guitar.com
Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt on her solo inspirations, social activism, and switching from bass to guitar
Exeter punk rockers Muncie Girls when their debut album arrived back in 2016, to rave reviews, and invitations to play at some of Europe’s biggest festivals. Asides from a B-sides EP in 2020, the band hasn’t been seen on record since 2018’s follow-up Fixed Ideals, but frontwoman Lande Hekt has kept herself busy in the meantime with a series of solo releases, most notably her forthcoming second album, House Without A View.
NME
Listen to The Cure’s 1990 demo of ‘Cut’ from their upcoming ‘Wish’ reissue
The Cure have released a 1990 demo of ‘Cut’ from their forthcoming 30th anniversary reissue of ‘Wish’ – listen below. Announced last month, the special deluxe edition of the band’s ninth studio album will arrive on October 7 via UMC/Fiction/Polydor. It’ll include 24 previously-unreleased...
Steve Grimmett, singer with NWOBHM icons Grim Reaper, dead at 62
The death of Grim Reaper frontman Steve Grimmet has been confirmed by his family. Steve Grimmett, singer with NWOBHM icons Grim Reaper, has died at the age of 62. The news was confirmed in a social media post from Grimmett's brother Mark, who wrote, "I don't really know where to start so I guess I will just come right out with it. It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart that I have to tell you all as many of you know him my very talented brother Steve Grimmett very sadly passed away today."
Guitar World Magazine
Fender Custom Shop honors Jerry Garcia’s 80th birthday with ultra-limited Masterbuilt Alligator Stratocaster recreation
Limited to 100 units, the meticulously assembled guitar pays tribute to the late Grateful Dead hero, and emulates every scratch, sticker and modification that can be found on the original Alligator. 2022 would have marked the 80th birthday of the late Jerry Garcia, and to honor the occasion the Fender...
Mick Jagger Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on Mick Jagger and learn more about the singer, songwriter and Rolling Stones front man.
Evanescence's Bring Me To Life is number 1 on iTunes 19 years after its release and no one is quite sure why
Evanescence's most famous song is experiencing a serious resurgence
Former Cradle of Filth Guitarist Stuart Anstis Dies at 48
Former Cradle of Filth guitarist Stuart Anstis, who was a member of the group from 1995 through 1999, died on August 21, according to posts from his wife Antoinette and former bandmate Richard Walsh. No cause of death was cited; he was 48. Antoinette wrote on the guitarist’s Facebook page, “Rest in Peace, you were too beautiful for this world me Lover. “Nothing will ever be the same again, Love Always and ever your Antoinette Until we meet again…” Band founder Dani Filth wrote, also on Facebook: “It is with a deeply saddened heart that I have heard of the passing of my former guitarist Stuart...
guitar.com
The Unwritten Future Of Guitar: Off with their heads – the future of headless guitars
In his new column charting the bleeding edge of modern (and future) guitar design, Boutique Guitar Showcase boss Jamie Gale delves into American folklore and a few legends of luthiery. I have been travelling the world with unique, world-class instruments for decades, having conversations about the objects that form our...
The Who’s Pete Townshend Said 1 Beatles Album and 1 Beach Boys Album ‘Redefined Music’
The Who's Pete Townshend liked to smoke marijuana while listening to one of The Beatles' albums and one of The Beach Boys' albums.
guitar.com
Sunn O))) are selling their own personal collection of gear in new Reverb shop
Since their formation in 1998, Sunn O))) have become widely recognised as drone metal pioneers – largely due to their experimental approach to music gear. Now, those looking to also push the envelope in their music will be pleased to hear that the band have opened an online store, selling a range of items taken from their own collection.
Conception to have first four albums reissued
Norwegian prog metallers Conception's first four albums will be reissued in September with extra tracks
NME
Muse – ‘Will Of The People’ review: modern anxieties, and their best music in years
It’s easy to feel demotivated right now. As you watch on powerlessly while the UK’s future leaders court the darkest recesses of the political spectrum, it’s tempting to just throw your hands up in the air and accept our individual powerlessness. It’s a mood bottled on ‘We Are Fucking Fucked’, the closing track to Muse’s ninth record ‘Will of the People’. Distilling this apathy, giving it a good shake up and then spraying it all over the listener’s head, the band’s most politically on-point album to date ends on a thumping wake-up call.
Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’
Sometimes bands have to grow on you for you to really appreciate them, which was the case with Behemoth's Nergal and Metallica. While discussing his fandom in a new interview, the frontman named the 21st century Metallica song he thinks is "one of their best songs ever." Nergal admitted to...
Muse tour 2023: Where and when can I see the band?
Muse have announced the details for their 2023 “Will Of The People” UK stadium tour.The band will hit stages in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes, with special guests Royal Blood supporting for every gig except Glasgow.Tickets go on sale on Friday (26 August) at 9am, with anyone who has preordered their new album given early access on Thursday.Their ninth studio album, also titled “Will Of The People,” will be released on Friday.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Coldplay announces new dates for 2023 Music Of The Spheres TourColdplay tour: Sign language interpreter translates band’s lyrics at Glasgow showCelebrity Masterchef: Clark Peters eliminated from the competition
NME
Listen to Parkway Drive’s new seven-minute epic ‘Darker Still’
Parkway Drive have shared the title track from their forthcoming seventh album ‘Darker Still’ – listen below. The Australian band are set to release the 11-song collection on September 9 via Epitaph, following up on their previous studio record ‘Reverence’ (2018). You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
guitar.com
Noel Gallager confirms August release for new Gibson Custom Shop ES-335 signature
Noel Gallagher has confirmed a 30 August release date for his long-awaited signature Gibson ES-335 signature model. In a not-particularly-wordy tweet, Gallagher wrote: “Launching 30.08.2022,” tagging it “#Gibson” and “#GibsonCustom”. He attached a photograph of himself playing the guitar. While that doesn’t exactly tell us much, we do now know when the full details of Gallagher’s signature model will be revealed.
